175 Years Ago
May 13, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on progress of the Connecticut and Passumpsic River Railroad that would bring the first trains to St. Johnsbury in 1850. The story notes that rails had been contracted at an “advantageous rate.” The winter of 1847-1848 had somewhat hampered efforts by the contractors on the line, noted the article. “They had several heavy stone abutments to build, the stone for which was necessarily brought from New Hampshire over the river upon the ice. The river did not freeze over until late in the season, and some delay in the stone work was the consequence.”
150 Years Ago
May 9, 1873
The newspaper reported beneath the headline “Pistols and Guns” that “boys about the village (of St. Johnsbury)” were posing a danger to people and property by firing pistols “upon our streets and commons.” They had fired bullets into “Mr. Paddock’s tin buckets in his sugar place” and cemetery gate. The writer of the article complained that the boys guilty of the behavior had not been arrested and called upon the parents of the boys to step up. “The parents of the boys who have rifles and pistols can find out who did this mischief if they wish to do it,” the story notes. “If they cannot do it they had better send them to the Reform School at once.”
— — —
A lack of housing currently impacting our region was also a problem 150 years ago, according to the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “We hear of men almost every day inquiring for houses for sale,” the newspaper notes. “The number in market is quite limited – not half adequate to supply the demand.” The writer struck an optimistic tone, noting that there was a lot of home-building projects happening in St. Johnsbury to help offset the demand.
— — —
A man and woman from Hardwick were held in jail on $500 bail, awaiting trial for the offense of adultery. The article identified the people as “Mrs. J.T. Williams and Geo. W. Page.”
— — —
Brothers James and Royal Towle, of Victory, killed a 320-pound bear with an ax “near the Evans pasture” in Kirby.
100 Years Ago
May 8, 1923
The front page of The Caledonian-Record featured a story about “gratified” people in Newport City because the city council voted “emphatic against” allowing a cattle yard along the rail line downtown. Hundreds of residents had signed a petition of protest “against the idea of locating a new yard in the very center of the city, or within 200 feet of the main thoroughfare, and adjacent to the new city park and a large number of dwelling houses,” the article states. The story included the copy of a letter from Newport City Mayor W.C. Lindsay to the railroad superintendent H.E. Folsom in Lyndonville. The letter notes how the people of the city were communicating a “very strong local opposition” to the cattle yard plan. He asked Folsom to “consider the proposition from the standpoint of the citizens, and if possible amend your plans to meet their approval.”
May 9, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported on the 25th anniversary of when Company D left for Chickamauga to participate in the Spanish-American War. Looking back on that day in 1898, “the train left the St. Johnsbury station amid patriotic demonstrations. From the platform erected at Depot Square, brief addresses were made following a parade in which many hundreds participated. The demonstration was arranged by the St. Johnsbury Board of Trade. The band played, torpedoes went off and cheers from 5,000 spectators went up for the boys now off for the scenes of war.”
— — —
Elsewhere in that edition, a brief blurb describes an industrial accident in town. “Warner King, an employee at the E. and T. Fairbanks shops, met with a painful accident when moving some parts of a heavy railroad scale. The big finger on his right hand was caught between two parts of the scale, and the first joint cut completely off just back of the nail. He went at once to the office of Dr. W.B. Fitch, where the injured member was dressed.”
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1973
“State police were sent to St. Johnsbury to lend aid when the town was plagued with a series of false fire alarms,” reported The Caledonian-Record. “Returning to the station after responding to a first box alarm at 11:15 p.m., firefighters found broken glass strewn all over the road in one spot. On Church Street, the men found three large rocks placed placed in a line across the roadway, blocking passage. And at the corner of Spring and Church Streets, a stop sign had been bent to the ground.
The second alarm was sounded at 11:40 p.m. from the junior high school. It was not until 1:10 a.m. that the third alarm rang, this from the old Fairbanks plant on High Street. It was the last alarm of the evening. State and local police kept a close watch on the alarm boxes. Firefighters in unmarked cars also patrolled the streets, but no arrests were made.”
— — —
On May 8, “Thomas E. Clews, 17, of Lyndonville was hospitalized after being pinned between two cars at the corner of Railroad and Portland Streets at 12:05 a.m. Clews was working on a 1972 Plymouth at Byron’s Service Station when William D. Terrill, 21, of St. Johnsbury backed into him. Police said Terrill’s view was obscured by a car parked near his car.”
