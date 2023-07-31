Three Generations Accused Of Deer Poaching

ST. JOHNSBURY — Three generations of the Bogie family are accused of deer poaching.
Court records report Logan C. Bogie, 21, of East Ryegate, illegally shot deer and was assisted by his grandfather, Calvin Bogie Jr., 72, Barnet, his father, Calvin Bogie III, 50, Barnet, and Wyatt Roy, 18, of Barnet.
Game Warden William Seegers noted that Logan Bogie did the shooting of five bucks, two does and a bear last fall, but state statute provides that people who knowingly support a person in the commission of fish and wildlife crimes are subject to prosecution for the same offenses. Seegers’ affidavit notes that Calvin Jr., Calvin III and Roy all helped Logan try to get away with his illegal shots.
Logan Bogie is facing 18 criminal counts. Three are related to a seven-point buck shot in Barnet on Oct. 20, 2022 (hunting while under license suspension, shooting the deer from a vehicle and shooting the deer at night); three are related to an eight-point buck shot in Ryegate on Oct. 25 (hunting while under license suspension, shooting the deer from a vehicle and shooting the deer at night); three are related to an eight-point buck shot in Peacham on Oct. 30 (hunting while under license suspension, shooting the deer from a vehicle and shooting the deer at night); three are related to an eight-point buck shot in Ryegate on Nov. 12 (hunting while under license suspension, shooting the deer from a vehicle and shooting the deer at night); one is for taking too many deer in a single year; one is for illegal importing a buck that was harvested in Monroe, N.H. on Nov. 22; one for shooting a doe in Barnet on Oct. 4 while under license suspension; one for shooting a doe in Barnet on Oct. 16 while under license suspension; one for shooting that doe at night; one for shooting a bear in Passumpsic while under license suspension.
Roy is accused of being complicit with many of the hunting crimes.
Warden Seegers’ investigation was aided by access to Logan’s cell phone in April after Judge Justin Jiron granted his request for a search warrant. “On the device, I located evidence of poaching of seven deer,” he noted in his affidavit. Data showed when and in some cases where the deer were killed.
“The observed pattern was that Logan and Wyatt would shoot deer at night, known as jacking, and subsequently tag and report the deer, claiming that the time of death was during legal hunting hours after the actual harvest time,” the warden wrote.
Based on information discovered on the cell phone, additional search warrants were granted by the judge for the warden to search Calvin Jr.’s property and Roy’s property.
At Calvin Jr.’s property, 67 packages of venison were seized along with a rifle and a 2015 Chevy Silverado. At Roy’s property, 57 packages of venison and a 2004 Chevy truck were seized.
The warden’s affidavit notes that Logan provided details of the deer shot including that he used a crossbow to shoot them.
Warden Seegers noted a deer that Logan shot on Oct. 30 that his grandfather tagged and reported was brought to a barn on the grandfather’s property while it was still alive. “The videos (from Logan’s phone) showed the buck still alive … panting, likely with some type of spinal trauma,” the warden noted. Voices on the video belong to Logan and Roy and Logan can be seen “petting” the deer, according to the warden, who estimated that the deer was likely alive for 30 minutes between Logan’s wounding shot and when the deer was killed.
Logan’s father is accused in the affidavit of tagging one of Logan’s killed deer on Nov. 22. Texts found on Logan’s phone support the accusation, according to the warden.
Additionally, the warden states, the grandfather tagged a doe that Logan shot, and Roy tagged a doe and a bear that Logan had killed.
Calvin Jr., 72, is facing five counts related to the alleged poaching.
During his arraignment, he repeatedly urged Judge Jiron to direct the authorities to return his truck for the sake of his livelihood. “I need the truck so I can pay my bills,” he said.
The judge said he will set a hearing to discuss whether law enforcement still needs the truck or whether it can be returned to Calvin Jr.
All the defendants arraigned on Monday were released with no special conditions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.