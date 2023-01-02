175 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1848
The newspaper reported the latest news on smallpox in the area, noting the deaths of two children in Newbury and fear that their mother, Elder Williams, might succumb as she “is dangerously ill of the same.” There was also a death of “a young man by the name of Alton” in Coventry. Other local communities experiencing cases were Cabot and Waterford. The newspaper maintained support for vaccinations against the virus. “’Don’t say any thing about it,’ is the advice of some, where the Small Pox exists. This is fatal advice. Too much cannot be said, so long as people remain unprotected by vaccination – and none should wait till it breaks out in their immediate neighborhood … vaccination and re-vaccination thoroughly attended to in the towns not yet visited by the scourge will, most likely, insure safety to such towns; and common prudence, as well as economy dictates that nothing short of vaccination as a precautionary measure should be left untaken by any individual.”
150 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1873
A report was published about the freezing over of Lake Champlain on Dec. 30, 1872, “the earliest period the lake has ever been known to freeze over.”
— — —
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on a Dec. 31, 1872, fire at a Coventry church building that would have done significant damage or even destroyed the building if not for the presence of a group of singers there to rehearse. Their early discovery of the fire meant it didn’t have time to spread out of control. “It was thought by some that it (the building) must go, but the greatest exertion subdued the flames, and saved the building with comparatively little damage.”
— — —
The newspaper wrote about the local observance of Forefathers Day, which was celebrated on Dec. 22, at the Masonic Temple in St. Johnsbury. “(The event) was made a happy and complete success by the presence of a large throng of the descendants of Plymouth sires,” the newspaper article notes. Forefathers Day is observed to remember the historical landing of the country’s forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts. According to nationaldaystoday.com, “The Forefathers Day was established by the Old colony club on 22nd December 1769. The club was primarily a group of the descendants of the Mayflower who proudly remembered the courage of their forefathers.” The site notes that a “mishap while matching the Gregorian calendar date led to a miscalculation of the historical date as 22nd December.” The Pilgrims landed at Plymouth on Dec. 21, 1620. Widespread recognition of Forefathers Day began to wane when Thanksgiving Day came about as a national observance. “By the 1900s the Forefathers Day history and celebration were absorbed into the thanksgiving narrative and were dropped by many regions,” notes the website.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1923
The Caledonian-Record reported on the New Year’s Day birthday of a man from Victory named John Morron, who turned 107 years old on Jan. 1, 1923. “Vermont’s oldest man is out every day and enjoys the 40 below a variety of weather that Victory has had a sample of,” the article notes. “Last summer he spent days in the potato fields matching his strength against men years younger.” Morron credited his long life to “something in the air of northern New England conducive to longevity.”
Jan. 3, 1923
Wheelock’s first female legislator was preparing to start the new legislative session. Nearly 50 people braved a winter storm on Dec. 29 to attend a gathering Kate Brock hosted to express her gratitude to people who voted her into office. She served an oyster supper.
Jan. 6, 1923
Residents of Concord were credited with keeping the road to St. Johnsbury passable. They organized a “good roads club” and through their efforts cleared the road of snow drifts “so that automobiles may pass to and fro without trouble,” the story notes. “The action of the Concord people is commendable, and other towns could well emulate their initiative.”
50 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1973
The new year got off to a bad start at Phil and Jim’s Small Engine Shop on Rt. 5 in East Ryegate when a snowmobile sales barn and eight snow vehicles were lost in a fire. The barn was beyond being salvaged when firefighters from Barnet, and Monroe, N.H. got to the scene. A lack of wind was credited with helping them contain the blaze. It was discovered when the lights went out in a nearby house after the fire had melted electrical wires.
— —
A collision between a state highway plow truck and a passenger vehicle on Rt. 2 in Concord resulted in three injuries, damage to the plow and a totaled vehicle. In snowy conditions, a westbound 1969 Olds Cutlass driven by Paul Leary of Weymouth, Mass. collided with the plow, operated by William Mackay, 38, of Passumpsic. Leary (lacerations), Jane Wostie, 23 (fractured ankle) and Barbara Leary, 22 (bumps and bruises, possible fractured skull) were hospitalized at NVRH. There was $200 damage to the snow plow.
