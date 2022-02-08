Three Communities To Decide On Remote Meeting Access

Remote meeting access used to be a rarity in the North Country.
Then the pandemic hit.
Two years ago COVID-19 pushed local communities to embrace video conference technology like Zoom and Google Meet.
For a while residents in upper Grafton and lower Coos could watch (and in some cases participate) in meetings from the safety of their living room. COVID had accelerated the region’s move towards high-tech democracy.
But as pandemic restrictions were eased, and people adjusted to the new normal, some communities have returned to the old way of in-person only meetings. Some communities feel virtual access isn’t worth the cost or effort.
Now voters in three communities will decide whether to embrace technology or tradition.
That push and pull — between technology and tradition — will go to the voters in three communities next month.
WHITEFIELD
Resident Robert Loiacono has submitted a petition article that would require the Select Board, Planning Board, Conservation Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment to live stream meetings and upload copies for viewing anytime afterward.
Loiacono is a member of the White Mountains Regional School Board, which live streams its meetings on YouTube and makes recordings available immediately afterward.
“I just don’t understand the reasoning why anybody would be opposed to it,” he said. “The more things that are done in the sunlight, the better for everybody.”
The Select Board does not support the petition article due to concerns over costs and manpower.
The town offered Zoom meeting access early in the pandemic but stopped when the state of emergency was lifted, in part because virtual attendance was “very limited” despite the meetings being easy to access, according to board Chair Peter Corey.
Based on that, he said, there was no justification to resume the service, which he said would cost $200 per meeting (or up to $12,000 per year) and would increase the workload for “an already overburdened staff.”
“Our staff queried other towns already doing this. They indicated that it’s expensive and usage data provided by the hosting entity show extremely small numbers of viewers,” Corey said.
Loaicono disputed those claims.
He said the technology was affordable, easy to use, and widely adopted by communities across the state.
The school board uses an Owl 360-degree conference camera, which costs about $1,000, and Loiacono said the set-up, recording, and uploading process was simple.
“Teenagers and 90 year old are uploading to the internet every day, it’s not rocket science,” he said.
Loiacono added that his petition article would reduce problems caused by scheduling conflicts.
Over the weekend members of the public unsuccessfully called for the White Mountains Regional School Board to delay their deliberative session, because it conflicted with town budget hearings in Jefferson and Whitefield.
Jefferson offers Zoom access and recording afterward, Whitefield does not.
“I have to be at the school board deliberative session, but I would at least like to see the town budget hearing,” Loiacono said. “If Whitefield live-streamed and recorded their budget hearing, I could watch it the next day.”
LANCASTER
Phlume Media has recorded Select Board meetings since July.
Next month, Town Meeting will decide whether to continue the arrangement.
A warrant article asks if the town “would like to continue video recording the bi-monthly Board of Selectmen’s meetings and making the recordings available for viewing on the internet.”
Town Meeting had rejected warrant articles to fund meeting broadcasts in 2020 and 2021. However, the 2021 request narrowly failed by a 28-26 margin.
That prompted Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson to propose a six-month trial, which the Select Board unanimously approved.
They hired Phlume Media to film meetings through December at a rate of $200 per meeting, and later extended the contract through March. It was paid four through the town’s public relations line item.
They have been taped broadcasts, not live-streamed.
PITTSBURG
Municipal meetings in Pittsburg have been in-person only during the pandemic.
That could change.
Two petition warrant articles would establish virtual meeting access in New Hampshire’s northernmost community.
One petition article would require the town to live stream Select Board meetings and the annual Town Meeting, and post recordings to the town website afterward.
A second petition article would authorize the town to raise and appropriate $5,000 for the costs of equipment and cloud storage.
