175 Years Ago
July 29, 1848
Rufus Case was Caledonia County superintendent of schools in 1848. His letter in the July 29 Caledonian, dated July 25, shows some of the workings of education in 1848. He urges teachers to be thorough in their jobs, in and out of the classroom. Writing about teacher reports that needed to be turned in, teachers “are requested to be particular to fill out every blank in their report, as the omission of a single item, such as Town or No. of District, would render the report nearly worthless,” Supt. Case wrote.
The reports were as important, Supt. Case wrote, as the teachers themselves. “Greater importance is attached to these reports than the teachers themselves can be aware of: and failing to receive one from any district, large or small, is a matter of regret.”
— — —
A stray stag gave Caledonian subscriber Hiram Stevens a run for his money in this July 23 blurb. Under the heading “Strayed,” the Kirby man put a notice in the paper that “From the pasture of the subscriber, on the night of the 19th of July, a three years old stag, of a bright red color, with his right horn lopped. Any person giving information of the whereabouts, or restore to the owner, said stag, shall be satisfactorily rewarded.”
150 Years Ago
July 25, 1873
In an article headlined “Local Looseness,” the St. Johnsbury Caledonian decried the outbreak of violent crime in town. “Most of it is directly attributable to liquor selling and drinking, but perhaps not all. Peaceable citizens are assaulted by drunken ruffians; respectable ladies are grossly insulted by men-brutes on the streets before dark; there are petty thefts, and breaking and entering; drunken rowdies abuse dumb beasts, as did three on Monday who drove a horse at the top of its speed up and down the Avenue.”
This behavior, the article went on, is indicative of “a general looseness and recklessness, which sooner or later must be put down by the strong arm of the law … the time is not very far in the future when a police force must be on duty nights; when sellers of liquor will be severely dealt with; and when drunken men will be locked up as soon and as often as they get drunk.”
— — —
Two carriages collided in front of the post office in St. Johnsbury, causing both to overturn, noted a report in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “Two young misses were in one and a gentleman and lady in the other,” the article noted. There were no injuries, the newspaper stated, “and all the damage done was a broken kingbolt. Lucky.”
— — —
The newspaper on this date reported on the drowning of two boys in McIndoe’s Falls. The 8-year-old son of John Dixon and the 5-year-old son of George Raymo had discovered an abandoned and leaky boat on the river below the dam and set off onto the river in it. Workmen on the dam saw the boys and the boat on the shore, the newspaper noted, “but did not again notice them until they saw the boat bottom up and the boys hats in the water.” The men, to include Len Greggs, “an expert swimmer,” responded. Greggs was quickly able to recover the Dixon boy but despite the quick rescue, “all efforts to resuscitate him were unavailing.” It took two or three hours to find the body of the Raymo boy. “This sudden bereavement of two families casts a gloom over the community, and adds two more to the already long list of death by drowning,” the newspaper wrote.
— — —
A dispute over water rights on the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury Center took a potentially dangerous turn, according to a newspaper report, when a William Hall, a grist mill owner, nearly caused an explosion at the Bacon & Ranney paper mill by “shutting down the gate which supplies water to the boiler of the engine.” Without the water supply the steam pressure could have caused an explosion. A worker at the mill restored the flow while “Hall made some reply about ‘blowing them all to hell,’” the newspaper reported. The mill owners got an injunction against Hall barring him from interfering with the operations. The Caledonian noted the motivation for Hall’s actions, writing, “Hall’s grievance is this: He bought the grist mill in April, and he claims that his mill has a prior right to the water.”
— — —
The exceptionally snowy winter was noted in this issue. “We find by observations kept by H.A. Cutting, the state geologist, that the fall of snow last winter was 14 feet, lacking an inch. The largest fall in any previous season for 20 years was in 1861-62, when a little over 12 feet fell.”
100 Years Ago
July 24, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported on a train derailment between West Burke and Lyndon in which 13 cars left the tracks. A broken wheel was to blame for the derailment, the article notes. It was about 9 p.m. on July 23, 1923 when the accident occurred. It was a south bound freight train out of Newport. Forty cars were part of the train. “Thirteen of the forty cars left the iron,” the story notes. “Nearly all the cars will be a complete wreck.” Among the products being transported in the cars were eggs, automobiles, butter and lumber. The vehicles were destroyed.
July 28, 1923
The front-page headline in The Caledonian-Record said it loud and proud, for all to see. “America’s Tribute To Concord,” with the subhead, “Little Village In World’s Limelight Week Of August 12.” The occasion was the August 11-16 convention of several important events planned in the village, beginning with the convention of the state Sunday School, followed by an educational anniversary celebrating the founding of the first normal school in America, then with the dedication of the marker commemorating the work of the Rev. Samuel Read Hall who founded the school. “Concord will be the mecca of hundreds throughout the week,” the newspaper notes. Set to close out the convention was the Hon. Albert E. Winship of Boston, editor of the Journal of Education, on “What America Owes To New England Education Between 1823 And 1843.”
— — —
A report on a couple of court cases in St. Johnsbury notes the penalty for stealing someone’s horse was far worse than the punishment for beating someone up. Howard Rogers, 19, stole a horse that belonged to Carl Morris while the horse was tied to the hitching rail on Railroad Street. Rogers was ordered to spend from one to three years at the State House of Correction in Windsor. Augustin Canales, “the Spanish youth,” the article notes, “considerably battered up William Hall at the Fairbanks shops.” He was fined $5.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1973
The July 25 edition also reported on the resignation of Danville High School principal Morin Smith to accept a position as professor of education at Norwich University. In his letter of resignation read to the board of selectmen, “Smith praised the warm working relationship he felt had existed between himself and the members of the board, especially between himself and Supt. Llewellyn Roberts. Smith had been principal at Danville High for 12 years.
July 27, 1973
In an adventure to compare to “The Incredible Journey,” two Brittany spaniels were located in a field in Walden after they had been reported missing from their camp at Joe’s Pond.
Turns out, they made the trip by way of Massachusetts, reported the Caledonian-Record. Responding to an ad in the paper, the dogs’ owner got a call from Gail Allen of Walden, who said the dogs were in her field.
Their trip to Mass. became known, the paper reported, when the doubtful owner went to the Allen residence, and found they were indeed her lost spaniels. “The dogs were found to be wearing new vaccination tags on new chain collars issued by a veterinarian in Salem, Mass. Police phoned the vet, who said the dogs had been brought to him by a Mrs. Jean Giguerre, who said she found the dogs wandering in the woods with porcupine quills in their muzzles.
“The dogs are now back with their owners. They had little comment about their travels, particularly how they got from Walden to Massachusetts and back again.”
— — —
The July 25 edition had the story of a surprise testimonial in Burlington in honor of longtime race day chief steward Archie Blackadar of West Danville. Under the impression it was an anniversary gathering, “He was astounded when he entered the banquet room to the cheers of nearly 200 race fans, track owners and race officials,” stated the Caledonian-Record in this story about “Uncle” Archie Blackadar. Chief steward for NASCAR at three tracks, “Ken Squier of radio station WDEV and rated the top stock car racing announcer in the country, praised Blackadar for ‘adding a certain sense of dignity to the sport.’ The chief steward was also lauded by Peter Keller, technical director for NASCAR.
“Blackadar, known for his short, churning legs, was best known for his daring sprints between rows of speeding stock cars after he gave drivers the green flag for so many years.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.