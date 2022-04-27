Three Members Quit EMS Committee; Town Refines Committee Mission

LITTLETON — As the town refines the mission of its Emergency Medical Services advisory committee, three of what had been six committee members have quit, putting the Select Board on the search for new candidates to appoint.
Undetermined as of Wednesday is when those appointments will be made and when the committee, tasked with improving Littleton’s in-house EMS and making it more cost-effective, will hold its first meeting.
As of Wednesday, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason confirmed that residents Art Tighe, Franco Rossi and John Goodrich pulled out of the committee, leaving Scott Daine, Chad Stearns and Mike Scanlon remaining. Scanlon replied to an email from Gleason to confirm that he intends to stay on.
During the Select Board’s April 11 meeting, some committee members said the committee’s mission wasn’t quite clear.
The resulting confusion could be responsible for some members subsequently bowing out, said Gleason.
The committee was authorized after an Oct. 25 Select Board vote and was followed by two warrant articles at town meeting in March, when voters approved the budget for the town’s EMS, which began as a pilot project in August 2019 and was allowed to continue indefinitely after the October 2021 Select Board vote, on the condition that a advisory committee be established to find ways to improve the the town’s EMS and reduce its costs.
On Monday, the Select Board was presented with a refined seven-point mission for the EMS committee that was read by Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“The budget committee, Board of Selectmen, and the citizens voted to make EMS a part of the town’s fire department, so that is not up for debate,” said Emerson. “The role of the advisory board is not to revisit or re-debate the decision of the citizens. The issue of in-house versus private EMS services can be reviewed at any time by the current BOS or any future BOS. The committee is tasked with reviewing the current structure in terms of the financial impacts of the EMS service. It is not to review day-to-day operations.”
Emerson noted that the non-interference in day-to-day operations was one issue that had been raised and it had to be better clarified in the committee’s refined mission.
The committee would also review and evaluate any expansion of services, such as possible transfers to Littleton Regional Healthcare, nursing homes or other facilities, to explore the pros and cons and cost impacts on the department and taxpayers.
The committee will also review agreements with the towns of Easton and Sugar Hill to assure that the amounts those towns pay to Littleton reflect the cost to the Littleton Fire Department/EMS as to personnel costs, overtime, and wear-and-tear impact on town equipment.
The committee can also look into the issue of Franconia, where Littleton’s EMS has been responding more regularly through mutual aid after the Franconia Life Squad saw a steep membership drop that left it unable to effectively function, and advise if there is a short- or long-term solution to Franconia’s dilemma that is paid for by Franconia to offset impacts to Littleton personnel costs, overtime and impacts on town equipment.
(During the Franconia Select Board’s April 11 meeting, Franconia town administrator, Kim Cowles said options were discussed about using Franconia Life Squad wages to pay Littleton’s EMS per diem or to staff the Franconia Life Squad for a 12-hour shift per day using Life Squad wages, which would cost about $63,000 from June 1 through the end of the year).
Through its mission, the Littleton EMS Committee could also review any other issues, such as the regionalization of services.
Emerson pointed out the nonprofit Colebrook-based 45th Parallel EMS as a good model of regionalization.
“They’re a bunch of towns that got together to put together an ambulance service that seems to be working for them, and it might be something to look into to see if it could be regionalized that way for us,” he said.
Going back to the point about not reviewing day-to-day Littleton EMS operations, Emerson said if Littleton has to look at how many times a week it runs to Franconia, then that aspect of day-to-day would have to be studied because of costs to Littleton.
Gleason said it’s not that such data can’t be available to the committee, but the committee’s role is not to begin micromanaging and the EMS is not answering to the committee.
Gleason said he will send the refined mission to what’s left of the committee for the feedback of its remaining members.
Select Board Member Linda MacNeil said when the first committee was put together there were no women appointed and at least one woman should now serve on it.
“We’re wired differently,” she said. “I would like to see at least one or two women on that committee.”
Former Selectman Milton Bratz, who supported moving to an in-house EMS, said he had been confused about the confusion of what the purpose of the committee was, and said Emerson on Monday spoke to it and addressed the issue of whether or not the committee could make a decision to keep Littleton’s EMS or go with a contracted service.
“At the 10/25/21 Select Board meeting, the motion was to keep the program — and this was Roger’s motion — as a public service general fund,” said Bratz. “There were no additional conditions, no contingencies, no quid pro quo statements added to this motion. It stood as ‘keep’ … That was a good motion and I gave the second to that motion.”
Bratz said he also agreed to keep the EMS on the condition of forming the committee as an advisory body to the Select Board.
“My sense of our decisions made is captured in Roger’s comment, to find out how to make it better and more cost-effective,” he said. “It was never intended to task the committee with a binary continue or discontinue decision regarding EMS future here in Littleton. In this regard, the majority of those residents voting on March 8 supported Article 9, the operating budget, which contains the EMS cost, with a 53-percent affirmative vote, and even more so with Article 17, which was the ambulance revolving fund tax appropriation, with a 58-percent affirmative vote, signaling agreement with our actions regarding retaining this important service.”
