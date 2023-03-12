175 Years Ago
March 18, 1848
The death of a Burke man due to a logging accident was reported in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. The article notes that Leonard Jones was accidentally killed at Root’s Mill on Feb. 27, 1848. “He was engaged in hauling logs to the mill, and had taken off the binding chain, and by some means received a blow upon the back part of his head which, it is supposed, produced instant death,” the report states. Jones was 57 years old.
150 Years Ago
March 14, 1873
Completion of a key segment of railroad was noted in this issue of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “The difficulty about the railroad between Dalton and the mountains is practically settled to the satisfaction of all parties,” according to the article. “The road will be built upon, or near, the original line, but yet using temporarily, several miles of the White Mountain line. This will add something to the distance, but will expedite completion … the reader will see that the day is not too distant when the line is completed and [trains] are running between Portland (Maine) and Swanton (Vermont), an ardently hoped-for reality.”
— — —
The newspaper reported “riotous proceedings” at the Avenue House in St. Johnsbury that followed a gambling dispute between two men, one Black and the other White. The article notes, “It appears by confession of some of the parties, that in settling up a gambling stake, one of the party, not entitled to it under the gambler’s rule, seized a pile of $40, more or less, while the claimant - a gentleman with supposed African blood in his veins - claimed either the whole or a part of the pile - and rumor has it, the partner of the former drew a pistol.” The article doesn’t note whether the weapon was discharged other than to state “a big noise was made, the sleepers at the Avenue awakened.” It also notes that the Black man ended up with the money, noting, “Africa came out at the top of the heap and the ‘white trash’ at the bottom.”
100 Years Ago
March 18, 1923
The horrors of the Near East were related by a St. Johnsbury boy, W.E. Gresley, a petty officer on on board the USS Denebola, stationed in Constantinople, Turkey as a supply ship for the destroyers there. “I took a trip to the refugee camp here yesterday, where there are over 9,000 refugees. The buildings are practically all in ruins, but it is a shelter and that is about all you can say for them. [Refugees] have no clothes to speak of and what few they have got are in rags. They were boiling water with a few carrots and onions in it, and called it soup. That and a little bread is all that these people are eating three times a day. Food is set up on a raised platform, and men armed with clubs keep the starving mob away until it is rationed out. We took some chocolate to distribute, and they nearly tore us apart trying to get at it. These people have no means of taking a bath, washing clothes or even washing their hands and face.”
Fifty Years Ago
March 15, 1973
“Cadet Paul K. Fuhrmeister, 19, of St. Johnsbury was one one of some 150 Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to participate in the Presidential inauguration in Washington D.C,” reporetd the Caledonian-Record in March 1973. “Stepping in time to the West Point March, the cadets marched the six-mile route on Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. The 60-man cadet glee club performed during inauguration ceremonies with choirs from the Air Force Navy and Coast Guard academies. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul; K. Fuhrmeister of St. Johnsbury, Cadet Fuhrmeister is a 1970 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy.”
— —
The March 12 edition had this story. “Two young women who mistook the American customs station in Derby for the Canadian booth were stopped in St. Johnsbury, and accompanied by state police back to the border. An alert had been broadcast by state police that two women in a red Gremlin with Michigan plates had crossed the border without stopping. The women told authorities they were touring the eastern United States and Canada.”
— —
“St. Johnsbury firefighters responded to the Star Theatre, where problems in the wiring had created heavy smoke and the emergency lighting system had come on. The building known as part of the Cray Block, was recently purchased by a St. Johnsbury group, Recreation, Inc.”
— —
Rain and warm weather forced ice in the Moose River over the railroad tracks behind the Colt Industries building on Route 2, east of town. Town manager David Clark made an inspection of the scene that morning and noted that the water level had dropped considerably overnight. Chunks of ice were still on the track, and Clark said that no funds are available from the Army Corps of Engineers for relieving the ice jam. “We’re just going to have to sit tight and hope we don’t get a lot of rain or hot weather,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.