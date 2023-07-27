CALEX EMTs and St. Johnsbury Firefighters work together to lift Sabra Graden, 89, out of a crashed car and onto a gurney on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A dog named Ruby looks out from a crashed Chevrolet truck on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The dog appeared to be OK but her owners were planning to have a veterinarian check her over to be sure. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Phil Hawthorne holds a dented and twisted car hood while Firefighter Hunter Tallman works to cut the hood free from a crashed car on Memorial Drivei n St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves carries a dog at a three-vehicle crash scene on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The dog was in one of the vehicles in the crash and appeared uninjured. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A three-vehicle crash near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Memorial Drive caused minor injuries to three people and stopped traffic in both directions on Thursday.
CALEX rescue personnel, with assistance from St. Johnsbury Firefighters, helped driver Mark Graden, 64, of St. Johnsbury, and passenger Sabra Graden, 89, out of a Suzuki SX3 with front-end damage, and driver Paul Gingue, 68, of Waterford, out of a Chevrolet Silverado that had significant front-end damage after striking two vehicles. All three people were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with what Trooper Evan Johnson noted were “minor, non-life threatening” injuries.
Andrew Lefebvre, 24, of East Haven, who was driving a 2012 Ford Focus, and passenger Kaitlynne Lamere, 26, were not hurt. The trooper said the occupants in all of the vehicles were wearing seat belts.
It was raining, and the road surface was wet, noted Trooper Johnson, when Lefebvre entered Memorial Drive from the O’Reilly driveway while trying to turn left. Lefebvre said he looked right and saw the Suzuki in the distance traveling south, but he didn’t notice Gingue’s truck traveling north and started into the road.
The truck struck Lefebvre’s Ford and continued forward out of control into the path of the Suzuki. Broken vehicle parts, including the truck’s front passenger wheel, were strewn throughout the two crash impact areas.
Memorial Drive was closed to allow for the care and transport of those injured and for clean-up and removal of the vehicles.
Three dogs, one in each vehicle, all appeared uninjured in the crash. Ruby, Gingue’s dog, sat calmly in the passenger seat of the Silverado while EMTs assessed Gingue as he sat in the driver’s seat. A passerby offered the back seat of her truck as a safe place to keep the dogs removed from Lefebvre’s car and Graden’s car until they could be taken from the scene.
Gingue appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled while being loaded into an ambulance.
Lefebvre was ticketed for driving into the path of traffic that had the right-of-way.
