This Week In Local History
The ad from The St. Johnsbury Caledonian on Oct. 16, 1847, by wood stove seller E. C. Brown promises to pay people for the trouble of returning one of their stoves if, after trying it out at home, the purchaser is not satisfied.

175 Years Ago

October 16, 1847

