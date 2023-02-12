175 Years Ago
February 19, 1848
A post-mortem examination of the body of Rev. Jason Whitman of Portland, Maine revealed some oddities. “From infancy he had suffered from a peculiar cough, and copious muco-purulent expectoration,” the paper reported. “When the lungs were exposed they were observed to be united by old and firm adhesions, laterally, to the pleura covering the ribs, and below to the diaphragm. At the inferior part of the left lung was a deposit of pus in a small sack. The two lobes of the left lung filled the left cavity of the thorax. The signoid flexure, always in the left side, was found in the right side…So strange a natural position of so many organs was never before seen by any of the physicians who witnessed the examination.”
150 Years Ago
February 14, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian had to report on an accident in Cabot from what was then known s coasting, with serious injury resulting. “A daughter of Mr. J.H. Gerry, aged 12, was severely injured while coasting on the evening of the 6th. The injury was in her back and paralysis of the limbs is greatly feared. We hope this accident will prove a warning to children and all others to desist from coasting on the highway, and that the officers whose duty it is to will see to it that the law in this direction is properly enforced.”
— —
The hoarding of beer landed some St. Johnsbury store owners in hot water as reported on February 14, 1873. “Last night our police force made a raid on the beer sellers of this village, and the result was the seizure of two casks of beer at the depot, marked to A.M. Cook; two and one half casks of beer and one barrel of cider at Kendall’s; and one half cask of beer at C.S. Hastings’…It is quite evident that drunkenness has been on the increase in our village for some time. We hear of men, boys and women being drunk on our streets, and we are glad to see some stir made to stop it. Even young boys can can go to certain places and get whiskey, gin etc. by the pint or by the quart…Justice Johnson ordered all the beer destroyed and it was accordingly done.”
100 Years Ago
February 15, 1923
A devastating fire leveled 11 buildings and wiped out the business section in the town of McIndoes, according to a Caledonian-Record report. “With the mercury below zero and the wind blowing, in less than three hours 11 buildings were in ruins and the property loss exceeds $60,000. The fire started around the chimney in the Guthrie block. Volunteer firefighters did all they could but the elements were against them. The flames jumped across the street, destroying the VanDyke block. So rapidly did the flames spread that they were soon beyond the control of the small force of firefighters and a wire was sent to St. Johnsbury asking for aid.
— —
A blizzard that dropped close to two feet of snow in the area, the result of a rare ‘nor-wester’. “The blizzard struck with a degree of violence unknown in the vicinity for several years. Close to two feet of snow came down, a rare “nor’-wester” sprang up yesterday, and drove the snow before it into in dense clouds, making it impossible to see more than a few yards. The blizzard lasted from noon until early evening, leaving most of the country roads completely lost beneath impassable snow drifts. Only an excellent knowledge of the country and a combination of good luck and good guesswork keeps travellers from wallowing in snow of extraordinary depth…Freight train service, however, have been interrupted.”
Fifty Years Ago
February 13, 1973
The Caledonian Record reported on the consideration of a local person, Mrs. Catherine Beattie of Danville, for the post of commissioner of agriculture for the state of Vermont. “Mrs Beattie, a member of the Caledonia County and the state Farm Bureau boards, is one of about 12 people under consideration. She is not the only woman under consideration. Joseph Jamele, an aide to Governor Thomas Salmon, said there would be no hesitation in naming a woman, and that qualifications are the most important consideration. Mrs. Beattie lives on a farm which has been in the family since 1839. Jamele said Mrs. Beattie was suggested for the post by several people.”
— —
Also in the February 13 edition was the arraignment “late this morning in Vermont District Court here of Roger Bedard, 20, of Bloomfield after his capture in Connecticut after allegedly escaping from the St. Johnsbury Regional Corrections Center January 10. Bedard was apprehended in Bridegport, Conn., by local police, and returned to Vermont. He was serving a zero-to-one year sentence imposed by Essex District Court for breaking and entering in the nighttime.”
