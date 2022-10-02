175 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1947
A report on the death of a doctor named G.W. Cobb in Peacham notes how he overcame physical limitations since childhood to succeed in the field of medicine. “Dr. Cobb was a native of St. Johnsbury; in early life deeply afflicted - with the prospect of a short and crippled existence on earth,” the article stated. Unable to help out with labor on the farm, young Cobb focused on education. “His own suffering no doubt turned his attention to the study of medicine,” the article noted. He started work as a doctor and moved to Peacham in 1840. “His patients found in him a friend as well as physician, a wholeheartedness that is always interesting and attracting,” according to the newspaper report. Dr. Cobb died at age 36. “Short as was his time he has done much - and much that was in his heart to do, time has not allowed him to accomplish,” the report noted.
150 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1872
The newspaper noted a message from a former resident of Caledonia County lamenting a considerable amount of fruit being stolen from vendors in St. Johnsbury. “This stealing of fruit is a very great drawback to the happiness of anyone living in your section, who desires to have fruit and nice things about him,” the writer notes. The message goes on to state that no such fruit thievery exists in his new Massachusetts location. “I wish you would come and see my fruit hang in bushels over the roadside, pears of the most luscious kind within reaching distance, but no one steals them,” the writer notes.
100 Years Ago
October 4, 1922
The Caledonian Record reported on the re-committal to a sanitarium, of Ward Prouty of Newport, son of the late Charles Prouty. “Judge Sherman R. Moulton recommitted Prouty to a sanitarium in Burlington, where he spent a large part of the summer,” the article state. “He was first committed to this institution by the probate court in Newport for being an inebriate. In August, attorneys for Mr. Prouty brought a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, claiming that he was being unlawfully detained.” Judge Moulton decided that the committal had been lawful, and Prouty was recommitted. “Prouty will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court,” the Caledonian reported. Today, Prouty Beach is a well-known place to swim at Lake Memphremagog.
Fifty Years Ago
October 4, 1972
In reporting on a “spectacular” two-car crash on Route 2 west of Concord, the Caledonian-Record stated that “a 1971 Oldsmobile operated by Marshall Graffam, 53 of St. Johnsbury was eastbound when he collided with an eastbound vehicle operated by Margaret Pollard, 52, also of St. Johnsbury. Both cars immediately burst into flames. Pump problems plagued the first tanker that arrived, and a truck arrived from St. Johnsbury which doused the flames.” Both vehicles were written off as total losses. Neither motorist was injured. In another accident, at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury Center, a 1964 Mustang collided with a 1972 Chevy station wagon driven by Clifton Little, 45, of St. Johnsbury.
One Year Ago
October 5, 2021
The Caledonian-Record reported on local businessman Jeff Cozzens filing his candidacy for the 2nd District U.S. House seat held by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster. He is owner of the popular Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, N.H. Cozzens, then a 47-year-old Republican, told WMUR he was running “because of deep disagreements with the Biden administration and the Democratic majority in the U.S. House and Senate.”
On April 21 of this year, 2022, he announced his decision to withdraw his candidacy, calling it “a deeply personal decision based upon what I believe is best for me and my family.”
