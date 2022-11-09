Three-Alarm Fire Damages Home In Sugar Hill
Buy Now

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm house fire in Sugar Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Littleton Fire Photo)

SUGAR HILL — Two residents and a contractor escaped a burning home during a three-alarm fire on Tuesday.

Sugar Hill Fire were summoned to 1106 Route 116 at around 5:20 p.m. and arrived to find a two-story barn was fully engulfed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments