Thomas (TJ) Tanner hired as Lyndon Town School Assistant Principal

LYNDONVILLE — TJ Tanner has been hired to serve as the next Assistant Principal at Lyndon Town School. He replaces Rhonda King, who is retiring after serving in the role for eight years.
Tanner has served for the last two years as the Dean of Students at Lyndon Town School. During the two years of the pandemic his calm demeanor, support of students, and ability to solve problems have been a great asset to the administrative team at the Town School.
Prior to working at Lyndon Town School, Tanner served in a number of capacities at Lyndon Institute. His work included serving in the Dean’s office, as the Director of Campus Safety, as a coach with the track and football programs, working in residential life, teaching business courses, and serving as the Dean of Students and the Assistant Athletic director.
In addition to a wide variety of professional experiences in schools, Tanner has continued to grow his own mind through education. He has taken classes at Union Institute, Champlain College, Vermont Technical College and St. Josephs. He is currently enrolled in the principal licensure program at St Michael’s College in Colchester.
Tanner earned his BA from Lyndon State College and his master’s degree from Southern NH University.
Tanner lives in Sutton close to family and friends. In his free time he enjoys working on his property and outdoor recreation.
“I am so appreciative to be selected to serve as the next assistant principal at Lyndon Town School,” said Tanner. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue to work with our amazing team in this new role.”
Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns said, “The leadership team and a search committee had a robust group of candidates and interviewed several. Mr. Tanner quickly rose to the top with his indefatigable support and positive relationships with students, faculty and staff. We are looking forward to his new role!”
Principal Amy Gale said, “In two short year, Mr. Tanner has become a valued member of our Lyndon Town School administrative team. He has quickly adapted to the setting of a PreK-8 school, bringing his expertise in school safety, technology, data, and building relationships. His advancement into the leadership role of Assistant Principal will be a tremendous benefit to our school community.”
Tanner will officially begin his new role on July 1, and will take the time between now and then to transition with the current assistant principal, Rhonda King.
