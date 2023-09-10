175 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported that a husband and wife from Ryegate were listed as survivors of a ship out of Boston that burned in the port at Liverpool, England. Alexander B. Dow and his wife were noted on a short list of people who survived the tragedy aboard the Ocean Monarch. There were about 380 people on board the vessel, which the news report stated was a “packet ship.” The report on the event is a first-hand account by Captain Murdoch who noted that the fire likely started by passengers in steerage who were smoking. It was a fast-moving fire. “The flames were busting with immense fury from the stern and centre of the vessel,” he noted. “So great was the heat in these parts that the passengers, male and female, men, woman and children, crowded to the fore-part of the vessel. Their piercing, heart-rending shrieks for aid were carried by the breeze across the dark blue waves.” The captain wrote that many fearful and desperate passengers jumped into the water “in the vain hope of self-preservation but the waters closed over many of them forever.” He reported his efforts to calm the passengers down and communicate to them that there were many other ships around them which would provide assistance “if they preserved order.” While trying to get the life boats free most of them caught fire, which Captain Murdoch noted added to the pandemonium. “On seeing this the passengers became more unmanageable that ever … the shrieks of terror and alarm baffled all description.” The captain was among the last to leave the ship, jumping into the water and clinging to a plank until he was picked up by one of the vessels whose crew scrambled to rescue survivors. It was reported that 173 people from the ship were unaccounted for and presumed dead. Additional information found online notes the final tally of lives lost in the tragedy was 178.
150 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1873
That beacon, that lodestar, guidepost of another passing year, the Caledonia County Fair, set for September 23-25, 1873, was previewed with great enthusiasm in the September 12 St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “The fair has been so successful, and given such general satisfaction in the past, that we of our own county - and the feeling has extended to a considerable extent abroad - that failure is a word not to be found in the Caledonia Society’s nomenclature.”
The effort of fair organizers today, is the same as it was then. “The Society’s strong and almost lifelong supporters are now and then falling out of line by reason of death or otherwise, and it remains for others to fill their places,” stated the Caledonian. “We want the businessmen of the county - agriculturalists, mechanics and artisans - to unite in making these annual festivals of the people a grand success, financially and socially, from year to year.”
— — —
In this issue’s Lyndonville news. “A man who works in the rail shop borrowed a horse of Wheeler some two weeks ago, got drunk and abused the horse,” the paper reported. “Sheriff Ide undertook to arrest him, when he resisted. Help coming to the aid of the sheriff, he was handcuffed and brought to the jail in this place (St. Johnsbury), where he remains.”
— — —
The first accident recorded on the Mt. Washington Railway, as it was then known, produced a survival story not often matched on “the rockpile.” Because of deteriorating weather and brake problems, the sun nearly set on a sunrise rail trip to the summit of Mt. Washington. “They were about halfway up, when the main eccentric shaft of the engine broke with a loud crash,” reported the St. Johnsbury Caledonian, “followed by a lifting movement of the car and a violent surge downhill.” For a moment the occupants were uncertain whether they would end up among the rocks below, “but just such accidents had been provided for in the arrangement of brakes, and the car settled back on the track and remained still. It was raining torrents, blowing a gale, and black as Egyptian darkness.” The troubles were still not over, and passengers were somehow able to escape the wreckage. “Crawling along on the timbers, the party soon reached the ground, and after several hours of stumbling and clambering, in which the ladies of the party almost became exhausted, reached the summit in safety.” The accident, added the Caledonian, “was the first one that has occurred on the railway.”
100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1923
The semipro Fairbanks Baseball Team, which represented St. Johnsbury in the Green Mountain League this season, took exception to an editorial in the Rutland Herald. It had to do with the $645 per week expense sheet the ballclub operated under during the season. Caledonian-Record Editor Howard Hindley “lays it on quite thick in his usual forceful manner,” the Caledonian-Record reported. “According to statistics of the Fairbanks team, which are available for inspection by any committee, board, league officials or the Rutland Herald,” the Herald information was inaccurate.
“It has been said around the circuit that St. Johnsbury covered up its baseball expense by carrying men on the payroll of the Fairbanks factory. This is an absolutely false statement, according to manager Charles Hoernle, as not a man on the team was on the Fairbanks payroll with the exception of Hoernle, who is a regular employee of the Fairbanks organization but who was not carried on the baseball team payroll.”
“The facts are that the St. Johnsbury team had a salary list amounting to $553 a week from the start of the season to the last, when the total reached $738 a week. The average for the season was $645 a week. It will be seen from these figures that St. Johnsbury was not a salary violator in the league. We are reliably informed that Rutland went so far as hire temporary players and even a pitcher who was under contract with [another] team, was brought in for a game.”
Sept. 15, 1923
Excitement was rife on the North Danville Road, known as Coreyville, for, when George Vancourt, who lives in that section, was on his way to work at the Fairbanks shops, an unknown assailant, hidden in the brush along the side of the road, fired two shots at him. No reason can be found for the assault.
“Mr. Vancourt decided not to notify officers until this morning, when while in his house he saw a strange face peering in at the window. Upon Vancourt’s appearance, the face immediately disappeared,” the Caledonian-Record stated.
