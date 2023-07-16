175 Years Ago
July 22, 1848
The newspaper reported on a state convention for the Whig party at which Erastus Fairbanks (co-founder of Fairbanks Scales), of St. Johnsbury, served as “elector at large.” Nominated at the convention were Carlos Coolidge for governor, Robert Pierpoint for lieutenant governor and George Howes for treasurer. All three nominees would go on to win in the next general election. Erastus would later be elected 21st governor of Vermont in 1852 and 26th governor in 1860.
150 Years Ago
July 18, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported that Horace Fairbanks acquired the Albert Bierstadt painting “Domes of the Yosemite” to give to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum to feature in its new gallery. (The painting to this day serves as the gallery’s signature piece of art, and the artist was recently celebrated at the Athenaeum on July 7, 2023 with the “Beer-Stadt Fest.”) One hundred fifty years ago the newspaper noted, “This is called the very best work of this celebrated artist and is the same that has been exhibited in the large cities of both this country and Europe … This is a wonderful work of art, and it is a matter of no ordinary moment that it comes to this state and our town.”
— — —
Elsewhere in the July 18, 1873 St. Johnsbury Caledonian, information headlined “The Willey Scandal” was published in Lyndonville news, somewhat reluctantly.
“We had thought it best not to meddle with the nastiness developed in the bastardy [sic] case lately tried in court,” the paper stated, but then went on to give this description of the scandal. A pest house as well as a virus is mentioned.
“The public exhibition in the courtroom last week, at which was made to appear some of the vilest fruits of a vicious and debauched humanity, however despicable and mean its motives, may not be altogether without its beneficial results. Individuals as well as pest houses at times require ventilation, and in this case, however poisonous the virus or sickening the stench, it is better that it be exposed and removed, rather than left to continue on in its work of contamination and death.
“Such demonstrations are a disgrace to the public; but it is possible that they may prove a salutary lesson to a certain class too vicious and stupid to learn any other way.”
— — —
The newspaper on this date marveled at the stamina of a lawyer named Lambert Hastings who “left Boston at 6’oclock, p.m., came to St. Johnsbury, took his team and drove to Lunenburg, 25 miles, and was in the hay-field at work with his men at 9 o’clock the next morning on his 460-acre farm.” If the average speed of a horse-drawn wagon is 15 mph, Hastings trip from Boston to St. Johnsbury, then onto Lunenburg, likely took over 13 hours of travel time. Then he went to work haying. The writer noted, “Pretty good for a man 64 years old.”
100 Years Ago
July 16, 1923
Suspected rum-runners shot at federal agents in Lyndon and beat one customs officer from Newport nearly to death after he tried to apprehend them by jumping into their car, according to a front page story in The Caledonian-Record. Referred to as “thugs” in the article, three men in a car from Canada reportedly shot at customs officer Anson C. Clark, of Newport, and two other agents who had stopped the vehicle believing the occupants were illegally transporting liquor. The stop occurred in front of the Lyndon Post Office. Clark told the men he needed to make a phone to verify their claim that they had earlier checked in with U.S. Customs in Richford. “Just as he took up the receiver, the men opened fire on him,” the story notes. Apparently undeterred by the gunfire, Clark rushed at the car and jumped onto the running board to try to stop the men. The car took off, and according to the article, “Then ensued the wild fight which would equal some of the thrilling movie stunts and put a wild west robber in the shade.” Beaten and bruised nearly beyond recognition, the newspaper noted, Clark was tossed from the car after a short ride. After the car left, Clark made it to a nearby residence to call for police to locate the car. It was found abandoned two miles south of West Burke.
July 19, 1923
People arrived in droves to participate in a gala outdoor fete in East Burke. “The street fete staged in East Burke Wednesday night by the Burke Mountain Club for the benefit of the Burke band will go down in Burke annals as an entirely new event in affairs of this kind. One thousand feet of electric lights forming an oblong square on the fine street of the village near the Community house, blazed and glimmered on 2,000 performers and spectators, performers that played, sang and danced, young and old entering alike into the spirit of the happy out of door affair, and spectators that cheered and honked hundreds of automobile horns in showing their enjoyment of the various features.”
July 20, 1923
The July 20, 1923 edition had the story in Canaan of the murder of a wealthy farmer. “Ed Dunnell, Canaan Hill farmer who was arrested last night, charged with the murder of Job Croft, wealthy farmer and businessman whose body was found yesterday on the Frizzell farm on Canaan Hill, was held here today awaiting the arrival of state officers before arrangement [sic]. It was said that authorities had two others under observation and that there would be further arrests in the case. Croft, a wealthy land owner, disappeared last Thursday and was said to have had a large sum of money on his person at the time. None was found on the body when it was discovered in the woods yesterday with the head battered.”
July 21, 1923
The newspaper reported that a 60-year-old St. Johnsbury woman named Ellen Tubman Carpenter was struck dead by a lightning bolt as she tried to close a window in her Cliff Street home. The story appeared on the front page beneath a large headline noting “Woman Is Killed By Lightning.” The story noted that the lightning was part of “a thunder and wind storm of unusual intensity.” According to the article, the lightning bolt struck the cornice over the window, “ripping off the shingles and boards along the edge of the roof, smashing both panes of glass in the window and making its way out into the room though the plaster on the ceiling.” An attending doctor determined that Carpenter died instantly when she was hit by the lightning. The same storm broke a large elm tree that was in front of South Congregational Church on Main Street.
Fifty Years Ago
July 17, 1973
Pedaling their bikes, newspaper delivery boys got the Caledonian-Record out to customers quickly, and were rewarded with a trip, reported the Caledonian Record in a story that might just as well have been current,
“Six Caledonian-Record carrier boys managed to avoid the floods which ravaged the Northeast Kingdom last week when they took an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World and Cape Kennedy in Florida.
“Accompanied by circulation manager Arnold Munkittrick, the group included Dannis Noel of St. Johnsbury; Richard Fournier, Lyndonville; Ricky Peck, Danville; Bradley Mackie, Lisbon; Edward Sullivan, Lancaster; and Richard Newton, Littleton.
“The circulation area was divided into six districts, and the carrier who obtained the most new customers in his district won participation in the trip. The group left St. Johnsbury on June 29, arriving later that day at their hotel in Daytona Beach, visited Disney World and Cape Kennedy before returning home after the three-day visit.”
