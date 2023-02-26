This Week In Local History, Feb. 27-March 4

175 Years Ago
February 26, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian, as it was known when it began publishing in 1837, was a weekly paper. In its early years it published long stories from out of town, particularly on war matters and health remedies that could cure everything from the common cold to a toothache. This verbatim blurb from February 26 reveals the period style of writing as it pertained to slavery. “Henry, the slave in Mrs. Spriggs’ boarding-house, who was sold to a slave-dealer by his mistress after he had bought himself of her and paid her the price within a few dollars, has finally been set at liberty through the exertions of several Members of Congress. The female miscreant who sold him to himself and then to a flesh-jobber was made to disgorge a good part of the latter plunder. A farther sum of $180 was subscribed, and his freedom secured.”
Other notes in the same issue described life in 1848. “Eighty thousand cords of wood are yearly consumed on the different railroad lines between Albany and Buffalo.” Also, “The Gloucester Telegraph says about sixty thousand lobsters are taken on the shores of Cape Ann during the year, and forwarded to Boston market.”
150 Years Ago
February 28, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on the deadly political riots in Quebec. “The nomination of candidates for the Quebec east division of the Provincial House of Assembly [sparked] a furious riot between Conservatives and adherents of candidates of the National party. Pistols, knives and clubs were freely used and about 3000 persons took part in the riot, which lasted an hour and a half. Two men were killed and many wounded. It is expected that some of the wounded will die. The hustings were worn down and the National candidate was beaten. “Armed Provincial police are now patrolling the street in force, and have dispersed most of the rioters. The polling takes place Monday next when more serious outbreaks are apprehended.”
100 Years Ago
February 28, 1923
Prose describing the glory of spring was eloquently written in The Evening Caledonian. “St. Johnsbury was treated to the first real suggestion of spring Wednesday when the long looked for and almost forgotten sun appeared bright and early over the Eastern horizon and continued to shine throughout the day from an azure blue sky dotted with fleecy mackarel clouds. Snow began to melt in the streets, until around noon there were tiny riverlets coursing down the sidewalks, as the sun poured its radiant glory on the unprotected banks, and fresh, gentle breezes came stealing in unobtrusively through the bare treetops, gladening winter’s tired hearts and sending the blood pulsing through the veins as only the glad beauty of a spring day can do after a long, severe winter.
“In the country, farmers were speculating as to how soon they would be able to begin work…and high in a tree, a lone crow gazed with a critical eye on the approaching awakening, and doubtless wondering when to expect the first northward migration of his fellows.
Fifty Years Ago
March 1, 1973
A Lancaster N.H. man who died while cutting logs on the back side of Maidstone Lake suffered a broken back, medical examiners determined. State Police Det. David Reed reported that William P. Hodgdon, 47, died at 8 p.m. The autopsy, performed in Burlington by Dr. Lawrence Harris, chief medical examiner for the state, revealed the cause of death to be a broken back and possible exposure. Cause of death had originally been given as natural causes.
— —
The March 3 edition mentioned the crash of a trailer unit into the Ammonoosuc River in Carroll, N.H. after it became disconnected from the tractor on Route 302 in Carroll, N.H. The tractor-trailer, operated by Mark Stinley, 33, of Florida, was going around a curve when the trailer disconnected, rolled over an embankment and went into the river. It was carrying pastries at the time. There were no injuries.
