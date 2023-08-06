175 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1848
Titled “A Valuable Fleece,” a report in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian notes an exceptional amount of wool taken from a sheep owned by an “Irasburgh” man named John. H. Kellam. Fleece from the 3-year-old Merino buck, it was reported, “weighed when taken off 121.2 lbs. clean washed wool.” The report includes a challenge by Kellam. “Mr. K would like to know whether he can be beat.”
— — —
A 22-year-old man named William K. Pearl was killed at Chamberlin’s Mills in Lyndon, the newspaper notes on this date. He was repairing a wheel when the wheel began turning, crushing his skull and breaking his neck. “Instant death ensued,” the report notes.
150 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1873
The newspaper reported on the death of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian’s founder and first editor and publisher, Albert G. Chadwick, on the 36th anniversary of the very first edition (Aug. 8, 1837). Chadwick was 62 when he died on Aug. 4, 1873. He had gone to Montreal in poor health “to visit some medicinal springs there.” He was only 25 years old when he established the newspaper. He served as editor and publisher for 18 years. “Beginning (the newspaper) at a time when the town (St. Johnsbury) was small and poor, he kept it alive, built it up, and established it upon a sure foundation, by its indomitable energy, perseverance, economy and hard labor,” the newspaper account notes. Beyond his role at the newspaper, Chadwick served as a state senator, justice of the peace and St. Johnsbury village trustee. The newspaper report credits him with being part of the selection process for the town’s new cemetery site (the current Mt. Pleasant Cemetery). He also served as president of the Passumpsic Savings Bank. “In whatever place he was put, the public felt that he would discharge the duties with honesty and fidelity – giving time and thought without stint, and guarding well the interests committed to him,” notes the Caledonian.
— — —
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported that Fairbanks & Company Scales were making a weighty impression at an exhibition in Vienna, Austria. “Several of the royal and imperial visitors have shown great interest in the weighing apparatus, and some of them have tried their weight upon the scales,” the newspaper notes. “Fairbanks’ scales have become the standard in several European countries, and their adoption by Austria can be regarded as among the certainties.” It was noted that people at the exhibit were particularly impressed with the Fairbanks’ railway scales, equating them with “the greatness of America.”
100 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1923
The International Mills building in Newport burned to the ground, according to the newspaper. Damage was estimated at $20,000. “Containing [the fire] was made difficult by the presence of several large oil containers in the factory,” the report states. “As the fire reached them, great twisting pillars of flame shot into the air to a height of 100 feet or more.” The cause of the fire was unknown, but there was a sense that it may have been intentionally set, according to the newspaper report. “There was no foundation for such a theory other than the rapidity with which the blaze spread.”
— — —
Thought to be one of the biggest fish ever caught at Joe’s Pond, the story of Dr. W.B. Fitch and his son Perry’s record-breaking black bass was no fish story. The newspaper notes, “when Dr. Fitch flopped the monster onto the boat he found he had a 19 inch black bass that tipped the scales at four pounds.” No one familiar with Joe’s Pond fish could recall a bigger fish, the paper notes. “It would appear that this fish was probably one of the original Indian Joe tribe for whom the pond was named.”
— — —
What appeared to be an attempt at highway robbery was reported in The Caledonian-Record. At two different times on the same night two motorists from Lyndonville were urged by four men to stop on what was called the West Burke Road (Rt. 5) in an area referred to in the story as “above the ice house” in Lyndonville. In the first instance, Harry Greer “succeeded in driving away from the quartet before they made their demands known to him.” Later that night, Willis C. Conner, manager of the Lyndonville creamery, was met in the same area by four men who ordered him to stop. As he approached a shot was fired. Rather than apply the brakes Conner said he sped away. “As he was going well, and this shot went wild, he decided it was just as well to keep going and did not slow up as ordered to do so,” the article notes. The men fired additional shots at the vehicle, with one bullet striking the car’s rear window. Despite an “immediate investigation” of the area as soon as Conner alerted police, there was no trace of the assailants.
— — —
Described as “a miracle that no one was killed,” details of a car accident “about two miles north of the Boulders at Willoughby Lake” were reported in the newspaper. A group of four were in a convertible Packard touring car with the top down when the vehicle approached “the watering trough at Willoughby north of the Boulders, where the road is extremely narrow and where there are many over hanging rocks.” A car coming from the opposite direction with “glaring lights” caused the driver of the Packard to veer off the road and over a six-foot embankment. All four occupants were thrown from the car. A young woman passenger was thrown against the trees and Percival Daniels “was hurled into the lake” in about six feet of water. He struck a rock that left him with “many bad bruises and slight injuries to his spine,” the newspaper noted. “Mr. Daniels’ condition is not serious although he is under doctor’s care and must be kept in perfect quiet.”
Aug. 9, 1923
On the front page, The Caledonian-Record published a letter from St. Johnsbury women’s organizations addressed to Town Manager Ralph Sherry beneath the headline “Women Voice Community Indignation.” The letter strongly communicates that justice be served related to a recent incident in which two teen-aged girls were lured into a vehicle on Eastern Avenue by men. The girls were located the next day, and it was reported that they came to no harm, but the women affiliated with the St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club, St. Johnsbury Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Girls’ Community League stressed in a letter to the town manager that efforts must be made to locate the culprits and prosecute them. The writers acknowledged that the girls should not have accepted the invitation into a car with strange men, but “the fact remains that they were not the only culprits, and indeed, not the chief ones.” The letter expresses “the greatest concern that so often in such cases the men involved, although guilty under the law of offenses meriting the severest punishment, escape all publicity and censure and remain free to roam at large and to repeat hither and yon their vicious actions.” The letter writers urge that neither challenge nor expense prevent the authorities from tracking down the guilty parties.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1973
An all-night rescue operation on Mt.Washington resulted in the rescue, and hospitalization of John Tumblin, 16, of Malden, Mass. A Fish & Game spokesman said the youth fell about 30 feet to a ledge after he had left his party of four to fetch some water. “His cries for help were heard at 5 p.m. Sunday, and rescuers spent the rest of the night bringing the 6-6, 250 youth down the mountain in a litter,” reported the Caledonian-Record.
Aug. 7, 1973
Concluding a protracted disagreement, an arbitrator instructed the Danville School Board to rehire Miss Flora Fifield. William Fallon of the American Arbitration Association said in his ruling that “The Danville Board of School Directors did not have just and sufficient cause to terminate the services of Flora Fifield,” and he further directed the board to renew her contract for the 1973-74 school year. “It brought to a close,” reported the Caledonian-Record, “a long dispute that began Jan. 21, 1973, when the school board decided not to renew Miss Fifield’s contract. The school board had claimed that “Miss Fifield’s lack of tact with teachers and students impaired her effectiveness as a teacher.”
