175 Years Ago
August 19, 1848
With the countless changes from 1848 up to today, one thing has not: The loyalty of dogs, as reflected in this write-up in The Caledonian. “A poor ragged scrub of a cur lay on the pavement revelling in the warmth of the sun, and near him, an infant was amusing itself without any guard save the dog. The child in its gambols progressed into the road, up which a horse was proceeding at a smart pace; the dog, watchful ever, bounded from his position with a loud bark, and before the horse came near, caught his little charge by the clothes, and deposited him safely at the door. He then immediately resumed his old position.”
— —
This prose is perhaps as applicable today as it was in 1848. Under the heading A Beautiful Thought, the unnamed writer shared these thought about the lifepath. “Life is beautifully compared to a fountain fed by a thousand streams that perishes if one be dried. It is a silver chord twisted with a thousand strings, that part asunder if one is broken. Frail and thoughtless mortals are surrounded by innumerable dangers. We are encompassed with accidents every day. Seeds of disease are planted in our constitution by nature. The earth and atmosphere whence we draw the breath of life, is pregnant with death. Food that nourishes, also contains elements of decay. The soul that animates it by vivifying fire, tends to wear it out by its own action; death lurks in ambush along our paths. We see our friends and neighbors perishing among us, but how seldom does it occur to our thoughts that our knell shall, perhaps, give the next fruitless warning to the world!”
— —
“Fatal Superstition” That was the heading on the report of an unusual death reported in the August 19, 1848 Caledonian. “A German named Mitchell was killed while attempting to bury some blood under a tree, in order to cure his wife of a violent toothache! He entered the yard of Mr. Carter Tiller, and while digging a hole, was attacked by Mr. Tiller who, supposing him to be a robber, struck him over the head with a stick or cane, inflicting wounds which caused his death a few hours later.”
150 Years Ago
August 22, 1873
The visit of President Ulysses S. Grant drew only this short blurb. “President Grant was on the top of Mt. Washington on Tuesday. He was expected at the Twin Mountain House Tuesday evening, from where he was to take a special train for Rouse’s Point via Wells River. From Rouse’s Point he was to proceed through the lake to Whitehall via steamer.”
— —
A lengthier article in this edition had to do with Littleton residents balking at a P&O proposal to build a rail line through their town. “Littleton does not take kindly to the P&O. There have been rumors of war ever since notice was given that a charter would be asked for through New Hampshire. The latest rumor is that those folks most interested in having the P&O road go through their town, have bought Oliver Sawyer’s farm in Carroll, where they intend to dispute the progress of the road that they may test the right of the company to build through Whitefield instead of Littleton.”
100 Years Ago
August 14, 1923
The Hall of Relics was the centerpiece as the town of Concord celebrated its centennial in grand style. “From homes all over the countryside, treasures rich in history, association and value have been gathered. This array is easily the largest and most interesting collection ever assembled in a country village. Shawls, hand-spun sheets, china, crystal, brasses, furniture and other relics are included. A melodeon from a Texas church used in 1846, and old roller organ, two copies of the Caledonian from December 1841 and January 1849” were also in the collection. There were events and celebrations throughout the week for the the Concord Centennial.
— —
The 2023 edition of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life is coming up September 9 in Lyndonville. Cancer was very much on people’s minds 100 years ago as well. This August 14 blurb in the Caledonian-Record explains. “Dr. John C. Bloodgood of Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, will speak on cancer prevention Thursday afternoon at Burlington Medical College. The object of the meeting is to inaugurate a campaign in Vermont in an effort to reduce the death rate from cancer, which now causes more than 400 deaths a year.”
— —
State officials and the Caledonian-Record were both sent on a wild goose chase for a shooting that never happened. The incident occurred in the St. Johnsbury neighborhood of Arlington, and was reported in the August 14, 1923 edition. “The persistent rumors of an alleged shooting have caused state officials and representatives of the Caledonian-Record to keep up an investigation, which was marked by much gossip. It was stated that a man was in one of the local hospitals as a result of the shooting. Neither of the St. Johnsbury hospitals had a man with a gunshot,” the Cal-Rec reported.
A young man accused of the shooting “was in Lancaster on the night of the alleged affair, and when he returned to St. Johnsbury, he was the most surprised man in town to learn of the story. Parties living in the house where the shooting was alleged to have occurred declare that nothing happened that night, and the young man is the victim of a cruel practical joke.”
50 Years Ago
August 14, 1973
The region was rocked by tragedy with the deaths of two climbers in a fall at Cannon Cliff, off the southeast face of Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch. The Caledonian-Record’s had the sad details, reporting that “Mark Lawrence, 24, of Camden, Me., and Dana Jones, 27, of Baltimore, Md. fell off a cliff on Cannon Mountain here. The men were said to be working for the Appalachian Mountain Club this summer, and living in Jackson, N.H.
“It is believed,” the article read, “that metal wedges used by the climbers to secure their ropes, pulled out or broke, causing one of the climbers to fall 300 feet to the base of the cliffs. The other climber was then reportedly strangled by his rope and also plunged to the base.”
Scores of people were involved in removal of the bodies and assisting the recovery teams. “A number of other climbers viewed the fatal plunge,” reported the paper. “Motorists seeing the ensuing emergency vehicles in the area caused congestion on Route 3. A helicopter attempted to assist in the recovery of the bodies but the nearness of the cliffs and strong air currents hampered its use.” The cliffs range from 600-700 feet high.
— —
Swamp fever caused alarm among horse owners, especially up north in the town of Morgan. “Three horses have died in this area after contracting swamp fever, and at least seven others are believed to have died from the same disease,” reported the Cal-Rec in its August 18 edition.
The three deaths from swamp fever were confirmed by blood tests. “The other seven deaths are assumed to have been caused by the fever because they were all owned by the same person,” the article stated. “Some deaths occurred earlier this year, and the exact cause was not learned until recently.”
A veterinarian called swamp fever “a tricky disease. Once a horse becomes infected it can become a lifetime carrier, and the disease can be spread by saliva, flies, mosquitoes, and even needles used by veterinarians.”
— —
Drugs and overpriced foods were mentioned as the reason for a spike in thefts and break-ins in the North Country. This was the word in an August 15 Caledonian-Record story datelined Lancaster, N.H. “Breaking and entering into drug stores has risen dramatically in the North Country this summer, with the apparent motive being drugs,” it read. “Stealing food, especially meats, has been another favorite target as the cost to consumers gets more and more out of hand. Police arrested Leonard Perkins, 36 of Lancaster for allegedly taking 131 pounds of frozen meats and vegetables from the residence of Dean Coulter on North Road.”
