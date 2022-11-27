175 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1847
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported on an outbreak of smallpox “prevailing in Brownington and Coventry.” The presence of the disease was thought to have originated with a visitor from Canada.
— — —
The newspaper reported on the fatal shooting of a railroad overseer in Newbury who appears to have got himself in the middle of a fight between two groups of Irishmen. Michael Kelley, it was stated, was the overseer of the Ingalls’ Hill section of the Connecticut and Passumpsic Rivers Railroad in Newbury. He was apparently shot after intervening during a dispute between the “Corkonians and Fardowns,” which refer to people from regions in Ireland. Both sets of Irishmen were railroad workers. “The difficulty with the Irishmen arose from an effort of the Fardowns to drive off the Corkonians who had come up from the Northern road,” the article states. “Feuds had long existed between the two clans of laborers.” Prior to being shot, Kelley was working “Sheriff Quint” to arrest some men who were involved in “some riotous proceedings” the night before involving the groups of Irishmen. The story notes that “a gang of some 6 or 10 men commenced threatening Kelley and the Sheriff, brandishing clubs and other weapons – one of them having a gun and another a pistol.” The article notes that the search was on for the “murderer or murderers” and that the selectmen in Newbury were offering a $500 reward for their capture.
150 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1872
It was reported that the Legislature had considered some bills. “The school bill, making six hours a school day, and five days a school week, unless there is a different contract with the teacher, has become a law.” Another bill that would have abolished capital punishment was dismissed in the House. As for a bill regarding women’s suffrage and the right to vote, “the Senate refused a third reading of the bill giving suffrage to females - 13 to 14.”
— — —
The newspaper noted the death of a Littleton, N.H. woman named Ruth Goddard who lived to be 100 years and six months. She had lived in Passumpsic and Waterford before moving to Littleton where she lived the last 15 years of her life. “She distinctly remembered many of the events of the Revolutionary War, the ‘dark day,’ and particularly the surrender of Burgoyne, with the passage of his troops through Massachusetts to Boston.” When she celebrated her 100th birthday her photograph was taken for the first time in her life, the article stated.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1922
A fundraising drive seeking $12,000 for St. Johnsbury Academy was reported on Page 1. The article noted the Academy was striving to raise $50,000 from local people and had already secured pledges equaling $38,000. The story noted the benefit of supporting the school. “St. Johnsbury residents gratefully acknowledge to the outside alumni and other friends who are now contributing to the Academy that the greatest benefit will be derived by the people of this town and their children… All alumni and friends of the Academy realize further that if the plans which are proposed can be carried out in full that the St. Johnsbury Academy will be known far and wide as one of the greatest institutions of secondary education in this section of the country.”
— — —
An article on the front page reported on results of the deer hunting season. The reported 794 deer killed by hunters was considered one of the poorest seasons for hunting success in several years. Of the total, only 33 deer were taken in Caledonia County. The second highest number of deer taken by county in the state was in Essex County with 108 deer shot. The story states that the largest deer shot that season weighed 305 pounds; it was killed by a man named George D. Whitney, of Johnson. The newspaper’s report did include one positive aspect about the season. “One good thing about it is that there were no fatalities and only a negligible number of minor accidents were reported among the hunters.”
50 Years Ago
December 1, 1972
The paper reported on this day on the upcoming visit to Lyndon State College of emerging entertainer Martin Mull. “Mull’s unusual musical show [in Alexander Twilight Theatre] features himself in his own easy chair, lamp, coffee table, telephone, magazines, beer glass and ashtray as he relaxes and sings to his audiences from his original assortment of musical comedies…Originally acclaimed as an artist, Mull earned a master’s degree from Rhose Island School of Design. He taught at RISD and had many showings of his paintings there.” The multi-talented Mull was billed as a “musician, songwriter and storyteller” ahead of his LSC show, and later went on to an acting career.
— —
The Caledonian Record reported on a fire that displaced one family and 15 students from the upper two floors of an aprtment building on Dow Academy St. in Franconia. Fire chief Jon Whitcomb suspected a faulty oil stove as the cause. The fire was well started before it was discovered at 12:15 a.m., he added. “All personal belongings were lost in the fire, which entrenched itself in attic spaces and created great quantities of smoke,” the article stated.
One Year Ago
December 1, 2021
After fleeing a court-ordered substance abuse recovery home in Littleton and spending more than four months on the lam, a fugitive from justice wanted in Vermont for assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her, and sought in New Hampshire for stealing a handgun, the Caledonian-Record reported that the suspect was found and arrested in Northumberland. “Parker Lovell, 23, who has lived in Maidstone, Guildhall, and other local communities, was apprehended by Northumberland police at 1:45 p.m. after briefly fleeing a residence on Cumberland Street and being tackled by a factory worker at the nearby NSA Industries. Northumberland police, who were assisted by New Hampshire State Police, had received information that Lovell was staying at the Cumberland Street residence and had many warrants for his arrest.”
