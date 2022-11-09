Three-Alarm Fire Damages Home In Sugar Hill

SUGAR HILL — Two residents and a contractor escaped a burning home during a three-alarm fire on Tuesday.
Sugar Hill Fire were summoned to 1106 Route 116 at around 5:20 p.m. and arrived to find a two-story barn was fully engulfed.
“It was just a big orange ball of fire,” said Sugar Hill Chief Allan Clark.
Firefighters focused their attention on a connecting structure between the barn and a two-story, 198-year-old home.
While the home remained upright, it suffered smoke, water and fire damage. The barn and connecting area were totaled.
According to Clark, a contractor was in the process of converting a portion of the building into a short-term renal unit when the fire broke out.
The contractor alerted the two homeowners. All three made it outside safely. However, a dog could not be saved.
The fire spread quickly and was fueled by wooden building materials and other items stored in the barn, according to officials.
“The barn was just chock full of stuff,” Clark said.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down within the first 90 minutes. Firefighters worked overnight to contain the residual fire, douse hotspots and prevent flare-ups. They cleared the scene at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Sugar Hill was assisted by departments from Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Landaff, Lisbon and Littleton.
One firefighter suffered a leg injury but did not require treatment.
The fire is not considered suspicious. The cause remains under investigation.
