175 Years Ago
April 15, 1848
The newspaper published a report on the acquisition of a vast library of books and pamphlets that had belonged to George Washington by Henry Stevens Jr., who is noted in the story as the son of a lawyer from Barnet named Henry Stevens. A highway marker in honor of the younger Stevens can be found along Route 5 in Barnet. The story recounts a trip Stevens Jr. had taken to Europe “looking up historical matters pertaining to this country.” On this trip, which the story notes, was supported by “Historical Societies, States and private individuals,” Stevens was able to purchase “the Washington Library.” Nearly 500 of the thousands of volumes and pamphlets contained Washington’s signature. “The collection must be rich in the military and agricultural books which once belonged to the ‘Sage of Mount Vernon’ and there must also be in it very many tracts relating to the American Revolution, as well as the ratification and adoption of the Federal Constitution,” the Caledonian story notes. The highway marker in Stevens’ honor states he was born on Aug. 24, 1819. “In 1845 he went to England, where he became his generation’s greatest antiquarian book dealer, helping to build the Americana holdings of the British Museum, Library of Congress, Smithsonian Institution…” notes the marker.
April 22, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian had a story on a “murder most foul” committed by a Rev. Mr. Dudley in the town of Grafton. “The facts developed at the examination of Rev. Mr. Dudley, to which we alluded last week, we regret to learn, leave no doubt that his wife perished by murder most foul, at the hands of her own husband.
“The circumstances as we get them are these. On March 5 the accused invited his wife to accompany him in a sleigh to a religious meeting at a private house. She went with him, attended the meeting and started for home, whither she arrived a corpse. Buried without much ceremony, the strange conduct of Dudley, and his unwillingness to state the particulars of his wife’s death, other than to say the sleigh upset and killed her, caused strong suspicions of foul play at the time. Other facts coming to light afterward, showed prior [marital] difficulties, arising out of his connection with a young lady in the neighborhood. A post-mortem examination established that his wife had been strangled.”
150 Years Ago
April 18, 1873
Titled “Gold Digging,” a story published in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian notes an effort by “New York men” looking for gold in Lisbon, N.H. The story reports that “some time ago $2,600 of gold was taken from a mine there,” but adds the expense to get that gold was $4,000. The belief, according to the article, was that through the previous effort to extract the gold “not more than one third of the gold was saved.” The report states, “New York men, or a company, are on the ground, and expect to make the future working of the mine profitable, as they are now prepared to save all the gold.”
100 Years Ago
April 16, 1923
A front-page story headlined “Florida Scenery A Joke Compared To Vermont” touted the virtues of the Green Mountain State.” The subhead read “Tropical plants no match for mountains of our state,” and the story by Richard A. Smith recounted his trip to Hi-a-leah (sic). “Hi-a-leah stands on perfectly flat land which, without the few palm trees, would be the most desolate-looking country one could look upon. The only break in the scenery is a 20-foot embankment of white dirt…place this in comparison to Vermont’s hills, mountains clear streams and magnificent foliage, and Vermont has more to rave about than all the tropical beauties of Florida. After leaving Washington, every stream one passes looks like a mud stream. The water is never clear except in bays that runs in from the ocean.”
— — —
Another story from the April 18, 1923 paper recounts “what is believed to be the first trip made from St. Johnsbury to Burlington this year by [auto salesmen] William Casey, and a Mr. Cassidy. The trip was made in a Star car. The young men left St. Johnsbury at 2 p.m. Sunday, arriving in Burlington at 8:30 that same evening. Casey reported several cars mired on the way, but [he and Cassidy] made the trip in the Star without a hitch.”
50 Years Ago
April 18, 1973
The Caledonian-Record followed closely the request by the Adams-Summer Street School PTG to the St. Johnsbury Board of Selectmen, to close the portion of Summer Street between the two schools, “to make crossing the street for school children safer.”
“In refusing to close the part of Summer Street, selectmen suggested caution lights, signs and a parking ban … the selectmen also received a 40-name petition opposing the move. ‘I would hate to see any kid get hurt, but I can’t see any danger as long as someone is out there’, said board char Edward Gray. Selectman John Byrne said cars parked in front of Adams School hamper visibility of those crossing. Selectman William Stowe suggested school buses discharge students on Summer Street instead of the playground.
“The board decided to defer action until there is more expression of opinion by residents affected.”
