Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Lynburke Road on Jan. 17 after one driver collided into the back of another.

Shelly Cole, a 49-year-old West Burke resident, and Jacob Wilkins, 23, of East Haven, were traveling north on Lynburke Road prior to the crash. The two drivers had stopped to take a left turn when Chandler Rainey, 19, collided into the back of Wilkins’ vehicle, which then struck Cole’s. Wilkins and Cole’s vehicles sustained minor rear-end damage while Rainey’s sustained substantial damage to the front end. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

