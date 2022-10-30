175 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1847
The newspaper challenged a concern raised by the Orleans County Church Conference whose members were lamenting that churchgoers were sitting during prayer. It is a new practice, the conference declared, “which is a departure from the custom of our Puritan ancestry.” The newspaper reminded readers about another departure from “Puritan ancestry,” suggesting that changes aren’t all bad. “Very well,” the newspaper noted, “so our ‘Puritan ancestry’ hung people for witchcraft – and why not permit their descendants to cease doing so – if they so elect?”
— —
It appears lawyer jokes have a long history. The St. Johnsbury Caledonian noted one on the front page 175 years ago. It reads: “While a number of lawyers and gentlemen were dining at Wiscasset, a few years since, a jolly soul from the Emerald Isle appeared and called for dinner. The landlord told him he should dine when the gentlemen were done. ‘Let him crowd in amongst us,’ whispered a limb of the law, ‘and we shall have some fun with him.’ The Irishman took his seat at the table.
‘You were not born in this country my friend?’
‘No sir, I was born in Ireland.’
‘Is your father living?’
‘No sir, he is dead.’
‘What was your father’s occupation?’
‘Trading Horses.’
‘Did your father cheat anyone while here?’
‘I suppose he did many, sir.’
‘Where do you suppose he went to?’
‘To heaven sir.’
‘And what do you suppose he is doing there?’
‘Trading horses, sir.’
‘Has he cheated anyone there?’
‘He cheated one, I believe, sir.’
‘Why did they not prosecute him?’
‘Because they searched the whole kingdom of heaven and couldn’t find a lawyer.’”
150 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1872
The newspaper reported on the destruction by fire of the Essex Woolen Mill located in “West Concord.” The fire erupted early on Oct. 31, 1872. “Notwithstanding the united efforts of the workmen and citizens who were soon on the spot, it burned to the ground,” the story noted. The fire began in the attic of the structure, and when the fire was discovered workers scrambled to remove machinery and other materials before the items could be consumed by fire. Among them were “new knitting machines lately put in and uninsured.” Lost in the fire were 300 cords of wool. “The loss is severe not only upon the owners, but to the enterprising and thrifty village where it was located,” the newspaper wrote. As for the cause, “waste and spontaneous combustion are talked of.”
100 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 31, Nov. 1, 4
Jail break in St. Johnsbury. The Caledonian-Record wrote about two prisoners who escaped from the Caledonia County Jail in St. Johnsbury. George Mills, 18 and Gordis Lewis, 24, were the only two inmates in the jail on Cherry Street on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29, 1922, when Sheriff Wilbur Worthen left them alone to run an errand in Lyndonville. He was only gone an hour, according to the newspaper report, but it was enough time for Mills to pick a lock and gain access to the sheriff’s office where he found other keys, which he used to free Lewis and gain escape from the building. Mills, of Worcester, Mass., was in jail awaiting trial for his involvement in an armed robbery of a couple on the West Danville Road. Lewis was in jail for stealing a car on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury in the afternoon of the day before.
The newspaper article notes the reaction of Sheriff Worthen when he returned from his errand. “The outer doors were locked as usual and everything left in supposed security, but when the Sheriff returned he was surprised to find that his two birds had flown and his strong box was without an occupant.”
Lewis was caught after one day, but Mills remained on the loose. The story on Oct. 31 noted that the first lead received by police was out of Concord as someone reported two men stopped at a farmhouse looking for breakfast. Next they were seen in Gilman where it was reported Lewis had friends who worked at the paper mill that operated in that town. Sometime later on that Monday the cashier at the Whitefield (N.H.) National Bank reported that his car had been stolen by two men and that they were headed for Crawford Notch. Four men in two vehicles that the news report says were a “posse” drove after the car thieves. They overcame the vehicle in Twin Mountain, causing it to stop, at which point, Lewis jumped out and started to run “but a shot in his direction brought him back.” Mills then drove away pursued by two from the posse for about 11 miles until one of them stopped the car by shooting the tires. The car halted near the Profile Golf Links and Mills disappeared into the darkness.
The Caledonian-Record followed the story throughout the week as Mills continued to evade capture, causing the newspaper to note on Nov. 1, 1922, “Mills has continually demonstrated his ability as a crook of the first order … he has lead the officers of three states and the Province of Quebec on a chase that would place him among the dangerous criminals in the country.”
The last report of the week had Mills still on the loose and believed to be heading for Troy, N.Y.
50 Years Ago
November 1, 1972
Reporting on aspects other than trick or treating, the Caledonian-Record detailed numerous Halloween fires in the Burke-Lyndon area, including the abandoned North Kirby Schoolhouse which burned to the ground. The story also reported someone ripped boards off the covered bridge near the interstate in Lyndon Corner and tried to set the bridge on fire. The Lyndonville Fire Dept. was kept busy with five calls for hay and tire fires, one set with gasoline, in East Lyndon. An abandoned house burned on Sutton East Ridge, which West Burke fire chief Pete Ruggles said was “definitely set” and that they let it burn. Two fires on the East St. Johnsbury Bridge kept the St. Johnsbury Fire Dept busy, and, in what was described as “a pre-Halloween prank,” an abandoned house two miles east of Concord on Rt. 2 burned to the ground. Halloween trickery in St. Johnsbury was limited to an egg thrown at a police cruiser, two stolen car batteries and other minor problems.
One Year Ago
November 1, 2021
The Caledonian-Record reported a year ago on the tribute to Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill at the 13th Annual North Country Public Safety Foundation Awards in Bretton Woods. Sherrill, 44, was killed while working a highway detail the day before.
Sherrill was working a paving detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a tractor trailer struck his cruiser. He was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One day later, and 100 miles north, Troop F Assistant Commander Michael Cote offered words of encouragement to the 300-plus in attendance at the awards banquet. “Please remember that New Hampshire citizens look to us to continue the job that Jesse was proud to get up and do every day. Yes, we are a brotherhood, a sisterhood, and when one falls we are all taken to our knees. But then we get up again and forge ahead. That is what we do, and that is what Jesse would do if he were here with us today,” he said, urging first responders to persevere, and to carry on Sherrill’s legacy.
One Year Ago
November 1, 2021
Star senior Evan Thornton-Sherman seized his first individual title while leading a stunning team upset, as St. Johnsbury Academy captured the Division I boys cross country title at the state championships at cold and rainy Thetford Academy. It was the program’s first state championship since 1958. “I am still in shock,” said coach Chip Langmaid after this, his first XC title to go along with his 16 track and field crowns.
Undefeated in Vermont this fall, Thornton-Sherman finished in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds to best Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley by 22 seconds, becoming the first Hilltopper to win an individual XC crown since Hannah Rowe in 2009 and Kyle Powers in 2007.
“An awesome performance and well-deserved,” Langmaid said. “Evan’s the best runner I have ever coached.” While the individual race was not close, the team competition was. St. J ended the day in a tie with top-ranked BFA-St. Albans at 72 points. It came down to a tiebreaker and the Hilltoppers prevailed because their sixth runner was faster.
“It’s such a great honor for me and my team. We didn’t expect this at all. We’re just really excited to hold the D-I state title,” Thornton-Sherman said.
