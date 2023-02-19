175 Years Ago
February 19, 1848
An editorial comment in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian called out the Polk Administration for its liberal policy to the drill sergeants of their party in Coos County, N.H. Headlined “Quite Liberal.” Secret Inspector Bellows reportedly billed the Department at Washington $2,200 per year for his services while another Custom House Officer at Lancaster had a salary of $300 - “making $2,500 per annum for the town of Lancaster! Rather a liberal fee for the vote of Coos for slavery and war! No wonder the National Treasury is empty, and in debt millions upon millions, when money is expended at this rate … to get votes for the war and slavery. If it requires $2,500 a year to keep Coos County on the side of the Administration, what can the sum expended in the same way throughout the country be?”
— —
A report on “Immigration to Canada in 1847” said that for 1847, of 100,000 souls who left the British Isles “last year to seek a home in the Canadas, about 23,000 have already perished.”
150 Years Ago
February 21, 1873
This lengthy blurb describes the curing of a cold. It’s a wonder the person survived the process. The verbiage is verbatim.
“One of our citizens with a severe cold on his lungs effected his recovery in the following simple manner.
“He boiled a little boneset and boarhound together, and drank the tea before going to bed. The next day, he took five pills, put one kind of plaster on his chest, another under his arms and still another on his back.
“Under advice from an experienced old lady he took all these off with an oyster knife in the afternoon, and slapped on a mustard plaster instead. His mother put some onion drafts on his feet and gave him a lump of tar to swallow. Then he put some bricks to his feet and went to bed.
“Next morning, another old lady came by with a bottle of goose oil and gave him a dose of it on a quill, and an aunt arrived about the same time with a bundle of sweet fern which she made into a tea, and gave him every half hour.
“After dinner his wife gave him two pills of her make…he then took a half pint of rum at the suggestion of an old sea captain, and steamed his legs with an alcohol bath.
“Before going to bed that night he took eight of a new kind of pill; wrapped about his neck a flannel soaked in hot vinegar and salt; and had feathers burnt on a shovel in his room. He is now thoroughly cured and full of gratitude.”
100 Years Ago
February 21, 1923
Information provided by Fairbanks Museum showed the first 20 days of February 1923 to be the coldest stretch yet recorded by the museum. It was “a mean low temperature of 14 3/4 degrees below zero, and a mean high of 23 1/2 above zero for the first 20 days of the present month. February holds the record for continued cold during the 20 years records at the museum have been kept…but none with a continual period like the present, when every morning has been below zero.”
— —
The Wright Brothers hailed from Dayton Ohio. That’s where another odd flying machine, the helicopter, was perfected, Caledonian-Record readers learned in the February 21 edition. A blurb headlined “Helicopter Establishes A Record,” reads that “A record was set by a DeBothezaat helicopter, which is being perfected by the United States, at McCook Field in Dayton. It remained in the air for 2 minutes 45 seconds. The machine, which arises and descends vertically, reached a height of 15 feet.”
Fifty Years Ago
February 20, 1973
Sub-zero temperatures didn’t deter 2,163 riders from participating in the third annual Northeast Kingdom Snowmobile Ride-in, reported the Caledonian-Record. Considered “the largest ride-in type snowmobile event in the United States, sub-zero temperatures forced riders to wear all types of protective face masks, and many looked like people from outer space. Some riders who left Thetford at 6:30 a.m. were in St. Johnsbury at 12:30 p.m. The Burlington run arrived at 3:30 instead of the usual 7:30 or 8 p.m. The Canaan group was coming in at 3:15. The last groups arrived and signed in at 11:45 p.m.
“Among those riding was Gov. Thomas P. Salmon. There were 157 Vermont towns represented. Mrs. Alice Calkins of Danville, 68, was the oldest female rider. A special trophy was awarded to Perley Russell, 93, of St. Johnsbury, who rose in from St. Johnsbury Center.”
— —
The front page of the February 20, 1973 paper also had the headline “Fire Levels Oldest House In Danville.” Danville firefighters had a delayed response of 5-10 minutes to the call after the furnace in the firehouse shut down overnight, and booster cables were needed to start the vehicles. However, the fire was so well started by the time they arrived that fire officials “didn’t know if the building could have been saved if the equipment had been there 10 minutes earlier. The fire began at 8 a.m. behind the downstairs fireplace,” Danville fire chief Jack Cassady said, adding he believed an overloaded electrical circuit started the fire inside a wall. The home belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Chouinard.
