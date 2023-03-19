175 Years Ago
March 25, 1848
General Franklin Pierce resigned his commission in the army, and prepared to resume law practice in Concord, N.H. Pierce became the 14th president of the United States (1853-57).
150 Years Ago
March 21, 1873
Last Saturday, the bridge across Moose River, east of our village and near Hovey’s sawmill, fell 30 feet to the top of the water. Teams, some of them with heavy loads, had been passing over it the same day till it fell. The last one was a four-horse team with a sled loaded with logs. Soon after that, the bridge fell. There was a large quantity of snow and ice on it, and it is supposed the last heavy load over it really broke some of its supporting timbers. It was a most fortunate circumstance that the bridge fell before another team passed on it. The distance across the river is not great and nature had built better abutments than man could.
100 Years Ago
March 22, 1923
Mrs. Loren A. Shores of Union Street was seriously injured this noon and her husband received a bad gash on his face when they were thrown from a sleigh. The horse made a sudden turn from Main to Church street, upsetting the sleigh, and Mrs. Shores was thrown with great force to the icy road. Mr. Shores clung to the lines and was dragged some distance.
Mrs. Shores was carried to the Stanley Furniture store near the scene and a doctor was called. She was taken to Brightlook Hospital. It is feared that she has serious internal injuries. Mr. Shores is a carpenter employed for many years at the A.L. Bragg shop.
— —
At a hospital wedding in Worcester, Mass., George F. McDowell, 35, and Mrs. Myrtie Mae (Welch) of Lyndonville, his divorced wife, were reunited in marriage. The couple’s second marriage ceremony took place in the Worcester hospital where Mr. McDowell has been a patient the past five weeks. Mrs. McDowell said the divorce was all a mistake, and she planned to stay with her husband until they move to Lyndonville where they formerly lived and will again make their home. They were divorced about a year ago.
50 Years Ago
March 21, 1973
Former deputy sheriff and Wells River police officer Richard Greenwood, 33, pleaded innocent after being charged with unlawfully carrying away a 14-year-old girl with the intent to keep or conceal her from her parents. The former officer and the girl were apprehended in Auseon, Ohio by authorities after disappearing from their Haverhill homes on March 3. The county attorney said that even if the girl left willingly with Greenwood, it was still a kidnapping violation under state statutes.
— —
Representatives of parents of students at Frank R. Adams and Summer St. schools asked the St. Johnsbury School Board for support in closing Summer Street between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each school day. The board gave its support to the effort. Duane Gorham, head teacher at Summer St. school, said the playground situation at the schools is ‘limited’, and that the Summer-Winter St. intersection, a four-way stop, is ‘very dangerous.’”
— —
A headline in the March 23 edition read “No Fulltime Enforcement Of Drug Laws In Area.” The story read “With about one-third of Vermont’s drug activity taking place in the Northeast Kingdom, there are no full-time investigators devoted to drug abuse enforcement in the area. Because of its location between Canada and major metropolitan areas, the NEK has been experiencing drug traffic far out of proportion with efforts of law enforcement agencies to control them. St. Johnsbury is rated unofficially as the third busiest transfer point for drugs in Vermont.”
