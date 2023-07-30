175 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian published a report by the superintendent of St. Johnsbury Schools Rufus Case providing details for the “last winter school’ term in town. Number of districts: 15; families served: 292; children taught: 657; total wages paid to male teachers: 428; total wages paid to female teachers: $418.47; teachers’ board: $512.32; total cost of winter schools: $1,501.41; average wage to a male teacher per week: $3.45; average wage for a female teacher per week: $1.41. “In view of the large amount of money paid, and for other reasons more weighty even than money, how important that good and faithful teachers be selected and our school guarded with a (illegible) care and a wise supervision,” noted Case.
— — —
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian editor noted a wedding because of some interesting last names that suggest a “rock solid” foundation upon which to build a life together. Titled “A Hard Couple,” the report states, “A Mr. Marble lately married to a Miss Stone. The marriage ceremony took place in a small town in the Granite State, and the nuptial knot was tied by Rev. Mr. Flint. Rather a hard statement, but a true one.”
150 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1873
In an editorial, the St. Johnsbury Caledonian expressed unhappiness about the college choices of St. Johnsbury high school graduates to “go abroad” to get educations. Three had decided to go to Dartmouth; three to Cornell; two to Amherst and one to Bowdoin. “These nine boys who go abroad could get just as good an education at Vermont colleges,” the newspaper notes, “thereby helping to maintain home institutions.”
— — —
The newspaper announced the opening of the Art Gallery at the Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury and included a report from a Dartmouth newspaper that praised the Athenaeum’s recent acquisition of the Albert Bierstadt painting “Domes of Yosemite.” The Dartmouth Anvil noted, “It is one of the best works of one of the best artists.” The report stated the town is blessed with “beautiful buildings [that] seem to centre all the beautiful that comes into the Passumpsic and northern part of the Connecticut river valleys.”
— — —
Two serious accidents in Peacham were reported by the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “Mr. Lemuel Woods, who resides near ‘Cow Hill,’ was thrown from his buggy and suffered a broken leg and several severe flesh wounds.” In another incident in the town, a visitor from Massachusetts was helping friends out on a hay wagon and fell in such a way that a tine from a pitchfork stuck in his head. “It is feared his injury will prove fatal,” the newspaper wrote.
100 Years Ago
July 31, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported that the leaders of the newly-formed St. Johnsbury Country Club decided to hire Willie Park to design the course. “Mr. Park is one of the best-known golf course architects in the country,” the newspaper notes. The report states that he had planned 50 courses in the United States and even more than that abroad. “Members of the St. Johnsbury Country Club are to be congratulated that the golf course committee has secured such a well-known expert to prepare the course.”
Aug. 1, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported that the town of St. Johnsbury had received bids on the construction of the foundation for the new municipal building on Main Street next to the Athenaeum. Three bids were received from three St. Johnsbury companies: C.A. Cargenel, P.A. Russell and the J.M. Swan Company. C.A. Cargenel was the low bid and secured the contract to do the work. “Mr. Cargenel has furnished a sufficient bond to do the job in a thoroughly workmanlike manner and have it completed within twenty days,” the newspaper wrote. It was the start of a construction project that created the building still being used today by the town’s police, fire and dispatching service.
Aug. 3, 1923
The front page of The Caledonian-Record on this date contained much news about the death of U.S. President Warren Harding, including stories about his Vermont-born replacement in the presidency, Calvin Coolidge. One of those stories noted Coolidge’s one year as a St. Johnsbury Academy student. “Mr. Coolidge roomed alone in South Hall and his former schoolmates recall very vividly that he was shy and diffident, of a very retiring nature and rarely mingled with the other students,” the article notes. It was also noted that Coolidge in life after his time at the Academy spoke favorably about his time there in particular praising Principal Putney.
— — —
It was reported that a brother and sister, Andrew Fitzgerald and Mary Fitzgerald, native to North Danville, were back for a visit from their home in California where a large oil supply had recently been discovered on their property. “They went from N. Danville to California many years ago following the death of their parents and met with unusual financial success in the land of their adoption,” the story notes. Miss Fitzgerald had been a teacher in Danville schools.
Aug. 4, 1923
A search was underway for two teenage girls from St. Johnsbury, according to the newspaper. Cousins Annice Busby, 15, and Helen Blodgett, 17, hadn’t been seen since attending a band concert two days prior. “The supposition is that they were enticed into some car and were carried off,” the newspaper notes. The newspaper two days later reported that High Sheriff Frederick Flint found the girls in Hanover, N.H. A man who had read the girls’ descriptions in The Caledonian-Record in the initial report alerted the authorities to their whereabouts. The girls said they were walking on Eastern Avenue when a vehicle with two young men asked for them to show them the way to the Montpelier road. They got into the car and were offered “a drink of tonic” which made them dizzy. They were driven to a hotel in Gorham, N.H. “That the girls suffered no harm was undoubtedly due to the fact that the men were badly intoxicated,” the newspaper notes. The next morning the girls were given money for a trolley and train and ended up in Hanover.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1973
The Danville Fair, then in its 43rd year, honored one of its originators, George Morse. “Morse was a charter member of the Danville Chamber of Commerce when it organized in 1927,” the Caledonian-Record reported. “The next year, the chamber sponsored the the first fair as a fundraising project, and the fairs have continued ever since. ‘I’ve enjoyed them because they took in the little children right up to older folk’,” he said. “It’s very few fairs that have continued over the years as ours has and kept the same kind of fair. It may seem old-fashioned to many.” (Note: The 2023 Danville Fair is August 5)
— — —
From his hospital bed, the critically-injured lone survivor of a jet airplane crash at Logan Airport in Boston that killed 88 people, Leopold Chouinard of Marshfield, Vt., was able to express “thanks to the two construction workers who saved his life when they pulled him from the smoldering wreckage of the DC-9 jetliner.” A sergeant in the Air Force, “he had flown home on leave July 3, his first time home in Marshfield since being assigned to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. On his last night home, he became engaged to his high school sweetheart, Brenda Newton. She, his parents and one younger brother were rushed to Boston to his bedside with a police escort” when they learned Leopold was still alive. “The son of a Vermont quarry worker, Chouinard is one of seven children of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Chouinard,” the paper reported.
In AP reports over several days in the Caledonian-Record, the paper reported on August 5 that the crash occurred “on a fog-covered runway … because of a misunderstanding among traffic controllers, according to the chief air controller at Logan Airport.” Despite that, “two other planes were cleared to land [on that runway] amid the debris, but they pulled back because of the foggy weather. Chief controller William C. Keepers, said the control tower tried three times, unsuccessfully, to contact the wrecked airplane after it was to have landed.”
Chouinard had a crushed left foot among several injuries, and burns over 80 percent of his body, “but he vowed to his family, ‘they’ll never take my legs’.” However, the paper reported on August 5, “Chouinard was to have his legs amputated today in effort to increase his chances of survival.”
