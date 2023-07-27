ST. JOHNSBURY — A three-vehicle crash near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Memorial Drive caused minor injuries to three people and stopped traffic in both directions on Thursday.

CALEX rescue personnel, with assistance from St. Johnsbury Firefighters, helped driver Mark Graden, 64, of St. Johnsbury, and passenger Sabra Graden, 89, out of a Suzuki SX3 with front-end damage, and driver Paul Gingue, 68, of Waterford, out of a Chevrolet Silverado that had significant front-end damage after striking two vehicles. All three people were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with what Trooper Evan Johnson noted were “minor, non-life threatening” injuries.

