150 Years Ago
June 13, 1873
The newspaper urged residents in St. Johnsbury to pursue sanitary conditions, noting that the coming summer season was a time when “sickness is supposed to more generally prevail, and with greater fatality.” The newspaper noted that the writer wouldn’t be publishing an “essay on sanitary reform,” but “we should be derelict in duty if we did not call the attention of every good citizen to the importance of cleaning up his premises at once.” The hot weather, the story notes, will make all “decaying matter, cesspools, and filth above ground” fertile conditions for disease. The article references the general state of sewer drainage in the village as lacking and not likely to be rectified “until the present generation are either in their graves or moved away.” The article stopped short of laying definitive blame on an inferior drainage system for disease, “but if anyone will take the pains to follow the sewers of Main and Summer streets from back of the Bakery to the depot; that of Summer Street from Drew’s stable to Sleeper’s river; that of Spring and West streets from Church Street to the scale works, they may find the key to the mysterious Providence which has taken away valued citizens, and given weeks and months of severe illness to others.”
— — —
It was noted on this date in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian that Thaddeus Fairbanks and his family were the first people to ascend Mount Washington “this summer.” They found “considerable snow” was still “about the mountains the first of June.” Thaddeus, together with his brother Erastus, put St. Johnsbury on the map with their creation of the E & T Fairbanks company and the invention of the revolutionary platform scale. At the time of the mountain ascension noted in this edition of the Caledonian, Thaddeus was 77 years old. He lived to be 90.
— — —
Boys Will Be Boys: The June 13 St. Johnsbury Caledonian had a few short blurbs, one of which was under this heading, and read: “Boys will never learn the danger of sliding down balustrades, and more than girls will that of using kerosene to light their fires with. The latest victim was Charles Carroll, a Hartford boy 12 years old, who fell a distance of 30 feet while attempting to slide down a stair-rail, and was instantly killed.”
— — —
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian publisher included in this issue a mention of Caledonian founder A.G. Chadwick, “In resuming our old post and former duties we wish to say that for the very acceptable manner in which the Caledonian has been conducted during the past six months, we are indebted to Hon. A.G. Chadwick - the man who founded the paper and published it for the first 18 years of its existence.”
100 Years Ago
June 11, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported on a reunion of local Civil War veterans who all served in the 15th Vermont regiment. The average age of the men attending was 82. The story identified them as Josiah H. Winslow, of Whitefield, N.H., Andrew Aitken, of Wells River, W.P. French, of Danville, Robert G. Brock, of Wells River, L.W. Farrow, of Peacham, and John H. Stevenson, of East Peacham. Those attending vowed to reunite each year “as long as there was one of the number left to attend.”
June 15, 1923
Lt. Donald E. Hardy, a native of St. Johnsbury, wrote his parents about relief work in Poland and Russia he’d been doing with the American Relief administration under the direction of Herbert Hoover. “I arrived here day before yesterday after one of the most difficult trips I have had since coming to Russia. Only 20 miles out we got stuck in the mud and were forced to spend the night in a peasant’s house.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1973
A case of two tykes who went missing in Newark had a happy ending. “Kenneth Clinton, 6, and brother Stephen, 5, were playing near their parents’ camp when they wondered off into the woods. State police were called, and as they were organizing a search party, the boys were found by Mrs. Elaine Gregory of Newark. Police said the boys went about five miles through the swampy, heavily-wooded area before coming back onto a road 1 1/2 miles from where they’d started. The boys said they took several naps during their trek.”
June 12, 1973
The newspaper had a story headlined “Local Police Apprehend A Horse” “Local police apprehended a wayward horse on Main Street early this morning. The horse was first sighted in Passumpsic at 12:46 a.m. St. Johnsbury Police notified state police.
“At 1:13 a.m. the horse entered St. Johnsbury via Main Street, where it was apprehended and hitched at the station. The owner, John Spring of Passumpsic came and got the horse.”
June 13, 1973
A troublesome dump fire kept firefighters from Lunenburg and the surrounding area on their toes. The Caledonian-Record writeup stated that “Authorities have been trying since Sunday to extinguish the persistent fire. It has caused some local consternation. The cause of the fire is unknown, [but] Dalton, Gilman and Lunenburg firefighters poured 12,000 gallons of water on it. Richard Ball, whose house is one-eighth mile from the dump reported the fire filled his house with smoke.”
