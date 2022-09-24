75 Years Ago
September 25, 1947
An article in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian announced a fair in St. Johnsbury for Oct. 7 that was expected to draw a large amount of quality livestock, with “large” prize money as inducement to area farmers. “The Fair of the 7th of October will afford a chance for each town to show what it has - the large premium of $10 offered for the best five pairs of working oxen from any one town will call forth the best.” In addition to the money, the article states that “fame” awaits “owners of fine cattle” who show at the fair “to say nothing of the good the public derive from obtaining a knowledge of the best breeds.” The story goes on to present regulations to be followed in order to show at the fair. Some of the rules applied to butter. “Applicants for premiums on butter will be required to make a written statement of the time when it was made, the kind and number of cows from which it was made, the method of freeing the butter from the milk, the kind and quantity of salt used and the manner of laying down and preserving the same.”
150 Years Ago
September 27, 1872
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported the suicide of a train engineer who had recently operated a train that killed a child. Thomas Shea, 22, an engineer on the Passumpsic railroad, hung himself in his hotel room in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Shea was engineer of a freight train that killed the young son of Robert Beattie in Ryegate on Aug. 10, 1872. The child was lying down between the rails, playing in the dirt, and Shea thought it was a dog. The article suggests that Shea was overcome with guilt because of the fatal accident. “Although neither the superintendents nor directors of the road blamed him (Shea), he felt that Mr. Beattie blamed him and this doubtless unsettled his mind and caused him to self-destruct,” the story notes. The article concludes with a warning about being on the tracks. “This should teach all…not to walk on the railroad tracks.”
100 Years Ago
September 29, 1922
The Caledonian-Record documented a car crash in which a 10-inch electric light pole on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury was severed near the bottom by the impact. The story notes that the driver left the scene with live electric wires hanging in the street. “Chief of Police John Finley summoned workmen who removed the death-dealing wires,” noted the article. “If Chief Finley had not taken prompt action it is feared someone in the darkness might have stumbled into the wires and been electrocuted.” The article states that authorities intended to locate the driver “and that they will be called to account for running away from the scene and not reporting the damage and danger to others.”
Fifty Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1972
An estimated 6-8,000 people attended the 14th annual Holiday in the Hills in the Victory/Granby area. The Caledonian-Record story noted beautiful weather drew people from all over New England and New York. It was a fundraising event that generated about $2,500 ($2,500 in 1972 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $15,841.93 today). Proceeds went to environmental improvements in the area, especially Victory Bog. Some money also went to the restoration of 19th-century buildings. Hundreds of people at a time gathered around the fields to watch the weekend’s activities of horse and pony pulling. There were also plenty of arts and crafts to be found in every house and barn.
One Year Ago
September 27, 2021
Over 100 bikers took part in a ride on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, to honor Mike and Jacqueline George and raise funds for their six children, ages 11 to 17. The Georges, of Jefferson, N.H. were killed in a motorcycle accident in Bethlehem, N.H. on Aug. 29. The event was organized by the Flyin’ Iron Motorcycle Club, of which Mike was a member. A total of 112 bikes and seven cars took part, escorted by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department. The 60-mile ride passed through Bethlehem, Littleton, Dalton, Lancaster, Jefferson and Whitefield, and concluded with a barbecue at the Flyin’ Iron clubhouse. All funds raised were to be deposited into a trust.
