Three Arrested In Rutland Due In Federal Court

Highlander Motel, Rutland. (Contributed photo)

RUTLAND — A mother and daughter and a friend have been arrested on federal drug charges as authorities continue to search for others wanted in connection with an early morning raid Thursday at the Highlander Motel on U.S. 7 in Rutland City.

Tina-Marie Mount, 61, and her daughter Brittany Fields, 31, were jailed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges, records show.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments