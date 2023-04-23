150 Years Ago
April 25, 1873
A notice in the Caledonian-Record told of the challenging burial of a familiar North Danville name, referred to only as “an old lady by the name of Webster, in the year 1842, when erysipelas prevailed as an epidemic all around us.” During the funeral procession, “the road was so bad that the coffin had to be carried on a hand sled to the place where she died, a distance of three miles, and from thence in the same manner to the place of burial, two miles further. I think it is the only instance of the kind that ever occurred in town.”
— — —
Tree origins on Main Street in St. Johnsbury was a story topic on this date in 1873 in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. It references elm trees “in front of the residences of Horace Paddock and Dr. Houghton, were set for Judge Paddock by Ezra Davidson, a former resident of Waterford, in the year 1821.” It was one year after the Paddock house was built, which was the first brick home built in town and still stands as a residence. Maple trees a bit to the south on Main Street “on the opposite side of the road from the North Church (now United Community Church)” were also part of the report. The story notes that they were planted in 1801 by “the late Gov. Palmer of Danville.” His planting continued in both directions on Main Street and included several in front of the courthouse. At the time the trees were planted that area was a cemetery. The tree story concludes with an admonition to readers: “Who among us cannot so much as set one tree for future generations to look upon?”
— — —
The “first person born in Sheffield” was among the noted deaths in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. Capt. William Gray died on April 2, 1873 at the age of 78. He fought in the War of 1812.
100 Years Ago
April 24, 1923
— — —
Under the Caledonian Record headline “Academy Girls Volunteer For Nickel Day,” 60 students canvassed to benefit the Vermont Tuberculosis Society. “When the girl with the double red cross on her left arm calls at your door Saturday, be prepared to assist in a good cause - the work that the Vermont T.B. Society is doing for the unfortunate. [Nickel Day] volunteers will start out early in the morning on a house-to-house canvass of the town.”
— — —
A large headline, noting “PEACHAM IS ON THE WORLD MAP” is stretched across the front of The Caledonian-Record on this date. The report tells of U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain George Harvey’s speech before the Royal Society of St. George in London in which he declared his native state of Vermont was 90 percent English and his native town in Vermont, Peacham, was 100 percent English.
Harvey was an accomplished man who was born in Peacham in 1864 and graduated from Peacham Academy. He started a journalistic path at a young age at the St. Johnsbury Caledonian. He went on to big city publications and was a protégé to Joseph Pulitzer. At 27 years old, Harvey became the managing editor of the New York World newspaper. For a time he owned Harper’s Weekly. He was heavily involved in politics and, according to information found online, was the first person to suggest Woodrow Wilson would make a good president several years before Wilson ran and was elected. Harvey served as Ambassador to Great Britain from 1921 to 1923.
The Royal Society of St. George is an English patriotic society that formed in 1894, and in Harvey’s address to the society in 1923, he said, “My proud little native State of Vermont looks forth from her tree-clad mountains and sparkling lakes upon her more populous sister Commonwealths, serene in her consciousness of virtually undiluted ancestral stock. Not less than 90 per cent of her entire population are directly and exclusively sons and daughters of this Kingdom (Great Britain).” He then speaks about the inhabitants of Peacham. “I point to you my native township (Peacham), which contains no man, woman or child of other than English blood – not one.” At the end of the article, which was provided by the Associated Press, the Caledonian writer sought to correct Harvey’s 100 percent English in Peacham assertion. “(He) forgot the leading storekeeper in Peacham, J.C. F. Richter…a native of Germany and of pure German descent.” The Caledonian states that likely a large portion of Peacham residents are of English descent, “but there are families residing there who point with pride to French, Irish and Scottish ancestors.”
April 27, 1923
It was noted on the front page of The Caledonian-Record that the “human fly” George Polley was planning to scale the front of the New Avenue Hotel at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury the next day. Online research reveals that in his performance career Polley climbed over 2,000 buildings in cities and towns, earning him the title “human fly.” The plan, according to the newspaper, was for Polley to climb to the top of the New Avenue in 10 minutes and “perform a series of thrilling stunts on the roof.” The next day the newspaper reported that the event was postponed because of rain. No story followed to detail whether Polley ascended the New Avenue, but on May 10, 1923, The Caledonian-Record included an item that noted Polley gave an “exhibition of stunts in St. Johnsbury a few days ago.” The story notes the impact his performances had on the local children. “All over town small boys and big boys are trying the same thing (scale buildings). One boy, less than four years old, was found by his horrified mother making heroic attempts to scale the side of the house.”
Fifty Years Ago
April 27, 1973
The April 27 Caledonian-Record had this blurb about crossed lines of communication. Under the headline “Former Officer, Not Police Chief Did Lecturing,” the blurb read “A Woodsville resident reported that it was former Haverhill police officer Richard Greenwood rather than the police chief who who was involved in what the Woodsville resident termed ‘vindictive action’ against his son by the local police department. In a selectman’s report, Stanley Barczak was reported as stating that Chief Harold Cummins had been involved with lecturing his boy about “looking at police officers.” Barczak stated that when Greenwood stopped his son he lectured him for looking at him the previous day. Greenwood is currently awaiting sentencing on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a nationwide alert nabbed him and a 14-year-old Haverhill girl in Ohio.”
— — —
The same issue also carried information on a very busy day for the fire department. “St. Johnsbury firefighters were taken all over town this morning after an alarm rang in from the corner of Central and Summer Streets. When they arrived on the scene, an alarm rang in from the corner of Passumpsic and Hastings Streets. Firefighters were halfway to that corner when they received another call from the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center on Cherry Street.” In that case the alarm box at the center had been tripped by accident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.