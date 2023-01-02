ST. JOHNSBURY — An estimated 2,000 people patrolled the streets of St. Johnsbury on New Year’s Eve, bouncing in and out of buildings and darting in between raindrops while taking in a variety of shows and activities as they waited for the clock to strike midnight so they could welcome a new calendar year.
“[Saturday] night was pure magic,” First Night North Coordinator Ashley Van Zandt said.
First Night North returned to in-person after two years of virtual programming. Like most events with a pandemic-forced pause, the return was very well received.
“We weren’t exactly sure what to expect,” Van Zandt said. “But our goal was simple: a celebration of the arts with our community, and we indeed achieved that goal.
“All throughout the evening, I witnessed great belly laughs, dancing in aisles of venues, immersed audiences, hugs between friends and smiles that reached miles. Everyone I spoke to had a fabulous time, and folks were thrilled to be back in person, celebrating together as a community. Some of our new acts had the largest turnouts, and I think that they helped bring new attendees who had never been to our First Night before. And on the flip side of that, it appeared that many of the new acts were having a blast performing with us. We’ll definitely be inviting many of them back for next year.”
This was the 30th year of the New Year’s Eve celebration, which made the fact that there were 30% more acts included in the schedule even more fitting.
“From a production perspective, things went extremely well,” Catamount Arts Artistic Director Molly Stone said. “First Night has always leaned on its local artist community for help with sound reinforcement. There is no way we could pull it off without the generosity and expertise of our local folks. We did have our production team running four of the eleven venues, but the rest were community driven. The seemingly seamless night was due to intensive pre-planning, on the spot troubleshooting and the good-natured ‘go with the flow’ atmosphere that is First Night North.”
There were 50 acts total over the course of the eight-hour celebration; ranging from comedy to magic, fire artistry to dance, music to hypnosis. Nearly 200 performers helped attentive spectators say goodbye to 2022 through dozens of performances across the 11 different venues.
“Word on the street — and from my 16-year-old daughter and her friend — is that Jason Tardy was an absolute hit,” Stone said of the comedian and juggler and one of the performers Saturday evening. “Hilarious and precarious physical comedy. This was his debut at First Night North and both his shows were standing-room only. Kotoko Brass killed it at Fuller Hall. Folks were dancing in the aisles.”
While the hours leading up to the start of the new year were filled with the return of exciting and entertaining shows, when the clock hit midnight; First Night had a brand new look to it.
Instead of the usual fireworks, participants took part in a midnight dance party as they welcomed 2023. The goal being to make the night’s finale a more interactive and inclusive, community-driven way to count down the clock.
“Without ever having done something like that before, we had no idea how the community would react,” Van Zandt said. “Last night, we got our answer — the community loved it.”
With an estimated 400 people in attendance, Van Zandt noted that the vast majority were singing, dancing and twirling ribbons along Main Street and in front of the First Night ball of lights.
“Which is larger than the one in New York City by the way,” Van Zandt added.
“Will Miller was the DJ, and he was an incredible ‘hype man’ that engaged the audience and encouraged folks to dance. As we counted down to midnight as a community, I had a feeling of pure bliss. ‘We did it’ was something that various First Night committee members and Catamount Arts’ staff members continually said to one another throughout the night. Indeed, our community did it, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”
“I’ve never seen so many happy people choosing to be outside in 40-degree drizzle, waving ribbons,” Stone said. “It’s a testament to what we’ve missed over the last two years of digital programming. Milestones are important to communities. We’ve really missed celebrating this together and it showed last night. So wonderful!”
It was a special night for all that participated, with each person leaving with laughs and smiles and perhaps a full stomach if they chose to enjoy the offerings of a variety of food trucks on hand. Terry Mitchell left with all that in addition to a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Mitchell had the winning ticket for the vehicle raffle and also received a Burke Mountain ski pass and an O’Brien stand-up paddle board with a bamboo paddle. The raffle was sponsored by Autosaver Group, Burke Mountain and the Village Sport Shop.
