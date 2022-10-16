This Week In Local History

175 Years Ago
October 16, 1847
The front page of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian carried a report from the Boston Atlas about Fairbanks Scales (of St. Johnsbury) exhibiting at the Mechanics’ Fair in Boston. The article refers to the scales on display and notes their “perfection,” stating “the fact that they (Fairbanks Scales) are now probably the most extensively used of any of the numerous family of scales, where accuracy and ease in weighing is sought.” The report tells of places where Fairbanks Scales were in use, including railways in England. “We believe that, for accuracy and durability, these scales are unsurpassed,” the article notes.
150 Years Ago
October 18, 1872
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian wrote of the tragic accidental death of an 8-year-old girl in Island Pond. The daughter of J.C. Bonnett was sweeping the kitchen floor near the stove when her clothes caught fire. “She ran toward the barn for help in a perfect sheet of flame,” the article notes. Her mother smothered the flames and was herself badly burned. The girl lived “in agony” for 11 hours before dying.
100 Years Ago
October 19, 1922
The Caledonian-Record reported on the tragic death in Gorham, N.H. of Chandler Cowles, oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cowles of Lyndonville and a surveyor on a railroad job. Word of the death came via telegram. “No details of the casualty have been heard,” the paper stated. Chandler Cowles was reportedly working near Gorham with a gang of surveyors, when he was killed while on a truck that was struck by a train at a crossing. “He was a fine young fellow, quiet, steady and with a decided mechanical talent. He leaves both parents and three younger brothers, and the news of his sad death was a terrible shock to everyone,” the article stated.
50 Years Ago
October 20, 1972
In a dream tag-team matchup advertised in the Caledonian-Record sports pages, the Trade School gym in St. Johnsbury played host to an Oct. 27 pro wrestling card headlined by a tag team match between Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon and Wladek Kowalski versus Edouard Carpentier and Jean “The Giant” Ferre. Kowalski was already well-known in wrestling circles as Killer Kowalski. No one in the crowd, however, could have known that Ferre would go on to rasslin’ glory as Andre The Giant.
— — —
Elsewhere, the Oct. 20, 1972 edition reported on a Lyndonville man being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Lt. Col. Kenneth W. Gero, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elroy A. Gero, was cited for his aerial achievement as an F-4D Phantom aircraft commander in Vietnam when, despite adverse weather and heavy antiaircraft artillery fire, he and his flight destroyed a targeted complex, hindering efforts of enemy forces to resupply their troops. Gero was a 1951 graduate of Lyndon Institute.
One Year Ago
October 19, 2021
Another suspect in the 2018 homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental pleaded guilty to multiple charges as part of a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors.
Michael “Moe” Hayes, 38, of Washington, D.C., was indicted last year by a federal Grand Jury on multiple charges including carrying and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime with death resulting in connection with the shooting of Pimental, 37. On this day, Hayes pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and assisting in the removal of Pimental’s body after he was allegedly gunned down at his Waterford home at 2394 Duck Pond Road.
Hayes and Pimental’s live-in girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, recently agreed to settle their charges by plea agreement. leaving the alleged triggerman, John Welch, 34, of Woodsville, N.H., still facing trial. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Boscia, Krystal Whitcomb watched through a window while John Welch allegedly used two guns to shoot and kill Pimental.
