150 Years Ago
June 6, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported that two men drowned in the Connecticut River in Guildhall. Joseph Chase and Benjamin F. Poole were part of a group of men working to move Chase’s 30-foot by 12-foot barge across the river above a dam. The barge was tethered to a capstan Chase had erected on the New Hampshire side. “The current of the river is very rapid at this place, the water being sufficiently high to cover the dam, making no break where it flows over,” the story notes. The barge was drawn upstream by winding the rope around the capstan, but when it reached the area of the dam, water rushed over the front of the barge and pulled it under. Chase’s leg became ensnared by a rope attached to the barge and he was unable to free himself before drowning. After being tossed from the barge, Poole briefly was able to reach a skiff that had been attached to the barge but then fell from it, according to the story. “Franklin Poole at the first sinking of the barge, went down, but coming up, succeeded in reaching the boat, but being seized with a fit of coughing and doubtless strangled by the water, he fell from the boat and sank to rise no more.” Three other men that were tossed into the river from the barge, E.R. Stuart, Rollin Brown and Willie Poole, all survived, which the newspaper noted to be good fortune. “That any were saved from the perilous position is the chief cause of wonder,” the article states.
— — —
It was reported that the Decoration Day (now called Memorial Day) observance in St. Johnsbury was attended by a thousand people or more, brought together to honor the memory of local men who fought and died in the Civil War, which had ended only 8 years prior. The newspaper described the parade that took place and a ceremony held at the Civil War monument in Courthouse Park. “The remarks by all the speakers were most appropriate for the occasion, expressing a deep feeling for our fallen heroes and the appropriateness of these public demonstrations in their remembrance,” the Caledonian story notes. “On the whole our citizens have reason to feel proud of the demonstration.”
— — —
Beneath the headline “A Magnificent Gift,” the newspaper reported that Horace Fairbanks officially deeded the Athenaeum to the town. “The lot is one of great value, beautiful for situation and ample for purpose, but the buildings and contents constitute a treasure of inestimable value,” the story notes. “It is a legacy from the benevolent donor to the town for all time – to remain a memorial of the giver, and of rich and lasting benefit to present and coming generations.” At the time, the Athenaeum, which was built by Fairbanks as a gift to the community, had been open for less than two years.
100 Years Ago
June 7, 1923
John Paino and his wife, proprietors of an ice cream parlor on Main Street in St. Johnsbury, suffered scorching burns “when a big pot of fat in which they were roasting pecan nuts suddenly caught fire in the basement of the shop,” the newspaper reported. Mr. Paino’s face was severely burned, the report notes, while Mrs. Paino’s burns to her face and scalp were less severe. The newspaper praised the effort of Mr. Paino to remove the burning kettle of fat from the building despite his injuries. “The interior of the building where the accident occurred was soon filled with smoke and but for Mr. Paino’s remarkable presence of mind in spite of the intense agony he must have been suffering, a serious fire might have been started,” the article notes. After receiving treatment at the nearby office of Dr. Cramton, it was determined Mrs. Paino needed no further medical intervention. Mr. Paino was encouraged to go to the hospital for further aid, but he refused. He went home, “suffering much pain,” the newspaper account states.
June 8, 1923
The newspaper reported on a St. Johnsbury power outage that occurred “when one of the big oil switches at the switch structure and distributing center near the lower end of the railyards, blew out.” A man reported it made the sound of “a crack that was louder than a clap of thunder.” Bolts from the steel box where the switch was located were torn away, and an iron cover was thrown more than 50 feet.
June 9, 1923
A St. Johnsbury vote to build a new municipal building on Main Street was front page news on this date. This vote authorized the trustees of the village to expend $55,000 to build a new building next to the Athenaeum. The town had recently purchased what was called the Burton lot from the Athenaeum and the vote on June 8, 1923 was to erect the building to house municipal departments, including the fire station. The vote was successful, the story notes, “after considerable opposition, which was characterized by one of the speakers as a ‘smoke screen’ to detract from the intent of the meeting, and made principally on the grounds of the economy.” It was a man named Jonas H. Brooks who gave voice to the opposition, saying that the money would be better spent on schools and road improvements. “He added that the voters had recently been burdened with an added expense in the shape of a town manager, and thought that they should be more conservative in their deliberations,” the story notes. Residents were reminded that the necessary relocation of the fire department was driving the effort for the Main Street building project. The language of the article voted on notes that the new building would “include a fire station with room for three pieces of apparatus and a supply truck, suitable recreation room and sleeping quarters, a committee room and offices.” The building that resulted still holds the town’s fire department and police department.
— — —
St. Johnsbury townspeople voted to appropriate $8,500 to add to $25,000 they had approved on Town Meeting Day in March to build a school on School Street. At the time of the Town Meeting vote, officials told residents that they may need to request additional funds in order to complete the building project. The Caledonian-Record reported that the additional $8,500 would cover heating and plumbing ($6,000), the architect’s fee ($1,500) and grading “and other incidentals” ($1,000). Resident Morton J. Reed spoke in favor of the additional request telling his fellow St. Johnsbury citizens that the population growth in that part of town (called Arlington), necessitated a new schoolhouse.
— — —
The newspaper reported that drug store owner Frank Landry’s brand new Dodge sedan was stolen from his garage off of Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. “Mr. and Mrs. Landry returned home in the car about 10:45, locked the car but not the garage, adjoining the house and retired,” the story notes. “This morning the machine was missing.” The article stated that among the fancy features of Mr. Landry’s new car is the “automatic wind shield wiper.” The Landry drug store sign is still visible on a Railroad Street storefront.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1973
An accidentally self-inflicted gunshot would proved to not be serious for a East St. Johnsbury man, reported the Caledonian-Record. “Felix A. Wood, 59, was target shooting with a handgun in Lunenburg when he inadvertently got his left index finger over the muzzle and gun went off.” A Dr. Robert McCauley treated him at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
— —
The 1973 Pet Parade was cited as a big hit in the June 5 Caledonian-Record. With over 50 parade entries, the event was believed to be “one of the most successful in the event’s long history.” There were cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, donkeys, horses, ducks, a guinea hen, parakeets, puppies, doves, goldfish and even worms. Four-year-old Valerie Bacon, parading with her parakeet, won the grand prize. The event was so well-attended, the newspaper noted, that “the 500 balloons were not enough” and “nearly 400 ice cream bars were quickly devoured.”
June 7, 1973
Vandals were on the loose around town, as reported in the June 7 paper. One of the places hit was the St. Johnsbury Academy gym. “Cpl. Kenneth Hill reported that a person or persons dragged a bench to the west side to the gymnasium, and broke a window into the locker room to gain entrance. The door to a room containing athletic equipment was forced open and four cylinders of surgical tape were taken.”
— —
A former St. Johnsbury man also experienced an untimely death in Popsham, Maine, reported the June 7 Cal-Rec. “A former St. Johnsbury man was electrocuted when he he stopped to assist at the scene of an accident. Ernest F. Placey, 57, died instantly when a power line fell on him. He is survived by his wife, the former Althea Cheever, of St. Johnsbury, four children and a sister.” Placey worked at A&P in the time he resided in St. Johnsbury, the article also stated.
