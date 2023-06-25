175 Years Ago
July 1, 1848
Maybe the money isn’t what it was, but a businessman-turned-farmer spoke about the change in lifestyle in a St. Johnsbury Caledonian article. Upon leaving a lucrative business of Philadelphia to work the land, “Asked if he did not find the profits small compared to [before], he answered, ‘Quite the contrary; I have already realized far more than the most I had dared to anticipate, and I am at the end of two years richer than I could ever have become by 25 years of successful trade. It is true, I had more dollars and cents in trade than I do now, but that is dross compared with health of body, and peace of mind, which gold and silver could never purchase. I eat, drink and sleep with an appetite; yawn at bedtime and never in the morning; am up before the sun and yet the day is never too long. Money! Why, what use do I have for it? I raise my own food in the richest protrusion, and my own clothing - what is the use of money? I can’t eat or drink it, if it were cut into mince meat’.”
150 Years Ago
June 27, 1873
A story recounting how good the St. Johnsbury Band sounded during the closing exercises of the St. Johnsbury Academy school year notes that the musical selections by their director W.H. Herrick “were performed in a manner which would be a credit to the best city bands.” The story goes on to challenge a statement made in the Burlington Free Press that the Queen City band in Burlington was the best band in the state. “The Burlington band is a very good band, as bands go, but if they could hear the St. Johnsbury band as they now play, they would sell their horns for old brass, and go out of the business,” notes the Caledonian article.
— — —
In another blurb, mischievous local boys were called to account. “[Three local boys] took a short water excursion last Sabbath. As they came down Sleeper’s river between the scale shops and the mouth of the river, neighbors say one was standing up stark naked. Another was acting the part of captain, while the third was drunk in the bottom of the boat. If the people who are annoyed by such acts will complain to the proper authorities, such little eccentricities as the above can be made very expensive.”
100 Years Ago
June 25, 1923
The death of St. Johnsbury resident Lyndon Arnold was front page news in The Caledonian-Record on this date beneath the headline “Lyndon Arnold Died Last Night – Great Grandfather Founded This Town.” Lyndon Arnold (Feb. 29, 1844 – June 24, 1923) was the great-grandson of Jonathan Arnold, the man credited with helping establish the town of St. Johnsbury. At age 17, after one year of education at St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Arnold enlisted in Company G Third Vermont soon after the Civil War began. He fought in battles at Spottsylvania, Cold Harbor and Petersburg, and the newspaper article stated he had a “gallant army record.” The story notes, “His death removes from our midst a loyal defender of our country’s flag, a warm defender or our country’s flag, a warm defender of the ideals of his ancestors and a citizen who was ever interested in the welfare of his native town.”
June 26, 1923
The newspaper carried the sad news of a 7-month-old baby girl named Phyllis Hay who died when she fell 30 feet from a porch roof at her Concord Avenue, St. Johnsbury residence. Her older siblings had been left to watch her while their mother left for an errand. They had laid her on a cot in a second-floor bedroom near an open window. The siblings left her there for a moment, and while they were gone, the baby crawled out of the window and onto the porch roof from which she rolled off. Phyllis was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hay.
June 29, 1923
Prohibition was in full swing, and rum runners had to be wary of revenue officers looking to make liquor busts. This came to pass for two men in Westmore as reported in the Caledonian-Record. “Bail was fixed at $1,000 each for Arthur Brown of Turners Falls, Mass., and George Kane of Fairlee, who were rounded up near Westmore with the biggest cargo of contraband liquors ever seized at this port. At their hearing in Newport, they told U.S. Cmsr. W.H. Cleary of the faithful little Ford car, battered and travel-worn, which was convoying a big Gramm-Bernstein truck loaded with full-tonnage with bottled booze carefully packed in sawdust and valued at more than $1,000. Prohibition officers intercepted the Ford and held it until the big truck came along, unsuspicious of the fate awaiting it.”
— —
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1973
Torrential rain took a catastrophic toll on roadways and budgets in four municipalities, the Caledonian-Record reported. “Road damage in Sutton, Sheffield, Wheelock and Newark from last Thursday’s flash flooding has been estimated at almost $200,000 according to town officials and the district highway engineer.
“The total for the four towns and Route 122 is $170,270, with $74,570 going for repair of town roads alone. The town of Sutton was apparently the hardest-hit. Highway engineer Hugh Elder estimated it would cost $30,338 to repair roads in that town alone. That is nearly three times the initial estimate given by town officials, and over the annual total highway budget of $27,220.
“Some roads are still closed, with one town road showing holes 10-15 feet deep and completely destroyed for one-third mile.
“Sheffield had a repair figure of $26,770. Nearly all the roads in that town were damaged but not as severely as those in Sutton. Wheelock’s estimated repair costs will run $11,859, and Newark’s figure is $5,603. Elder also said damage to Route 122 is $95,700, with $90,000 of that figure going to replace the bridge near Wheelock that washed away.”
June 25, 1973
During construction of I-91, the Caledonian-Record reported that “A Caledonia County Court jury awarded $7,166.50 to Fay A. Young Jr. and Esther C. Young of Lyndon in a case involving the taking of land for I-91 construction. The state had originally offered $2,801 for the taking and loss of value to remaining land.”
