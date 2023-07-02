175 Years Ago
July 8, 1848
The newspaper on this date had two local references to the Fourth of July observances. One headlined “The Glorious Fourth” noted a gathering in St. Johnsbury at “the Four Corners” at which speeches were delivered and the Declaration of Independence was read. A second July 4th-related article told of accidents that occurred by celebrants. The accidents were blamed on “the use of powder.” A man in Lyndon lost an eye by “firing an anvil,” in which he used gunpowder in an attempt to launch an anvil. A man in Ryegate lost both eyes in another accident. In Haverhill, N.H., a man “was killed by the bursting of an overcharged gun.” A piece of the weapon struck the man in the jugular vein “injuring him so that instant death was produced.” The Caledonian writer ended the report with a question: “When will people learn wisdom?”
150 Years Ago
July 4, 1873
It was one of the most important days in the history of St. Johnsbury, as the July 4 St. Johnsbury Caledonian shared the news of the deeding of the Athenaeum to the town by Horace Fairbanks. “Within a few days past, Hon. Horace Fairbanks of the famous scale manufacturing house in St. Johnsbury, for a nominal consideration ($1), formally conveyed to the corporation of that town the Athenaeum building with its library and art gallery, together with an adjoining building designed for like purposes all to be held, kept and maintained for the use of the people of the town forever.”
— — —
A good portion of Page 2 on this date recounts trial details related to a homicide that happened in Walden. A husband and father named James Snow was on trial for shooting an “Irish peddler” named John Stanton to death. The testimony of multiple witnesses was shared in the report, including that of Snow’s 12-year-old daughter Julia. She told the court that she witnessed Stanton’s arrival in a wagon pulled by a white horse at their home. Through an open window he yelled into the home asking Mrs. Snow is she wanted to buy “a dress of shawl.” Mrs. Snow said no because she didn’t have any money. According to Julia, the peddler was persistent with his sales pitch, claiming “All you farmers have enough money.” The exchange stirred Mr. Snow and the situation escalated to the point where Mr. Snow grabbed his shotgun, went outside and shot Stanton who sat in his wagon. He was struck in the face with the shot blast and died instantly. The newspaper writer suspected that the shooting happened because Snow was under the influence of alcohol. “To sum the matter up briefly, and without injustice to Snow, this murder or homicide, or whatever it may be called, is some more of rum’s doings.” The article states that the case “should prove a most effective temperance lecture” and “should dry up the rum holes in this county.” It admonished “young men of this community” to “banish the cup at once and forever.” And if they failed to heed to the advice, “it is more likely that some of them may yet occupy the cell now the home of James Snow.”
— — —
A safe at Passumpsic Savings Bank in St. Johnsbury was blown open in a “daring burglary,” according to a St. Johnsbury Caledonian report. “Powder was put into the keyhole, and the door thoroughly smashed,” the article states. Only about $50 was in the safe the night of the burglary. The burglars took that money but nothing else. “All the papers of value in the safe were left by the robbers,” the story states. “This daring burglary demonstrates that there are rascals about, and it will tend to put all on their guard.”
— — —
It was a time when the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was actually serving its original purpose as a railroad line, and the St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on an excursion train to the Lamoille Valley Fair Grounds for a Fourth of July celebration. The notice said people could board the train as far east at West Concord. Additional pick-up points were in St. Johnsbury and Danville.
— — —
A brief report sought to remind “the boys” that it was against the law to set-off “Chinese crackers’ in the village of St. Johnsbury. A boy riding a horse on Summer Street had been thrown from the horse when the horse was “frightened by some thoughtless or wicked boy who threw a firecracker at him.” The boy thrown from the horse had been badly hurt.
100 Years Ago
July 3, 1923
Independence Day weekend got off to a disastrous start in Hardwick, where the front page of the Caledonian-Record had the story of a downtown fire on Main Street reportedly started from the explosion of fireworks, which burned seven buildings in the downtown district. The explosion “set fire to the wooden block on Main Street occupied by the barber shop and pool room of Tony Roy, and before it could be stopped, laid waste to seven blocks in the heart of the business section of the village. The flames advanced so rapidly that families living in the upstairs tenements were forced to flee in their night clothing.”
July 5, 1923
Sad news dimmed the Fourth of July holiday in Newport, which grieved the loss of nine-year-old Maud Sartwell, who drowned in the Clyde River.
— — —
Fourth of July celebration gatherings turned tragic, according to The Caledonian-Record. In East Concord, at the home of George King, family gathered there “had been trying their skill at marksmanship” with a .22 caliber rifle. The gun exploded in the hands of William Fisher, “and the shot tore its way through the body of little Francelia Perham (age 5),” who was Fisher’s niece. The bullet then struck a chair before lodging in King’s shoulder. King was Francelia’s grandfather. She was taken to a hospital in Lancaster, N.H. where she was operated upon “but scant hope is entertained for her recovery,” the newspaper reported.
In another July 4th accident involving a gun, the newspaper reported that a 12-year-old by named Charles Brieson was badly hurt “while attempting to extract an unexploded shell from a revolver.” The gun was being used by the boy, the newspaper reported, to add “his share of noise in the Fourth of July celebration at Lyndonville.” The bullets in the gun were blanks, but the sixth cartridge in the six-shot revolver didn’t fire and the boy was trying to remove it with a ramrod when it exploded. A piece from the explosion struck and drove deep into the boy’s right cheek.
July 7, 1923
Reporting on a chimney fire at a School Street residence in St. Johnsbury, the writer took the opportunity to scold motorists who fail to get out of the way of fire trucks responding to emergencies. “The firemen experience considerable difficulty when making a call, by having their way obstructed by motorists, who either do not know enough to get out of the way, or try to race with the speeding trucks,” the report notes. The writer suggested a couple of ways to deal with the problem. One was to call the police on the nuisance motorists, and the other prescribed even greater impact. The fire truck could “gently, but firmly deposit them, car and all, in the ditch and pass along without further thought.”
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1973
Few locations in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country were unaffected by torrential storms that washed away bridges and ruined roads in what was termed as the worst flooding since 1927. The Caledonian-Record had a two-page photo spread of the devastation, along with these descriptions.
“Preliminary estimates indicate damage could run as high as $10 million in this area alone. Several businesses are now closed, and there was one flood-related death in the Northeast Kingdom. Floodwaters stranded hundreds of tourists who were forced to sleep in armories and other facilities. Several businesses are now closed. Bridges lost to the storm included those at Coles Corner, St. Johnsbury Center and Goss Hollow. The sewage treatment plant was inundated. Though no damage is apparent, there is a big cleanup job ahead.”
In Lyndonville, “the entire intersection by the Lynburke Motel, Town & Country Restaurant and Northeast Kingdom Mobile Home Park & Sales was under four feet of water. Several vehicles were stranded on the two bridges between the intersection and the north end of Main Street, and the National Guard used large trucks to tow the vehicles through the water.”
Ryegate and Groton were also hit hard. “The main road through South Ryegate village was washed out. When the Wells River overflowed its banks, a number of residents had to be evacuated.”
A dramatic photo in the July 2 paper showed the 14-unit Village Motel, in Hardwick, off its foundation and into the Lamoille River after floodwaters undercut its foundation.
In New Hampshire, “state-maintained roads alone sustained nearly $400,000 damage in this part of the state. Closed to traffic were Route 135 from Haverhill to Littleton, and Route 25 in the East Haverhill area. Route 302 from Woodsville to Crawford Notch also proved troublesome.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.