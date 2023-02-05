175 Years Ago
February 5, 1848
This account in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian offered a contemporaneous report of what would become a major event in US history. “The Boston Traveller says that 100 runaway slaves reach that city every year by means of the ‘under ground railway’. Some remain there - others go to Canada. The ‘underground railway’ is simply an arrangement with individuals along certain routes, to whom the slaves have letters of introduction and by whom they are provided with funds and means to aid them on their way from one place to another. There have been passengers of the sort through our place to Canada.”
The same issue also celebrates new snow in St. Johnsbury. “Snow fell in this place on Tuesday last to the depth of 8 or 9 inches, and the sleighing is now excellent. Before this, we have had but four or five days of what would pass for decent sleighing.”
The news wasn’t as good in Franconia, N.H., where the Caledonian reported on a fire with harsh financial consequences in 1848 currency. “The coal house of the N.H. Iron Factory in Franconia containing 40,000 bushels of charcoal took fire the night of the 15th. The mass was thoroughly ignited before being discovered, and only about 10,000 bushels were saved. Loss about $3,000.”
Manual labor was dangerous in those days, as these tragedies show. “On Wednesday last an Irishman was buried under a falling bank on the Rail Road near Montpelier, and killed. On Thursday morning, in or near Roxbury, two persons, both natives of the state, were blown up by accidental discharges in blasting rocks. Both were killed instantly.”
150 Years Ago
February 7, 1873
The Caledonian-Record reported on a devastating earthquake in India. “Hundreds of dwellings in the city of Lehree, in the territory of Seinde, were left in ruins. Residents rushed into the street, where many met death from the falling buildings, while those who remained within were in many instances buried among the ruins of their dwellings. Large numbers of animals were also devoured by the earthquake. A great part of the city is in ruins. The earthquake extended over a large tract of land and was felt many miles distant from Lehree. Inhabitants, after the first convulsion was over, seized movables and fled to the mountains. Houses fell, blocking the streets and killing men and animals as they fled.”
100 Years Ago
February 6, 1923
There was no word about polar vortexes or atmospheric rivers, but the current 2023 cold snap in St. Johnsbury had nothing on the 1923 deep freeze, as colorfully reported by the Caledonian-Record. “Northeastern Vermont was today in the grip of the most severe period of weather this winter. Thermometers went down to new records that far eclipsed all previous endeavors of the cold king, and sent amusement seekers back to their firesides to add more of the precious black diamonds to the hungry flames in order to sustain the faint spark of life not yet reduced to a coagulate state by the subtle advance of temperature. St. Johnsbury, as far as can be ascertained was the coldest place in this section, one place in town reporting a temperature of 42 below zero…From Hastings Store in West Danville, on the shore of Joe’s Pond, it was reported 29 below with the probability that the mercury was considerably lower earlier in the day.”
— —
Frank Gotch was one of the great wrestlers of all time. He was an early sports celebrity, and his rematch with George Hackenschmidt in 1911 at the brand-new Comiskey Park in Chicago drew gate receipts of $87,000 - equal to $2,417,459 in today’s currency.
In St. Johnsbury, the Caledonian-Record reported on the upcoming match between local boy Silvio Checchi of the Fairbanks A.A., and Young Gotch (no relation to Frank). Promising wrestlers and boxers of that era were often called “Young” after previous greats, such as, in boxing, Young Corbett (James J. Corbett), Young Johnson (Jack Johnson), and Young Joe Louis. “John Carlson, the Boston wrestler who was supposed to wrestle Silvio Checchi at the Armory, will be unable make his appearance. This will be a real disappointment to fans of that sport,” the Cal-Rec stated. “A.A. director Charles Hoernle is communicating with Young Gotch of Nashua, N.H., considered by many a much better man than Carlson. If possible he will fill the bill…an announcement will be made through the Caledonian-Record.”
Fifty Years Ago
February 7, 1973
Thought to be slow in reacting to and preparing for the 2020 pandemic, that wasn’t the case as it pertained to an outbreak of measles reported on this date by the Caledonian Record. “Last week a number of measles cases were reported in the St. Johnsbury area,” the paper reported. “Measles has been epidemic in New Hampshire in recent months.”
Dr. Geoffrey Smith, director of communicable disease control for the Vt. Department of Health, weighed in on the situation. “There is no emergency situation in Vermont right now, but if we are to avert a possible serious situation with measles, we must bring the immunization status of children up to date,” he said. “All steps must be taken to prevent a measles epidemic from developing in Vermont. It is not always mild; it can have serious complications.”
— —
The February 8 Caledonian-Record carried the news of the passing of former longtime Vermont Tap & Die president and general manager Allan Harrison, 74, in Delray Beach, Fla. Harrison retired in 1961 as president and GM of the company. He had served as plant manager for 40 years, the paper noted.
— —
An escape in the wee hours from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital was cut short after about an hour, reported the Feb. 8 paper. David Stokes, 19, of Barre, a resident of St. Johnsbury Regional Correctional Center, had been hospitalized with a bleeding ulcer when, at about 4:15 a.m. he managed to slip by SJRCC guards stationed at the hospital. He was apprehended about an hour later at a truck stop in Lyndonville and returned to the correctional center.
