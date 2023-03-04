175 Years Ago
March 11, 1848
An accident on Vt. & Mass Railroad proved fatal to a mother and daughter riding in a sleigh. They decided to stop their horse to see the train go by. “For some reason the horse began to back, and the ends of the runners caught on the rail. The sleigh was tipped over backward, throwing the ladies onto the track in front of the engine. The horse then started forward and ran away. The train was stopped as speedily as possible, but not before the engine had passed over the unfortunate ladies, killing one of them instantly and so severely injuring the other as to cause her death in a few minutes. The bodies were shockingly mangled, and the engineer was almost overpowered by his emotions.”
— —
Feuding engineers on the Connecticut River railroad decided to settle their dispute “with coffee and pistols, which was readily accepted. Seconds were appointed - the day came - the parties were stationed - and furnished with two horse-pistols, they went at it. At the first fire, the challenged party fell prostrate, [looking] defunct as a door nail, while the crimson gore flowed in rich profusion. He was last seen, however, clinging to the hindmost car of the down train to Springfield.”
— —
“Two Irish laborers were killed about two miles south of the village on the Burlington and Rutland Railroad. They were shoveling beneath a bank, some 14-15 feet high, when about a square yard of frozen dirt suddenly fell upon them, killing them instantly.”
150 Years Ago
March 7, 1873
“A wealthy and intelligent lady was overtaken with the accident of childbirth while traveling on the Pacific railway last week, the most distressing feature of the case being that the babe has no ears, no fingers on one hand but five fingers and a thumb on the other, while its breast and abdomen are covered hard, callous skin, presenting the appearance of a turtle’s back.”
— —
Mr. Juvedine (sic) (the library in Hardwick is named Jeuvedine Memorial Library). “The Hardwick Reporter mentions that it has been sued for damages by Hon. A.E. Juvedine in the sum of $5,000. The difficulty grows out of some old local matter, it is understood.”
100 Years Ago
March 7, 1923
“By a vote of 313-111, in one of the largest town meetings ever held, St. Johnsbury residents adopted the town manager plan after a lively debate of over 30 minutes.” In other business, “there was no opposition to building a new schoolhouse in Arlington, and a committee was appointed to investigate larger quarters for the Junior High school.”
— —
“The fire department was called to Landry’s Drug store on Railroad Street, where the pipe from a furnace had set fire to a box of rubbish. The blaze was quickly extinguished by the use of the chemical truck.”
Fifty Years Ago
March 6, 1973
An all-points bulletin was issued throughout New England for former Haverhill, NH policeman Richard Greenwood, 33, in the kidnapping and disappearance of a 14-year-old girl. While “the bulletin says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, county attorney John Eames said officials are ‘not worried about the girl’s safety’. At first, officials believed the two may have disappeared by ‘mutual agreement’, but when the girl did not return, the charge of kidnapping a minor was considered. Greenwood was last seen Saturday evening, and the girl was last seen by her parents about midnight and was noticed missing shortly thereafter.”
— —
Elsewhere, the March 8 Caledonian-Record reported on the narrow defeat of 36-year Lyndon selectman Howard Shonyo by Robert E. Lawson. On the front page of the same issue was a story about the appointment of David C. Leavitt to succeed Archie Mallon at Lyndon Institute. Elsewhere during this election and town meeting season, “Concord town clerk and treasurer R.N. Southworth retired after some 30 years in that position.” In Glover, “Hester Webster retired after 25 years as treasurer. William Urie is done as first constable after 31 years, and Yvonne Urie decided not to seek another term after 14 years as auditor.”
— —
The March 8 Caledonian-Record reported on the loss of the historic Caspian Lake Lodge 87 F & AM. “The building, formerly a Methodist church, was built in 1847 and remodeled in 1898. The building had been plagued with oil-burner problems throughout the winter and a new tank had been installed. Hardwick Fire Chief Fred Farr was in the building when the fire broke out. About 20 Hardwick firefighters responded to the scene. It was never really under control, and lodge members at he scene urged firefighters to let it burn. The building housed one of the town’s major landmark, the town clock and a steeple estimated at 75 feet high.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.