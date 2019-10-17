ST. JOHNSBURY — Three felony charges were dismissed on Monday against an inmate of the local jail who was accused of threatening his cell mate with a “shank” he made with a razor blade and a pen.

Alex Becker, 31, pleaded guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors. The plea deal resulted in charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint — all felonies — being dismissed by the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.