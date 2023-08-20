175 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1848
Many locations are dealing with the outcome of present-day floods that hit some three weeks ago in July 2023. Weather reported on by the St. Johnsbury Caledonian 175 years ago packed a similar punch. “There fell last week one of the heaviest showers ever known. Two clouds seemed to meet and hang over Norwich and Thetford, and pour forth their contents for two hours with unabated fury. All or nearly all bridges on the lesser streams in these towns were carried away and the roads badly gullied. On one Orford street, holes were opened large enough to engulf a stage and team. [It was] a storm of unprecedented violence.”
— — —
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian on this date reported on a Peacham meeting of “the friends of Free Soil.” Free Soil was a political party that existed for a short time before merging into the Republican Party. Its emphasis was to oppose the expansion of slavery as new territories in the West became part of the United States. “The importance of the Free Soil movement,” noted the newspaper, was communicated during the meeting. It was “resolved” by a committee on resolutions “that to extend slavery into territory now free would violate the letter and spirit of the constitution, disregard the distinct understanding of our Forefathers when they entered into the compact, and trample under foot the dictates of Patriotism, Justice and Christianity.” Referring to themselves as the “friends of Freedom,” the Free Soil members in attendance further resolved to “use all constitutional means within our reach for its [slavery] entire extinction in the United States.”
150 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1873
Tragedy struck the Jackson family of Littleton, as reported in this edition of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “(Two sisters) were out driving with a colt on Saturday, [when] the colt became frightened and ran, throwing them out and injuring both, one of whom died on Monday. It is expected that the other will recover. The horse “was running with great speed when he ran against a wagon in front of the Union Block, overturning the wagon to which he was connected with great violence, and throwing Laura Jackson with such force as to fracture her skull,” the Caledonian reported. Her sister Julia had either jumped or been thrown from the wagon before the collision and was not seriously injured.
— — —
It was reported that President Ulysses S. Grant made a trip to the top of Mount Washington. The president’s mountain ascension happened on Aug. 19, 1873.
— — —
Details of a serious stage coach accident in Bethlehem, N.H. were reported. “Think of eighteen people, and perhaps a ton, or a ton and a half of baggage, on one of those enormous old-fashioned coaches, drawn by six horses, and to be held back, down such a hill by two.” The coach accelerated down hill, and on a corner it overturned. Witnesses who came upon the crash scene reported that “nine outside riders were lying face down among the stones, nearly covered with trunks, seats which followed them from the top.” Three people died in the crash, including a Mr. Butler who initially “revived somewhat, but died before being removed from the conveyance, while in the act of kissing the pictures of his two little sons.”
— — —
A tragedy involving a train in Walden was avoided, according to the newspaper, thanks to an alert train engineer and a quick-acting big sister. The engineer saw a small child ahead run onto the tracks in the path of the train. “He immediately reversed and whistled for brakes,” the newspaper noted. The slowing of the train gave just enough time for the child’s older sister “to rescue the little truant.”
— — —
A Bradford man named Job Clements was arraigned in court on 145 charges of selling liquor, but when some of the witnesses to the alleged offenses didn’t make it to court, the number of charges was reduced to 10. Clements was fined $100
100 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1923
A Newport taxi driver named David Davio took a severe blow to his head from a passenger looking to steal the car, noted The Caledonian-Record, but Davio was able to fight back and chase the would-be car thief off. Davio had picked up the “short, unshaven” man wearing an overcoat at night on Coventry Street. “When Davio had reached a lonely spot some two or three miles out, the passenger who was on the rear seat, suddenly reached over and struck him a blow on the head, partially stunning him,” the newspaper reported. The assailant was not able to take control of the car as Davio “rallied all his strength and fought the assailant who jumped from the car and after chasing him around it he disappeared in the darkness.” Davio found a piece of lead pipe near the car and believed that’s what was used to strike him.
— — —
In what seemed to the newspaper writer to be “a case of pure lawlessness,” the Bay Street, St. Johnsbury offices of the Ide company and of Harry H. Carr were broken into with “things turned topsy-turvy and several articles stolen.” Authorities were quick to identify two suspects: Joseph Cargenal and Albert Lambert, both of St. Johnsbury.
Aug. 21, 1923
The newspaper reported the discovery of a body floating in the Connecticut River in Monroe, N.H. Cuffllinks with the initials “J.A.A.” and a pawn shop ticket issued to John Atley, of Lynn, Mass. were discovered on the body. Investigation determined that the man had last been seen alive at a McIndoes barber shop and had given his name as John Burke. An American Legion button was affixed to the coat and indicated that he had served during World War I.
Aug. 22, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported that two men accused of trying to smuggle 254 bottles of “Down’s Pale Ale” escaped from custody in the U.S. detention house in Newport by tying bed sheets together to use as a rope to lower themselves from a second floor roof they accessed through a skylight. “The blankets were found soaking wet on the roof the next morning, but the birds had flown,” the newspaper noted.
Aug. 25, 1923
Numbers related to the previous school year in Vermont were related in a front page story in The Caledonian-Record. The total number of public school pupils was 63,879, which reflected an increase from the previous year. The state saw its highest enrollment of high schoolers in history with 11,439 students. They were educated at 93 high school (a number that included academies) by 515 teachers, which averages out to just over 22 students per teacher. The average per pupil expense for the 1922-1923 school year $75.14
— — —
In a follow-up to a story the newspaper had been reporting of a case of two St. Johnsbury teen-aged girls who were lured into a car on Eastern Avenue after an evening band concert, the edition on this date noted the arrest and prosecution of two men responsible for the crime. F.H. Colburn and J.H. McCormich, both salesman from outside the area, were each fined $700 on the charge of “transporting girls for immoral purposes.” The men had claimed they needed directions when they pulled up alongside the girls, ages 15 and 18, and asked them to direct them by getting in the car and showing the way. Once in the car, the girls were given what they were told was ginger ale that was in fact liquor. The men drove the girls to Gorham, N.H. and, according to the newspaper, sobered up enough “to realize the enormity of their crime” and put the girls in a hotel room by themselves and gave them money for a return trip by public transportation to St. Johnsbury.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1973
The Caledonian-Record reported that Bob Lawson of Lyndonville, and fellow Northeast Kingdom Skeet Club member Al Barrett took top honors in the two-man competition with a score of 196 out of a possible 200 points at the two-day Vermont State Skeet Championship. Barrett and Lawson also teamed with members Bob Bean, Fred Bona, Stan Switser to capture the five-man shoot with a score of 482 out of a possible 400 targets. Bob Beausoliel of Lyndonville won the 12-gauge championship, while Lawson (20 gauge) and Bona (28 gauge) were also winners.
— —
The newspaper also carried news of the closing of Canaan College, on the US-Canada border. Calling it “a victim of the times,” college president Charles Cummings “said the small liberal-arts school - which had 50 students enrolled for the fall semester - has been plagued by financial problems throughout its 18-year history.” The school had graduated 150 students since its inception as the College of Advanced Science for men in 1855. Its name was changed to Canaan College and became coeducational in 1969.
Aug. 22, 1973
Readers of the newspaper were relieved to learn that Albert Wakeman, 73, though seriously injured, was going to be OK after becoming pinned underneath his tractor when it rolled over in Barton. He was treated at North Country Hospital for a bruised left temple, burns to his right leg and thigh, and a puncture wound to his right thigh. State Police said Wakeman was operating his tractor near a steep embankment, “over which the front end of the tractor slipped,” reported the Caledonian-Record. “As Wakemen attempted to back the tractor up, it overturned, pinning him. Neighbors assisted in removing him from beneath the tractor.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.