175 Years Ago
April 15, 1848
The newspaper reported on prize details for entries in the Caledonia County Agricultural Fair to be held on Danville Green on Sept. 28, 1848. Several “Best” categories paired with promised prize money are noted, including best yearling bull with a prize of $5, best 2-year-old colt for $3 in winnings and best boar with a $1 prize. Other categories for judging at the fair included field crops, vegetables, fruits, dairy, honey and farming utensils. The best ox yoke would yield a prize of one dollar.
— — —
In the April 15 edition, the paper updated readers on the first crossings across the Niagara at the Falls. “Sufficient wire has now been suspended across the Niagara at the Falls to make crossing perfectly easy and safe. Passengers are drawn across in a basket for 50 cents a head. In a few days the line will be strong enough to pass over cattle.”
150 Years Ago
April 11, 1873
The paper reported on a destructive fire at a tannery in Derby. The report notes that the tannery belonged to W.P. Hazeltine. A Charles Carpenter discovered the fire. Over $2,000 worth of leather was destroyed. The cause of the fire had not been determined, according to the newspaper report. “The loss will doubtless be heavy not only on Mr. Hazeltine but upon the business of the place,” the article notes. “He was doing quite an extensive business and employed a dozen or more hands. The tannery was run by steam power and provided with valuable machinery.”
— — —
“Melee at St. Johnsbury Centre” headlined a report in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian that documented a fight at the home of Reuben W. Ayer. Failing to order “some young men of St. Johnsbury Centre” off his property, the story notes, Ayer grabbed a knife and a stick and went outside to confront them. “In the melee that followed, Ayer stabbed one Sartwell in the leg, very near the body, making a gash some one-fourth inches wide and a five and-one-half inches deep,” the newspaper noted. Ayer claimed he didn’t mean to stab Sartwell. “It seems that the only reason why the boys called upon Ayer, was that there was a young lady in Ayer’s house, Ayer being a widower and living alone,” according to the report. “Each of the young men who went to Ayer’s house were fined $5 each for disturbing the peace; Ayer was bound up for trial at county court.”
— — —
The newspaper’s editor encouraged more young people to take advantage of the books found at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, built less than two years prior. “Trees, plants and all things that come into being are nourished and strengthened by food. It is none the less true of the moral and intellectual natures of the human kind, so that if one would enlarge and expand in either of these respects, that which is necessary to produce these results must be appropriated,” the newspaper states. Books in and of themselves, the report states, “do not make men and women, but they help them in attaining growth, development, and a higher toned manhood and womanhood.” The report ends by noting “riches” can be found at the Athenaeum. “Riches can be attained here that never take wings and fly away.”
100 Years Ago
April 10, 1923
Caledonian-Record readers learned of the passing of Vermont Secretary of State Harry A Black of Newport in a tragic railroad accident in Wells River. “Crushed to death under the locomotive of a train that was pulling into the station, [Black] ended a notable public career in one of the most tragic accidents that ever occurred at that railroad junction. As the train was pulling into the station, Secretary Black came out of the depot and walked over to the siding that parallels the main line. He then turned back, not noticing the slowly-approaching train. Just as he was in the middle of the track the big engine struck him down. Speaker Orlando L. Martin of Plainfield, who was with Mr. Black, said that he fell into a dizzy or fainting spell just before he was struck.”
— — —
Elsewhere, a hunting accident left a Lyndonville boy in serious condition, reported the April 9 Caledonian-Record. “Axel Bahlbeck, 15, was accidentally shot while hunting muskrats with a companion. The two lads were hunting along the river in Darling meadow, and as the boy with Axel started to load his rifle, the shell became jammed in some manner and the piece exploded, the bullet passing through the abdomen of the Bahlbeck lad. Help was called at once and the little fellow was hurried to Brightlook hospital, where an operation was immediately performed. There is little hope of his recovery, and no blame is attached to the other boy for his part in the accident. He is prostrated with grief.”
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1973
A nine-year-old girl who went missing in St. Johnsbury but was found shortly after midnight following a large search and returned safely to her parents, reported the Caledonian-Record. “Janet Bell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bell of 21 School Street, was reported missing at 9 p.m. by her parents after she went out to play at 2:30 p.m. and failed to return. An extensive search was launched, with state police, the fire department, VFW, radio station, and local police notified of the situation. Janet was found by officers Robert Cole and Carroll Rousseau, who spotted her green bicycle in an alley outside a Pearl Street residence. After searching the building they located Janet and brought her home. Finding her had been of great importance because she was in need of medicine.”
— — —
Another article, this in the April 12 edition, quoted then vice-president Spiro T. Agnew expressing many of the same concerns people do today regarding media coverage. “Once, journalists believed that their job was to report what happened. Today, the view seems to increasingly be that the media should control public reaction to what happened,” Agnew said, adding that advocacy journalists act more as lawyers developing briefs, than as reporters. “It is advocacy journalism more than any other factor that has caused the ill-feeling between government officials and the opinion-making media,” he added.
