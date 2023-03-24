175 Years Ago
April 1, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian had this information on April 1, 1848. “A bill has passed the New York Legislature, by a strong majority, to punish the seduction or abduction of young females as a crime. Heretofore, the only way in which the villains perpetrating these offenses could be reached was by a suit for damages for loss of services on the part of the parent or guardian of the injured party. Now the blackhearted scoundrels will be likely to receive their just deserts.”
In the same issue the Caledonian reported on the shipwreck of the Omega on the banks of Newfoundland. “Three different vessels, at different times, attempted to rescue the 315 passengers on board, but could only take a few before they would be driven from the wreck by storms. One of the relief ships, the Barbara, was lost and 115 souls went down with her. But few of the 315 [Omega passengers] survived their perils.”
150 Years Ago
March 28, 1873
In a reprint of this NY Gazette editorial, the Caledonian Record sided with the Gazette in speaking out against too much piano instruction for young ladies. “We presume many will call us barbarians, and stupid when we declare there is altogether too much time wasted at the piano … it is well-nigh treason for even newspapers to say aught against it. But very few are born with the magic want of genius. Hence it becomes the greater part for young ladies to turn their attention to more advantageous matters.
“Very few young ladies who spend long years [practicing] at the piano, will ever touch one after they are married. There are certainly other occupations for them … there are books to read, and useful accomplishments and errands of noble benevolence. Sensible young ladies there are who appreciate these things.”
100 Years Ago
March 28, 1923
A front-page story in the Caledonian-Record gave this description in the colorful prose of the period, of a spring cold-weather snap trying the patience of winter-weary Northeast Kingdom residents: “While thermometer at Fairbanks Museum registered only seven below, the attaches at that place reported 10 to 12 below at their homes. According to the good ladies at the museum, who have to do with the preparation of weather data, we should not expect anything in the way of Mayflowers and dandelion greens for some days to come, unless we buy them. In fact they have a very pessimistic outlook as regards anything except cold weather for the rest of the week, and they have had just enough experience in dealing with that particular specie of cussedness so that we are willing to accept that opinion as authentic and buy another set of red flannels.”
Fifty Years Ago
March 30, 1973
Stating that “the safety of bed-ridden patients would be endangered” if he granted an extension to Hardwick Hospital, Dr. Anthony Robbins, state commissioner of health, said this morning the facility would not be granted an extension of its license on the wooden wing of the hospital. There were five patients in the wooden wing of the hospital at the time, and Allen Zecchinelli, president of the hospital board, called it “very poor judgement” to have invested $35,000 to repair the structure.
— —
Also in March 1973, Noyes Tire Co. expanded into a modern car service center on Route 2, just east of St. Johnsbury. About half of the recently-opened 10,000 square foot facility houses warehouse items. In addition to tire service, company president Walker Noyes said the garage will do installations of shocks, mufflers and batteries. Noyes broke off from his father’s original company 12 years ago with a 25 percent interest, and established the current company. His father’s business had been in operation since 1916.
— —
Also announcing a business expansion, in the March 29, 1973 Caledonian-Record, was EHV Weidmann. “When completed, the expansion will provide additional manufacturing space and machinery necessary to permit the fabrication of specialized molded parts from the basic manufactured board. The molded parts will also be marketed to major manufacturers of large electrical power transformers in North America and abroad.”
