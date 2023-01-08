175 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1848
A Guildhall man named Lovell Gilchrist died when he fell from staging at a mill-building site in Northumberland, N.H., according to the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. The 24-year-old man fell 12 feet, landing on a plank, and then fell another 12 feet onto the ground, striking his head on a stone. The man left a wife and child.
— — —
The newspaper reported on the number of deaths in St. Johnsbury for the previous year (1847). There were 21 people who died with an average age of 43. It was estimated that there was one death for every 100 inhabitants of the town.
— — —
The lack of snowfall so far into the winter was noted by the newspaper. But for three inches of snow that fell on Jan. 4, 1848, the ground had been “as bare as it is in midsummer,” the report noted. “Within the memory of man we doubt if there has been in northern Vermont such a snowless winter as the present has been thus far.”
150 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1873
On this date were reported details of the town of St. Johnsbury’s consideration of Stiles Pond as a water source. The efforts of a St. Johnsbury water committee were noted. It was the committee’s task to “investigate the question of supplying our village with more water.” The plan was to explore the possibility of piping water to the town from Stiles Pond. The cost to install pipes to deliver water from Stiles throughout the village was estimated at $150,000. The committee’s report, presented by William Fairbanks and David Boynton, noted, “We directed our attention to Stiles Pond as a source from which to procure water, and with the results which lead us to recommend that point as most desirable from which to obtain the needed supply.” The source was ultimately chosen and Stiles (seen along Route 18 in Waterford) is the place from which St. Johnsbury draws its water to this day.
— — —
The Caledonian reported on the slaughter of the American bison, or buffalo in the mid-western parts of the country. The story notes, “The destruction of the buffalo was carried on during the past year with a rapidity entirely unprecedented although it has been a matter of regretful comment for years. One firm in Leavenworth received 30,000 hides per month, while two others in Kansas City received 15,000 each in the same time … The number killed per day is placed at 1,000, which is sufficiently high to insure the early extinction of the species.”
— — —
The newspaper injected a little self-deprecating humor into its report about gas being piped to its office at the corner of Main Street and Eastern Avenue. “The Caledonian office now has gas in it. Perhaps our readers think there was enough in it before the new supply.” The report goes on to note the installation of gas fixtures at several points on Main Street. The new lighting, the newspaper reported, “makes a nice show at least to the pedestrian in a dark night.”
— — —
Fairbanks Scales for the year 1872 shipped from its factory off Western Avenue 596 railroad cars full of scales.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1923
Under the headline “Helping Handicapped Little Waifs” 100 years ago today in the Jan. 9 edition, the Vermont Children’s Society stated “…through the efforts of the society a number of St. Johnsbury children have found good homes and have had the medical care and attention they needed.” The story calls upon local people to support the work financially. “Young people from the churches will canvass homes. No matter how small the offering, do not turn down the cause. Have your money ready when the solicitors call.”
Jan. 13, 1923
The Caledonian-Record wrote about a case taken to the U.S. Supreme Court over the boundary line between Vermont and New Hampshire. “A look at the map would indicate that the Connecticut River is the dividing line between the two states, but the Granite staters refuse to settle on that basis, and claim the right to bark their canoes on the west shore of the river, call it their own soil and proceed to collect taxes thereon,” the article states. “Oh, for an Ethan Allen or a Seth Warner who would tell these New Hampshirites where to disembark.” The case was not argued and decided until 1933 when the court held that New Hampshire could not claim land on the west side of the river reaching to the top of the riverbank; instead its claim could only extend to the low-water mark on the west bank.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1973
State police were called to a crash involving two St. Johnsbury police cruisers. According to the Caledonian-Record, “One cruiser, a 1972 Plymouth operated by George Richard Clark, 20, of Island Pond, headed up Eastern Ave. and stopped at the corner of Main St., when the 1970 Ford cruiser, operated by Kenneth D. Hill, Jr., 31, of Lyndonville was unable to stop as it followed the first cruiser. There was minor damage to the Plymouth, major front-end damage to the Ford, and no injuries. The officers were responding to a silent alarm when the mishap occurred.”
Jan. 10, 1973
The edition reported on an agreement between the town of St. Johnsbury and St. Johnsbury Academy concerning the South Main Street area. “The [SJA] trustees and selectmen have been working together for some time to solve traffic problems which present a hazard to the safety of students and personnel of the Academy, and also to preserve the historical appearance of Main St. in the face of planned highway improvements connected with the construction of Interstate 91.”
