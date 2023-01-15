175 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian informed readers about the presence of small pox locally. “We do not learn that this disease has increased in the last week or fortnight, but in all the places where it existed, and from which we have any information, it has nearly or entirely abated. The timely resort to vaccination, without the trouble of Pest Houses, in most cases, has been sufficient to hold the disease in check and ultimately to eradicate it entirely. Vaccination also, in places where the disease has not appeared, has been very general - so general that, should the disease appear, it will find few subjects to attack, at least, in its more fatal and malignant forms.”
— — —
A building in Lancaster, N.H. that housed a bookstore and county clerk’s office burned on Jan. 8, 1848. The building belonged to Horace Holton. The contents of the building burned, including “all the papers in the Clerk’s Office.” No cause for the fire was known at the time of the report.
150 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1873
In reporting on a fire in Lancaster, N.H., the St. Johnsbury Caledonian noted that “we regret extremely to learn, as we do, of a fire last Friday in Lancaster. The machine shop owned by Alexander Thompson was entirely consumed with nearly all of its contents. Loss, $15,000. No insurance. A nearby grist-mill owned by Smith and Hodge, was also consumed. Loss $7,000, insured for $4,000.”
— — —
The dedication of the Universalist Church building in St. Johnsbury was announced in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “The handsome church edifice, that has been erected the past season, by the Universalist Society on Eastern Avenue, is completed, except the vestry, and is so far ready for use it will be permanently occupied after next Sabbath,” the article notes. The dedication was set for Jan. 23, 1873. The building was designed by renowned architect Lambert Packard. In 1971, it was found to be structurally unsound and was demolished, according to historical details shared by the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury.
— — —
A fast-moving fire that destroyed a starch mill, pail factory and piano works in Lisbon, N.H. was reported by the newspaper. “The fire originated near the chimney and spread with such rapidity that the only man in the building barely escaped with his life,” the Caledonian notes. The man was on an upper floor in the building, “and the first he knew of the fire was a sheet of flame bursting through the floor close to him.”
100 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 1923
The paper recalls the winter jump built in town by members of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. “St. Johnsbury Fire Department members, all of whom are enthusiastic winter sports advocates, have taken advantage of the steep incline beginning back of the court house and passing through the gully toward Railroad St., and constructed a ski jump and toboggan slide. They formed a fine path down which they are able to shoot with remarkable speed. The firefighters believe they have as good a takeoff as there is in town. Shooting down on toboggan and skis, they have jumped 35 feet. James Williamson has performed the most spectacular jumps on a toboggan, and ‘Friday’ Blais is known as the angel of the station because of his ability to float through space from the takeoff on skis.”
Jan. 17, 1923
A Prohibition-era plan to repurpose a hot water bag went cold for a Greenfield, Mass. man traveling to Quebec, the Caledonian-Record reported. “Careful motorists up here in the cold northland are in the habit of using alcohol in their radiators to keep them from freezing, but E.J. Beers of Greenfield Mass. was even more cautious and took no risks with a hot water bag he was carrying. The gentleman had been on a trip to Sherbrooke…filled his two-quart hot water bottle with high test gin, and then for protection against freezing, placed it inside his vest being troubled with rheumatism around the heart or stomach. Hard-hearted officers of the law have no sympathy for ailments of this kind, he was relieved of his hot water bag and hauled into court to answer the charge of illegally possessing liquors in violation of the prohibition laws. A fine of $300 was imposed in Newport court.”
Jan. 18
Under the headline “Says Wife Hit Him With Roast Of Pork,” The Caledonian-Record reported that a deputy sheriff named Will G. Ingalls, from Greensboro, was seeking a fourth divorce. “Mr. Ingalls is a marrying man, a seeker after happiness, but so far he has failed to provide himself with a true affinity,” the story notes. In suing for separation from his fourth wife, Elizabeth, whom he had married just 18 months earlier, he claimed “he had made a sad mistake.” The grounds for seeking divorce, the newspaper article noted, were “intolerable severity” and adultery. “Mr. Ingalls testified that on one occasion his wife threw a roast of pork at him which hit him in the face and made his nose bleed,” the article states.
Jan. 20
Playing a basketball game on the court in their new gymnasium, Lyndon Institute prevailed against St. Johnsbury Academy. It was a tightly-contested game with LI winning 21 to 20. “Never in the history of high school basket ball in northern Vermont, have two teams battled more desperately for supremacy than did these youngsters. St. Johnsbury, to wipe away the sting of defeat given them on the football field last fall, and Lyndon to win the first game in their fine new gymnasium,” the article states.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1923
Protecting covered bridges has been discussed for a half-century or more, as Caledonian-Record coverage of this Lyndonville Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Burke Mtn. lodge shows. “Hugh Elder, District No. 7 Highway engineer, [said] the covered bridge in Lyndon Center will be included in the legislative bill calling for bridge betterment … The engineer noted that he personally feels that the Rt. 122 interchange needs as much work as any stretch of the road. He also remarked that the covered bridge was damaged six times in 1972.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.