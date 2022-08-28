175 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1847
Taxes are due for the landowners living in the Caledonia County township of Bradleyvale, according to a notice in the newspaper on this date. The township, chartered in 1791, no longer exists and hasn’t for a long time. Information found online notes it was made up of 4,000 acres. The Moose River passed through it with the town of Kirby located to the west. If still in existence it would be an Essex County town, but in 1847 it fell within the borders of Caledonia County. In 1856, Bradleyvale was annexed to Concord and Victory. The notice published in the newspaper in 1847 called for all landowners in the township to pay a property tax of six cents per acre “for the purpose of making and repairing roads and building bridges in said town.” The notice excused from taxation any land used for “public, pious and charitable uses.”
150 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1872
Accident On The Passumpsic R.R. – Two Trains Collide – One Man Killed: The newspaper on this date reported on a train collision that happened a mile and a half north of the St. Johnsbury station and involved a freight train and something called the “Camp Meeting” train from Lyndonville.
“The trains came together with tremendous force, smashing both locomotives, telescoping the baggage car with a tender, and throwing from the track and wrecking five freight cars,” the article stated. One of the box cars was carrying Fairbanks scales. Another car, further back in the line, held horses and a man tending them. The horses and man were not hurt.
There was one fatality, Frank Hubbard, of Lyndonville, who served as “fireman” on the Camp Meeting train.
The engineer of the engine leading the freight train named C.A. Tarleton jumped from the train before the collision and rolled into the river. The news report notes that as he saw the train cars leaving the tracks he feared they’d hit him and he swam out further into the river.
It was reported that although it was a little late in leaving the station the Camp Meeting train had the right of way. The blame was placed on the northbound freight train for poor communication and awareness about the train schedules.
The article states, “The blame for the accident can readily be placed where it belongs, and if regrets are now useless, if it awakens the public to a proper sense of the great responsibility resting upon men who have to do with running railroad trains and railroad managers to the importance of having only sober, level-headed men as employes[sic], the disaster will not be without some good results.”
Hubbard was in the engine of the Camp Meeting train and did not jump clear before the impact. The story notes he was crushed in the cab near the fire-box. He was 20 years old and it was his first time out on a run with the railroad company. One leg was badly mutilated and was amputated. Broken ribs punctured his lungs. He died two days after the crash.
100 Years Ago
September 1, 1922
The newspaper reported on the success of the 1922 Caledonia County Fair, which was still operating in St. Johnsbury at the time (in the area where the Comfort Inn is now located). Grangers enlivened the 1922 fair, with Enterprise Grange of Lyndon winning the $35 first prize in the parade of floats; second, Passumpsic Valley Grange, $20; third, Lake View of Barnet, $15, and fourth, Concord Grange. “The success of the parade and the high praise the participants received from spectators and the state [Grange] officers assures the public that this will be a permanent feature of future fairs, and the Caledonian-Record is willing to predict that it will be one of the best drawing cards that can be put on the program.” A flying demonstration over the fairgrounds by airplane pilot, Lt. Walker Cleveland of Coventry was a big thrill, with nearly 60 passengers enjoying rides with the flying ace.
50 Years Ago
August 30, 1972
The bridge over the Gale River at the intersection of Route 117 and 18 collapsed around a tractor trailer truck, hospitalizing two Rhode Island men in fair condition. The 80-foot span collapsed when the 16-wheel truck apparently lost its brakes, and the load shifted as it headed into Franconia from Sugar Hill. The 50-year-old bridge collapsed about 25 feet into the river below. One highway official said the truck went out of control approaching the bridge, and slammed into a corner of it. He added that the momentum of the rig carried it partially across the bridge as the span caved in. Two massive tow trucks managed to remove the truck and trailer from the twisted wreckage about five hours after the accident occurred. The radio station reported one of the men had died, but the false rumor may have gotten started, a spokesman said, when one of the men collapsed after being removed from the crashed cab.
One Year Ago
August 31, 2021
A would-be robber charged with robbing a vendor at the Caledonia County Fair pleaded not guilty to felony charges of grand larceny, larceny from a person and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot the woman. The woman was yelling for help after being robbed at the fair late Friday night and everyone within earshot came to her assistance, including two fairgoers who caught the suspected thief and held him on the ground until police arrived.
“I heard her yelling ‘help! help! help! and all I saw was person after person just running,” said Caledonia County Sheriff Trevor Colby. “We all just started running towards her and two guys tackled him.” Police identified the two fairgoers who tackled the suspect as community members Tyler Baugh and Jeremy Macomber. Colby said both men as well as all the other fairgoers who responded to the woman’s call for help deserve a lot of credit.
“The great part from my perspective is you yell ‘help! help! help’ in the North Country and you’ve got every person in town headed your way,” Sheriff Colby added.
The suspect, Michael C. Alger, 36, of Lyndonville, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.