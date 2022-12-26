175 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1847
A somewhat newsworthy discovery in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian from the Christmas Day edition in 1847 is what wasn’t noted among the thousands of words printed. The word “Christmas” does not appear.
— — —
The newspaper reported several “Resolutions” related to education in Caledonia County. The resolutions were adopted during a Caledonia County School Convention in which James Colby, the first head of St. Johnsbury Academy, served as a committee member. Among the 13 resolutions was noted the importance of employing good teachers and paying what was necessary to attract and keep them. “The interests of Education can be effectually promoted only by the employment of Teachers in our Public Schools of a high order of talent and of suitable qualifications; and that the outlay of money necessary to secure such teachers, is in the end, the only true economy.” It was also resolved that parents and teachers work cooperatively to benefit the students and that teachers should visit the school families in order to deepen the connection. One resolution noted the importance of a good schoolhouse in education. “One of the great hindrances to the best influences of our system of common schools is badly located, badly constructed and badly ventilated school houses, and that a regard to economy and the progress of our children in moral and intellectual training, demand the immediate attention of districts, with a view to the removal of these evils.”
150 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1872
The editor of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian reflected on the celebration of Christmas locally, noting details of church services and how busy local shops were with customers seeking gifts. “For several days, the places where Christmas things were offered for sale have been crowded with purchasers. The sales have been large, and consequently there must have been a general distribution of kind remembrances among families here and in the vicinity.”
— — —
A small explosion at the Memphremagog House in Newport was reported in the newspaper. Two employees, F.W. Bowman and an unnamed man, were badly burned “by the explosion of the gasometer of the establishment.” The explosion happened when Bowman and the other worker were trying to solve a problem with the gas delivery system. “Mr. Bowman, for some reason he is not able to explain, took out and lighted a match,” the story notes.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1922
The newspaper’s editorial comment offered some thoughts about dancing in 1922. “When folks learn to swim or run an automobile, they have learned and they don’t have to learn all over again. Dancing is different, and has fashions as changeable and freakish as the modes for women’s clothing. Hence people who thought they knew all about dancing half a dozen years ago, now find themselves rusty and laid on the shelf, unless they turn up again as pupils at some one’s dancing class. It is frequently complained that the modern young crowd dance in a coarse way and some good people are alarmed about the influence of this diversion. It is such a normal pastime and so rooted in human nature, that it can’t be prohibited or excluded from society. The way to reform dancing is for mothers to teach their daughters to behave decently themselves and make the fellows that dance with them do so too. When done in a refined way it is a healthful exercise, and young people that miss it lose a part of the joy of youth.”
Dec. 27, 1922
In what appears to be the precursor to the Depression-era start of the Santa Fund, local members of the Red Cross handled the Christmastime charitable outreach in 1922. A newspaper report notes the delivery of “toys, sleds, skates and dolls for one hundred and fifty children.” In addition to the toys, food baskets were also provided, “containing a roast of pork, flour, apples, oranges, candy, jellies, vegetables and other good things for the Christmas dinner.” A “Miss Mary Ide” was in charge of organizing the effort. The article notes, “It was the intention of the Red Cross that no home in St. Johnsbury should be without its Christmas joy, and for weeks preceding the holiday, plans were being formulated to carry happiness into needy homes and to supply gifts for scores of children who craved dolls, sleds, skates and toys.”
Dec. 27, 1922
A front-page report highlights the importance of knowing basic first aid. The article refers to a Woodsville, N.H. man named Albert Sault who grew up in St. Johnsbury and at the time the story was written was a telephone lineman. The man “recently had a series of experiences which clearly demonstrated the value of the first aid lessons which he took last year,” the newspaper notes. The story tells of three instances when Sault used the first aid skills he acquired to help people suffering from injuries. He improvised splints to apply to a broken leg suffered by a man thrown from a horse-drawn wagon. He splinted the broken arm of a boy who “fell from a piazza,” and he treated the cut face of a baggage handler who fell on some stairs at the train depot. “In these three cases the public was benefited, and, no doubt, much suffering saved,” the article states.
Fifty Years Ago
December 29, 1972
Eight young people from Maine aged 18 to 20 spent a cold night on Mt. Washington after they became lost attempting to climb the 6,288-foot peak. The Caledonian-Record reported that the eight huddled together near a shelter about three miles from the Pinkham Notch base camp, and quoted two hikers. “Luckily someone brought matches,” said Joseph DiMauro, 19. “We gathered wood outside a shelter and also tore the shelter apart to keep the fire going all night.”
“We almost got to the top…when the weather changed and it started snowing,” Dana Asdourian said. “We turned back and it got cold. We were looking for the road down the mountain but it was snowed over and we couldn’t see it.
“We had a map but we didn’t know where we were. Everyone was wicked tired,” he added. At daybreak, however, the youths located their position on the map and hiked down through deep snow to the foot of the mountain.
One Year Ago
December 27, 2021
The recovery of a wedding ring from the Tri-Town Transfer Station in Franconia was the equivalent of searching for a needle in a haystack.
A part-time North Country resident called Franconia police to report a wedding ring that had been tossed in the trash at the transfer station by mistake by her husband. “He threw it away by mistake,” transfer station manager Tim Blake said.
“In the end, I locked my machine out and made the decision to pull the container out just enough so that I could get in there safely,” said Blake. “Then, I started going in there. They said it was in a bag black.”
With the large number of bags to comb through, however, the likelihood that the black bag would be found, and relatively quickly, was remote. “After 15 or 20 minutes or so, I pulled the bag and it tore open and there it was, just sitting there on a piece of cardboard, clear as day,” said Blake. “I picked it up and said, ‘Please tell me this is your ring,’ and it was. It was perfect.
“She told us it was her mother’s ring and her mother had designed it when they got married, so there’s a ton of sentimental value there,” he said. “I got real lucky. A needle in a haystack doesn’t even describe it.” Her reaction was screaming in relief, cheering, hugging, said Blake. “It meant so much to her and her family,” he said. “It was her mother’s ring and her mother was in her 90s. It was amazing to get that back to them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.