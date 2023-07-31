Three Generations Accused Of Deer Poaching
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Three generations of the Bogie family are accused of deer poaching.

Court records report Logan C. Bogie, 21, of East Ryegate, illegally shot deer and was assisted by his grandfather, Calvin Bogie Jr., 72, Barnet, his father, Calvin Bogie III, 50, Barnet, and Wyatt Roy, 18, of Barnet.

