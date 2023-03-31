A disagreement led to fisticuffs between Capt. John W. Clark, postmaster at Montpelier, and Mr. Atkins of the Argus. The St. Johnsbury Caledonian had it that the two men “met on the street the other day and had a skirmish with fists. The Argus had done some free talking about the postmaster. It is more than intimated that the postmaster came out of the affair still captain. Hope the Argus man wasn’t badly damaged.”
100 Years Ago
April 2, 1923
Caledonian-Record readers learned details of a devastating downtown fire. “Fire of an unknown origin, breaking out at 3 a.m., threatened the entire business section of Railroad Street and kept firemen battling for over four hours. It started in the rear of the baking plant of George H. Cross Company on Railroad Street. Firemen arriving at the scene found the entire section of storehouses and sheds blazing. Fate was against the threatened buildings, however, for it happened that the bell alarm apparatus at the courthouse was out of order…The Cross Company storehouse, a two-story building about 100 feet by 30 feet, which was only built last January was completely destroyed… The garage and storage sheds were also nearly new and contained Ford truck sleds, carts and delivery wagons of the Cross company, all of which were burned.”
April 5, 1923
An annual “basket ball” showdown between the Leans and the Fats at the Armory. “To night [sic] is the time and the Armory is the place when the ‘Fats’ and the ‘Leans’ tangle in their annual battle for supremacy. The Fats have been forgoing their gastronomic pastimes for several days and they claim to be able to cut up capers that they never did before. The Leans are not saying a word but just waiting, with an inexorable feeling in their hearts, that tonight on the Armory floor, before the admiring eyes of the wives and sisters of the Fats, that they will give those overgrown gentlemen such a drubbing that never again will they be so foolish as to expose themselves to the eyes of an audience. Between periods a male quartette will furnish excellent singing, and after the game there will be dancing with music by Heneault’s orchestra.”
