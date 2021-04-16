Vermont State Police ask the public to help them find the person who fired bullets into a Brighton residence on Thursday night.
It was about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday when three bullets were fired through the front porch window of 277 Railroad St. in Brighton, according to a report from Trooper Michelle Archer. The residence was occupied at the time by Rebecca Ray, 29, and Alex Marsh, 29. Neither was hurt.
Trooper Archer noted that Ray saw a light-colored vehicle with a loud exhaust flee the area after the gunshots.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881, or anonymously online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The state police contact with Ray led to her arrest as there was an outstanding warrant for a crime of lying to police. She was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Last fall, Ray was charged with reckless endangerment for allowing a 9-year-old child to drive a car.
Rebecca Ray was arrested on an outstanding warrant for False Information to Law Enforcement. She was transported to
The home shot in Brighton was not the only such incident that state police dealt with in Vermont on Thursday. Troopers in the New Haven barracks investigated a similar crime about 5:15 a.m. in Whiting. About nine shots were fired at the residence. Like in Brighton, no occupants were hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.