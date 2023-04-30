175 Years Ago
May 6, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported that a 14-year-old boy from Stanstead, Quebec was killed in a railroad accident in Bradford. The article notes that Daniel O’Donald was working for a railroad company when “he was sitting (improperly, probably – and was a new hand) between two dirt cars and by some means his foot was caught under one of the wheels and his body drawn under the car, and fatally injured.”
— — —
One hundred bushels of oats and a quantity of hay and grain were destroyed in a barn fire in Dalton, N.H., according to the newspaper. The property belonged to James B. Summer. Also burned were 14 cows, one yoke of oxen and three “valuable” horses, the article states. “There was no insurance.”
150 Years Ago
May 2, 1873
The newspaper reported that 11 cords of wood were sawed that spring by a man named Timothy Weymouth, from Passumpsic, who finished the job on his 85th birthday.
— — —
A Waterford sugarhouse belonging to “the widow Curtis Hastings” was destroyed by fire, according to a newspaper report. There was suspicion that it was intentionally set by someone who first stole the maple syrup that had been left inside and then set fire to the structure. The writer expressed concern about that suspicion. “This would imply that some wicked person or persons are around.”
100 Years Ago
April 30, 1923
A fire burned the “LeClerc building” on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, according to a front page story of this edition of The Caledonian-Record. “At the time of the discovery (by neighbor Frank Rice) the flames were leaping from the windows on the first and second floors and streaming up the side.” Investigation determined the fire was likely ignited by electric wiring. It was believed it began in the basement beneath John Letourneau’s barber shop and billiard parlor. It was estimated that the fire caused $12,000 worth of damage. According to an online inflation calculator, that amount is about $211,000 in today’s value. Other businesses that experienced loss because of the fire were Boomer’s Market (E.A. Boomer), Natole’s fruit store and Liberty Bakery. The biggest loss was to building owner A.C. LeClerc’s second-hand store and to LeClerc’s Hall, which the newspaper noted held “one of the best dance floors in the state.”
May 1, 1923
A man named William Coombs, working the St. Johnsbury and Lake Champlain railroad, suffered a head wound and several fractured bones when he was thrown from a train car in a collision on “a bad curve near the Pumpkin Hill trestle and in a deep cut on the track,” the newspaper reported. Coombs was brought to his home on Caledonia Street, and “while suffering severely, is rallying.”
— — —
In a followup to last week, the May 1 Caledonian-Record reported on the New Avenue Hotel appearance of a Mr. Polley, the so-called “Human Fly” in a story headlined “Human Fly Thrills Crowd With Stunts.”
“Mr. Polley stated he was sure the entire population of St. Johnsbury was there…certainly two thirds of them were, and the only reason the other third was not was because they had to stay home and tend the baby. The acrobat climbed up over the hotel windows and cornice onto the roof. He completed his show by standing on his head on the edge of the roof while the crowd gasped below…Mr. Polley will repeat his stunt tomorrow, and in addition will ride a bicycle around the edge of the roof of the Citizens Bank block.”
May 3, 1923
A front page story noted the selection of Ralph D. Sherry to serve as St. Johnsbury’s first town manager. At the March Town Meeting, townspeople voted to adopt the town manager form of administration in the town. The story notes that the select board, school directors and village trustees approved of Sherry’s installation as manager. Sherry was a village trustee, the manager of the Riverside Lumber Company and a director of the Caledonia County Fair Ground Committee. “He is a keen business man and those who favor his appointment feel that he can be depended upon to see that the municipality is run on a business basis,” the newspaper article states. Sherry’s town manager starting annual salary was $3,600.
May 5, 1923
A man named Perley Emery died in a train derailment in Newbury in which the engine rolled into the Connecticut River, according to a newspaper report. A Canadian Pacific engine was hauling a caboose to White River Junction after disconnecting freight cars that had been hauled from Newport to Woodsville, N.H. “When a short distance below Newbury, a section of the track over which they were passing, suddenly slid away precipitating the engine into the swollen water of the Connecticut (River),” the story notes. The caboose stopped short of the river but caught fire from the stove inside. Other rail workers on the engine and caboose survived, but Emery died. It was believed at the time that his body was in the river and a diver was called to conduct a search. He was recently married, the newspaper noted, to a woman from Monroe, N.H. and the couple was living in Lyndonville at the time.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1973
A Lyndonville man died when his boat capsized on Newark Pond. State police say Russell William Wood, 71, of 2 Prospect Street, was fishing when a downpour started around 5 p.m. Witnesses say Wood was headed toward shore in his boat when the rain obscured his vision. When the rain stopped, the boat was seen capsized and witnesses called police. Wood’s body was recovered in about eight feet of water near the boat.
May 6, 1973
The Caledonian-Record of May 6 reported on the tragic death of Richard Arthur Pike, 41, of Gilman, who fell from a farm tractor on Town Highway 5 in Lunenburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “After an autopsy, the chief medical examiner reported the cause of death as cardiac tamponade,” stated the Caledonian-Record article. “State police say the tractor, operated by Denis Lane, 21, of Lunenburg was northbound on Town Highway 5 at about 8:10 p.m. when Pike, riding on the back of the tractor, fell and sustained injuries. Medical examiner Dr. Ralph Jardine was at the scene. The body was removed to Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster.”
