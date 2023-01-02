ST. JOHNSBURY — An estimated 2,000 people patrolled the streets of St. Johnsbury on New Year’s Eve, bouncing in and out of buildings and darting in between raindrops while taking in a variety of shows and activities as they waited for the clock to strike midnight so they could welcome a new calendar year.

“[Saturday] night was pure magic,” First Night North Coordinator Ashley Van Zandt said.

