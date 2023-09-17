175 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1848
The Caledonian offered numbers from the previous school year among Caledonia County schools. There were 221 districts in the county, and the number of children being educated was 7,055, with an average of 32 pupils per district. Female teachers taught twice as much as male teachers, but the amount of wages spent on teaching was higher for men; $5,030.87 for men and $3,966.42 for women.
— — —
Two Lyndon children of Francis B. and Olive G. Story died eight days apart, of cholera. Olive Ann died on Aug. 27, 1848 at age 3, and her brother, Joseph, died on Sept. 4, 1848 at age 5. The sense of loss for the parents was captured in a poem the parents published in the newspaper.
Farewell, dear babes, it must be so;
Ye’ve made a void that can’t be filled;
Your parent’s anguish none can know;
Their throbbing hearts can ne’er be stilled.
We search the house, ye can’t be found;
We rise at morn and wait for you;
We wait, but ah! Ye sleep too sound,
Ye will not rise, what shall we do?
‘Joseph is not’; his sixteen days
Of suffering and of pain are o’er;
He sleeps, he tarries, long he stays,
He will awake and rise no more.
And Olive Ann, so blithe and gay,
When shall we hear thy footsteps nigh;
Good bye! Good bye! You used to say,
Good bye! My dear, a long good bye!
Your dust is sleeping side by side,
Sleep on dear babes, take quiet rest,
Till Gabriel’s trump sounds far and wide,
Then rise sweet babes and join the rest.
150 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1873
The trustees in St. Johnsbury changed the name of West Street to Cliff Street, as it remains today.
— — —
A new brick sewer line was under construction in St. Johnsbury. The plan was to build the line nearly ¾ of a mile and stop it just north of the North Church on Main Street. It was expected to take 180,000 bricks to complete.
— — —
A new fire suppression system was installed at Fairbanks Scale Works factory that appears to be an early iteration of a sprinkler system. “This apparatus is Hall Brother’s of Boston, and is simply a lot of perforated pipes running through each room of the buildings … with stops so arranged and labelled that water can be thrown into any room at a moment’s notice. The water pressing into these pipes is sprinkled over the rooms and upon any fire that may be ignited.” The installation at a cost of $6,000 was deemed an “expensive preventative” well worth the investment in the minds of the “Messrs. Fairbanks” who reasoned that extra fire suppression methods would help deter “interruption to their business.”
— — —
Nearly 20 years before he built his Fairbanks Museum, Col. Franklin Fairbanks was a collector of interesting items and artifacts. The Caledonian wrote about his acquisition of a “valuable addition to his cabinet of curiosities.” The items were of Native American origin and consisted of “a fine buckskin coat, elaborately wrought with wampum, porcupine quills, and highly-colored threads; a Sioux Chief’s dress and leggings; an Indian riding saddle, made by a Crow squaw at Fort Peck, Montana; a riding whip with ivory handle some fifteen inches long, and two raw-hide lashes attached; a tobacco pouch; an Indian hatchet, bow, and bunch of six arrows, from Fort Berthold, Dakota.”
100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1923
A sharp turn on North Danville Road wasn’t negotiated in time and a Peerless touring car driven by A.G. Mairs of Littleton, NH plunged down an embankment landing right side up in the river. “The accident happened,” reported the Caledonian-Record, “just before the party reached the covered bridge above the All Wright spring as Mairs and a passenger were returning from Greensboro. Neither were injured, and the two men left the car in the river until morning. Damage consisted dents on the front frame and front axle.” The car was taken to Goss garage the next morning for repairs; there was no info how the auto was extricated from the river.
— — —
The Caledonian-Record reported on a “disastrous” fire at the Arlington Hotel in Bethlehem, N.H. The fire began in a third floor storeroom and gutted the rear wing of the hotel. It was reported that “several thousand dollars” worth of damage was done. There was no loss of life. “Burning mattresses caused dense smoke,” the story notes. “The firemen chopped away part of the walls and partitions on the third floor and ripped away the ceiling of the second floor to get at the fire.” It had been the plan of the hotel owner to close for the colder months in the following week, but the fire expedited the closure plan. “Mr Abbe will begin work of repairing the hotel immediately, and the Arlington will be open again next summer,” the newspaper article states.
Sept. 19, 1923
News from the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Mass., featured in the newspaper on this date celebrated the success of local exhibitors. “The Milking Shorthorn bull, Dunstan Royal Oxford, owned by W. Arthur Simpson, of Lyndonville, and George C. Cary, of St. Johnsbury, was the grand championship prize at the Eastern States Exposition Tuesday; it’s the strongest bull class of the Shorthorn breed ever exhibited in this country,” the newspaper reported.
Sept. 20, 1923
Fairbanks Scales employees keen on speeding home after work got the attention of the Caledonian-Record, which wrote about the exodus of vehicles from the Fairbanks Scale factory in the morning, at noon, and after the final whistle blows at night. “Men from the factory who own automobiles, pile into their cars, step on the gas and go whizzing up the main streets of our village at a speed that is beyond the traffic rules of the village, the state or the nation,” the newspaper notes. “Automobiles are daily speeding up Cliff Street at from 35-40 miles per hour in the wild rush to get home a second or two quicker.” The newspaper called for police to start fining these motorists $50.
Sept. 21, 1923
“Henry Ford Pays Short Visit To St. Johnsbury” headlined a front page story in The Caledonian-Record on this date. The story began, “Henry Ford, the automobile wizard and said to be the world’s richest man, paid a half hour visit to St. Johnsbury…” During a conversation with the Caledonian reporter, Ford was told that he was in the town where Fairbanks Scales was located. He said his factory used many of their scales and commented on their accuracy.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1973
In the ongoing investigation of the July 31 plane crash at Logan Airport in Boston that killed 88 of the 89 people aboard, the pilot of the Delta jetliner said seconds before impact that he did not trust his landing equipment, according to the cockpit voice recorder. The lone survivor, Leopold Chouinard of Marshfield, Vt., was still hospitalized at this time in critical condition in Boston for burns over 80 percent of his body. The plane was inbound from Manchester, N.H. from Burlington, Vt., when it struck a seawall short of the runway while attempting an instrument landing in heavy fog.
Sept. 19, 1973
There was a rash of break-ins. “Another in a long series of breaks in the St. Johnsbury area [occurred] at Fuller Brush, on Concord Ave. Entrance was made by breaking out a rear window…little if any merchandise was taken” in the breakin which was investigated by St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Robert Cole and Ofcr. David Lamont.”
Progress was made in solving the break-ins, said St. J Police Chief A. Ray Kittredge in the same edition, in a different article. “At least five of the many recent breaks in the village have been tentatively cleared up, pending future action.” The chief declined to give any names, saying that juveniles appeared to be involved. Among the victims was the Kiwanis swimming pool.
