Threat Against Lake Region High School Leads To Canceled Classes, Domestic Terrorism Charge Against Teen

ORLEANS — Classes at Lake Region Union High School were canceled on Friday after authorities learned of a threat made against the school and students who attend there.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow reported that the threat was made via social media and the sheriff’s department, led by school resource officer Deputy Smith, initiated an investigation Thursday evening.
“The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and school officials take all reports of school threats seriously,” noted Sheriff Harlow.
School officials and additional law enforcement agencies were also involved with the investigation, which resulted in the apprehension of the student who allegedly made the threat. That individual was not identified by Sheriff Harlow, who wrote the student is a juvenile who will appear before Judge Lisa Warren in Orleans Family Court on Friday. Charges of domestic terrorism and criminal threatening have been filed against the student, according to Sheriff Harlow.
