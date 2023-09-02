175 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian provided news of a Vermont education convention at which two men affiliated with St. Johnsbury Academy served as officers: Joseph P. Fairbanks, vice president and James K. Colby, secretary. Fairbanks was an Academy trustee at the time, and Colby served as Academy headmaster. Colby was the writer of the report. Among the issues discussed at the three-day convention held in Chelsea were the ideal courses of study in Vermont schools and the concern that adding too many “branches” of study would serve as a detriment to the teaching of core courses. “While some would enlarge the number of branches already taught, others, and much the larger number, would have fewer studies, more thoroughly taught, excluding, except in some few cases, all beyond Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, Geography and the History of the United States…” Colby wrote.
150 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1873
A session of the Supreme Court was held in Caledonia County, and the St. Johnsbury Caledonian noted a decision based on a case that began in 1871 when a man named Willey was found intoxicated in Wheelock and was arrested and fined for drunkenness. He told authorities he got the liquor from “Mr. Hoffman” at the hotel Hoffman was then keeping in Lyndon. Hoffman’s counsel at the hearing in Wheelock had filed a motion to dismiss the proceeding for the reason that Hoffman was entitled to trial in the town where he lived or where the offense was committed. The Court rejected the argument ruling that statute “empowers magistrates to bring the rumseller who sells the liquor producing intoxication, without regard to the place where the offense was committed, or where the dealer lives.”
— — —
The newspaper reported that St. Johnsbury police went into Greeley’s billiard saloon under the Avenue House and found two five-gallon kegs of whiskey, one partly full, directed to “S.S. Bartlett, St. Johnsbury Centre.” An investigation determined that Greeley was working with men in Boston to ship liquor to the town using the names of local people unaware of the scheme.
— — —
It was reported that the Fairbanks Scales Company of St. Johnsbury was awarded the “Medal of Progress” at an exposition in Vienna, Austria. “It is one of the highest awards that can be given,” the newspaper report states.
— — —
A dry summer season led to shallow rivers and failing wells, according to the newspaper. “The Passumpsic River has never been as low as at the present writing,” noted the newspaper. “There are but two wells in Sheffield Hollow where water can now be had.” The measure of rainfall for the summer was about half the average, according to the report.
— — —
The newspaper reported that a new Union church was dedicated at Concord Corner. It was erected on the site of the “old Congregational church.” “It is a neat, tasteful edifice and has no debt,” the story notes.
— — —
Several local men were accused of crimes related to intoxication, “disturbing the (church) meetings on the camp ground at Lyndonville,” the St. Johnsbury Caledonian noted. Frank Hunt, of Barton, Moses Oderkirk, of Danville, and Patrick Cassidy, of St. Johnsbury, were each fined $5 for being drunk and “disturbing.” Stephen L. Nichols, of Lyndonville, was fined $10 for “indecent behavior and profane discourse.” Harley Graves, of Lyndonville, was accused of the same offenses. The writer of the newspaper report noted a common element among all the cases that was to blame. “All the above was attributable to that prolific source of evil and crime – whiskey.”
100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1923
The Caledonian-Record followed up on a story that it published the previous June about a new Dodge sedan that had been stolen out of Frank Landry’s garage on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. The newspaper on this date reported the news that the stolen car had been found in a garage in Sherbrooke, Quebec, along with about 20 other vehicles stolen in the U.S. Landry reported that there was no damage done to his vehicle by the thieves. The Landry Drug Store sign is still visible in downtown St. Johnsbury.
— — —
The beginning of a new school year in 1923 was also the start of a new St. Johnsbury school building. The newspaper carried news of the soon-to-be-opened Arlington School. One story reported on fundraising success by the Parent Teacher Association of Arlington at the Caledonia County Fair for money to build a playground at the school. “Realizing that a well-equipped playground is desirable and essential for children in every school, this energetic Arlington organization will work to bring one about and asks the support and cooperation of all,” the story notes.
Sept. 7, 1923
The newspaper reported on a crash between a Buick and the southbound Montreal and Boston Airline train on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury that left the car’s driver, 22-year-old Harold Hudson, in critical condition. Hudson and a passenger named Harold Taylor were in the model year 1922 car belonging to Hudson’s father-in-law when the crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. that morning. Both men were thrown from the vehicle, and Taylor suffered only minor bruises. Hudson was taken to Brightlook Hospital in St. Johnsbury. “An examination proved that he was suffering from severe lacerations about the head and it is feared that one lung is pierced,” the Caledonian-Record reported. The next day’s edition gave a dire prediction of Hudson’s fate noting, “little hope is entertained for his recovery.” But he did survive, and after several weeks at Brightlook, the newspaper reported on Nov. 13, 1923, that he returned home. Later reporting on the man’s life included news of the birth of a son in July 1931.
— — —
The West Burke community was in grief due to the death of 2-year-old Marion Labor, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Labor, who the newspaper reported “fell into a pan of hot water and was so fearfully burned that she died … It was a shocking thing, and the sorrowing parent and relatives have the sympathy of the community,” the newspaper notes.
— — —
A 12-year-old boy named Reginald McFarland was shot in the leg near the beach at the south end of Lake Willoughby, according to the newspaper. “A boy from Newport fired a rifle, the bullet of which passed through the leg of Reginald McFarland, son of Mr. & Mrs. Hugh McFarland.” He was taken to the hospital in St. Johnsbury. “The wound was found to be not very serious,” the Caledonian-Record noted.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1973
Quick action by St. Johnsbury firefighters averted a possible disaster early Sunday morning when a fire broke out in a room at the Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill. The department was alerted at 2:50 a.m. “High-pressure hoses were used to douse the fire, which damaged the bed, walls and ceiling,” the newspaper account states. “The occupant of the room, Robert O’Boyle, a Massachusetts resident, was treated and released at NVRH. Guests at the motel were alerted and evacuated in the south end.”
— — —
The newspaper also reported on a fire at the New Avenue House Hotel at the foot of Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury. A bed in a room occupied by Arnold Berry caught fire because Berry didn’t discard his cigarette properly. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.
— — —
Two people were hospitalized with undetermined injuries after they fell over 40 feet from a roof at 47 Pleasant St. in Littleton, according to The Caledonian-Record. Wayne Wright of Lincoln and John Hanks of Littleton were rushed to Littleton Hospital following the mishap. Police said the men were working on a platform supported by ladders when one of the ladders broke. Their conditions were not known at the time of the news report.
