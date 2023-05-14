175 Years Ago
May 20, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian on this date reminded people about the value of a newspaper in the home and its educational benefits noting, “A Newspaper in a family is equal to three months’ time in a school each year. Go into a family where a newspaper is taken, and into those who “cannot afford it, mark the difference in intelligence of the children, and be convinced.”
— — —
The newspaper took a strong anti-slavery stand, and on this date it decried the state of Illinois for adopting a Constitutional provision stating “no person of African descent shall be permitted to emigrate to and settle in the State.” The writer of the article declared, “This in the Nineteenth Century, and in a State making vociferous professions of democracy. O shame upon the hypocrites!”
150 Years Ago
May 16, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian noted information previewing the July 4, 1873, unveiling in Burlington of a statue of Ethan Allen. Scheduled to take part in the celebration were Henry Chase, of Lyndon, and Horace Fairbanks, of St. Johnsbury.
— — —
The writer of an article published in the newspaper struck an angry tone while reporting on vandalism done on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. Someone had cut the bell ropes in North Church, South Church, the courthouse and St. Johnsbury Academy and broken a window at South Church to gain entry. “We are ashamed to report the circumstance,” the article notes. The writer states that there was talk of a particular suspect. “There has been a fellow about our streets the past week well-known to be nine-tenths of a fool,” the story notes, but the newspaper writer believed he wasn’t the guilty party. “Bigger fools” are to blame, the story notes. The report concludes with a harsh judgment: “The ropes were left in door yards and elsewhere. If the ninnies had known enough they’d used them about their own necks.”
— — —
It was not so spring-like on Sheffield Heights 150 years ago as The St. Johnsbury Caledonian carried a report of a man who said “the road there was still almost impassable on account of the great amount of snow remaining therein.” The edition noted the snowfall total of the winter of 1872-1873 was 17 feet, 1 inch.
— — —
A Maine native living in Dalton, N.H. drowned in the Connecticut River while driving logs through a section of river in Lunenburg.
100 Years Ago
May 15, 1923
Manpower got a train car back on track, a story notes in The Caledonian-Record. A train heading east from Hyde Park over the St. Johnsbury and Lake Champlain had a car off the track east of the Pumpkin Hill trestle. “No damage was done except to the track, and the trainsmen, with the aid of climbers, put the car back on the rails with their own power,” the story notes.
— — —
The same issue mentioned a high-flying good time on the part of two St. Johnsbury boys traveling to Newport in an airplane. Guy Ward and Rex Thomas made the trip from St. Johnsbury in the Golden Eagle. The story notes, “While Newport people were enjoying the Sabbath calm, [the boys in the plane] were diving and doing tail spins loop the loops directly over their heads … (later) both declared they were not scared when doing the stunts, but admitted they felt dizzy for a moment and wondered where they were.”
May 17, 1923
A front page story tells of the search for a 14-year-old St. Johnsbury girl named Eva Hunt, who had been missing for five days. It was reported that the girl was walking from her Pearl Street home to the fairgrounds “to watch the aeroplance” with four other female friends when the group was approached by a car with five young men. “The car drew up and the occupants asked the girls to ride to which they consented and were taken to Harvey’s Pond in West Barnet for the afternoon,” the story notes. Additional details from the story include that the men had been drinking, they were from Sherbrooke, Quebec and were heading for Rumford, Maine. It was noted that they invited the girls to go with them. “Miss Hunt is said to have consented,” according to the story. She was the only one among the five girls who agreed to go with the men.
The story was revisited two days later with a report that the girl had returned home. A call placed to St. Johnsbury Chief of Police John Findlay communicated that the girl was in Newport. She told officials that after the men picked her up they traveled through Barnet, Woodsville, Newport, Claremont, Concord, Gorham and Berlin, N.H. and into Rumford, Maine. There they stayed in a hotel, and according to the report, the girl had her own room. The next day they invited her to go to Massachusetts with them but she declined. The men reportedly gave her some money for a train that took her to Island Pond. She then took a stage to Newport. The story notes a question and answer with the girl that reads as follows:
Q. “Did the men urge you to go or did you go because you wanted to?”
A. “Oh, I wanted to, that is all.”
Q. “Are you satisfied that you have had adventure enough or do you want to go again?”
A. “Well, not right away. The boys were nice to me and I had a good time but I don’t want to go again.”
May 18, 1923
A story reported on the decision by the St. Johnsbury Village Trustees to hire the town’s first female police officer. The plan was for the Woman’s Club committee to search for the right candidate. It was to start off as a summertime position and continue if it proved beneficial to the department, the story notes. “The new officer’s duties will be devoted largely to work among women and girls, particularly in questionable dance places and on the street,” notes the story. “She will aid the truant officer in his work and assist in many other capacities.” The addition of a female officer in St. Johnsbury, the story notes, would be only the second place in Vermont to have done so; Burlington was the first.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1973
Miscommunication here and there led to confusion among the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA), Woodsville High School student-athletes and student band members as summed up in this Caledonian-Record story. “Walter Smith of the NHIAA said this morning his organization has not been notified of any changes in Woodsville’s sports schedule. Students at the school were told Friday that all out-of-town activities have been cancelled until further notice.
“Supt. Norman H. Mullins said this morning that the statement given to students explained that ‘this drastic action is because of alleged misconduct on the part of some participants at a recent out-of-town school activity’. Reportedly eight Woodsville students were involved in a marijuana smoking episode during a band concert at White Mountains Regional High School.
— —
In its May 15 edition, the paper reported on the search for three fishermen at the Marshfield Reservoir in Cabot. “State police scuba divers continued their search for three fishermen feared drowned. Missing are Ray Kennedy, 39, of Oklahoma; his brother Elton Kennedy, 29, of East Calais; and David Goodell, 19, of Calais. Divers have found an anchor and rope, a tackle box, three fishing rods, and a jacket.”
The same issue had information about a barn fire of suspicious origin on Severance Hill Road between East St. Johnsbury and Lyndon owned by Frank Hall. “Noting that it was raining and there was no electricity or hay in the barn, fire chief Hubert Simons says he cannot think [how] the fire would start by itself, and that the case had been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The building was a total loss.”
